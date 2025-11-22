Birmingham, One Roof to Host First-Ever Symposium on Homelessness

The City of Birmingham, in partnership with One Roof, will host The State of Homelessness: Redefining Community on Monday, Dec. 1.

This first-of-its-kind symposium will bring together faith leaders, nonprofits, local businesses, civic partners, and public-sector leaders for a united conversation about Birmingham’s homelessness response and the shared path forward. The free, public event will take place at 1 p.m. at Regions Field, located at 1401 First Ave. South.

“Every resident deserves safe, stable housing,” said Alanah Melton, director of unhoused strategy for the City of Birmingham. “This symposium is about mobilizing our collective power — government, businesses, faith communities, nonprofits, and neighbors — to ensure we meet that responsibility.”

As Birmingham invests $1.5 million into strengthening housing and homelessness services, this landmark gathering aims to align the city’s vision, strategy, and resources with the Continuum of Care’s (CoC) coordinated system. One Roof leads the Continuum of Care for Central Alabama, coordinating agencies and service providers to ensure an effective, equitable regional response to homelessness. Together, the City and One Roof, will use this event to highlight progress to date, elevate the voices of residents with lived experience, and create clearer pathways for collaboration across sectors.

“There is no problem too big for a city that has already changed the world,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We can do it again — because every person in Birmingham deserves a brighter future.”

The symposium will underscore Birmingham’s commitment to strengthening safety, health, and economic vitality by ensuring that residents facing displacement receive the support they deserve. The event will include a showcase of community services with storytelling by providers, remarks by Mayor Woodfin and community leaders, and a service provider roundtable.