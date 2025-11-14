Birmingham City Schools Record Highest-Ever Grade on State Report Card

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Success starts in Birmingham City Schools (BCS) but administrators are determined not to let it end.

BCS on Thursday reported earning a 77, its highest-ever grade on the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Report Card for 2025.

Other highlights from the BCS Report Card included:

The number of schools with an “F” letter grade decreased by 93 percent, from15 schools in 2023 to one in 2025

15 schools improved by at least one letter grade

Two schools improved by two letter grades

The chronic absentee rate decreased from 29 percent in 2023 to 14 percent in 2025

All high schools increased or maintained their letter grade

The 77 represents a three-point increase over last year and a 7-percent rise in just three years, said Mark Sullivan, Ed.D, BCS superintendent at the Board of Education building surrounded by more than a dozen current and former BSC board member, teachers, and staff.

While the accomplishment marks a turning point for the district’s 20,000 students, educators, and the local community “we know that a C is not where we want to but it’s a long way from where we were,” said the superintendent.

“The success that we have seen that does not happen by accident,” he continued. “It was a result of intentional strategies implementing after the COVID 19 pandemic. We focused on learning laws. We challenged every scholar to reach higher. We equipped our teachers, our educators, with the tools they need to deliver a high-quality construction.”

The ALSDE Report Card is an annual assessment that measures the performance of the state’s public schools and districts. The report card evaluates critical areas including academic growth, attendance, college and career readiness, and graduation rates.

BCS officials celebrated another noteworthy achievement: for the first time since the report card’s inception, only one school in the district received an ‘F’ grade.

“In Birmingham City schools, we have reduced the number of schools rated as an F by 93 percent. In 2023, we had 15 schools that were rated an F. That was most of the state. Today, I stand before you, we have one school rated as an F,” said Sullivan. “All of our high school have increased or maintained their letter grade.”

Sullivan pointed to a number of programs that have helped with academic progress. One of those is Breakthrough Results to address fluency and comprehension for third graders. “Three years ago, we started this program with our third graders in math, and we saw a huge increase in math performance.” In reading, 81 percent of students were reading proficiently up from 53 percent one year, he said.

School officials say they are not resting on Thursday’s progress and will continue to abide by its #SuccessStartsHere motto.

“We will continue to strengthen our instructional practices. We want to expand academic and enrichment opportunities,” said Chief Academic and Accountability Officer Pam Williams. “We are going to continue to invest in professional learning for all, teachers and staff, and then we want to deepen our partnerships to ensure that every student at Birmingham City schools receives exceptional education for their continued growth and success.”