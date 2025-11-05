Birmingham Mayor Woodfin, Police Chief Pickett Honored During ‘A Salute to Alpha Excellence’

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Birmingham’s historic Boutwell Auditorium Exhibition Hall was transformed into a space of distinguished celebration on Monday evening as the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Omicron Lambda Chapter, in partnership with Perkins Law LLC, and Toasted Yolk hosted “A Salute to Alpha Excellence” to recognize two of the city’s most influential leaders: Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett.

The event drew fraternity brothers, city officials, business leaders, and community members in tribute of Woodfin and Pickett.

Bryon Perkins, of Perkins Law LLC, one of the sponsors and organizer said the mayor and police chief should be recognized by the city and their brothers for a number of achievements.

As members of Alpha Phi Alpha, Woodfin and Pickett represent “examples of Black male leadership, not only in the city and the state, but nationwide,” said Perkins adding, “we just wanted to honor them for their service to the city of Birmingham.”

Woodfin said he and the chief are “very hard on ourselves … we don’t believe in perfectionism but we do believe in always striving to be better — better men, better brothers, better servant leaders, so as humble as we are, he [Pickett] won’t say it but I will say it on our behalf — it’s hard for us to stand here because we know the work is not yet done.”

Pickett thanked Woodfin for giving him the opportunity to become the city’s youngest police chief and continued support.

The mayor also gave a shoutout to his fellow Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brothers, “I thank every brother in this room for your prayers, your encouragement — for pushing us to be better servant leaders,” he said.

Photographer Marika N. Johnson contributed to this article.