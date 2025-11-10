Birmingham’s 78th National Veterans Day Parade to be Held Nov. 11

The Birmingham Times

The 78th National Veterans Day parade will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Birmingham.

The Magic City was chosen by the Veterans Day National Committee to be a regional site for 2025’s celebrations. This year it is honoring the 250th anniversary of American independence.

A successor to the earlier Armistice Day, Veteran’s Day was first celebrated in 1947 in Birmingham. Though Veterans Day is now recognized as a federal holiday and a state holiday in all states, Birmingham’s celebration remains the nation’s largest.

Where is the parade route?

The parade will start at 1 p.m. on 18th Street at Ninth Avenue North, go south on 18th Street to Fourth Avenue North, turn east on Fourth Avenue North to 22nd Street, then north on 22nd to Sixth Avenue North, then west on Sixth Avenue to 19th Street, then north on 19th Street to the front of City Hall. The parade will end at 19th Street and Tenth Avenue North.

Why is Veterans Day observed on Nov. 11?

During World War I, the armistice signed between the Allied powers and Germany occurred on Nov. 11, 1918, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The purpose of the day is to be a “celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” the Department of Veterans Affairs writes.

Is Veterans Day 2025 a federal holiday?

The holiday is observed annually on Nov. 11, regardless of the day of the week. It is one of 11 federal holidays observed in 2025. Additionally, most state offices in Alabama will be closed or may have limited services since the state also recognizes federal holidays.

Will mail be delivered on Veterans Day? Is the post office open?

According to the U.S. Postal Service, post offices will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, so you will not receive your regular mail or packages that day. However, other pickup and delivery services such as FedEx and UPS will operate on regular schedules.

Will banks be open on Veterans Day?

No. Federal banks and their branches will be closed, as banks follow the federal holiday schedule as well. Bank ATMs and digital banking features will still be available.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

While Veterans Day is a federal holiday, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market will remain open under their normal hours on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Will schools be open on Veterans Day?

School closures vary by state and school district. Check your local school district’s website for school closures.

Are restaurants, stores open on Veterans Day?

Most restaurants and retailers will remain open, though some may modify their hours. Check with local businesses for details.