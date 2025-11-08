City-Partnered Warming Station Will Open Sunday Through Monday Nights

As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham and Jimmie Hale Mission, will open its nightly warming station Sunday night, Nov. 9, and Monday night, Nov. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Men, women, and children needing warm shelter can come to the Mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North. Food will be provided. Shelter for women and children only will be provided at Pathways, located at 409 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd.

Free shuttle service to Jimmie Hale will be available from 6-7 p.m. to assist the mobility-challenged and those without transportation. Pickup will take place at the main entrance of Linn Park at the intersection of Park Place and 20th Street North. Return transportation will be provided each morning. The Mission is also accessible by taking the Metro orange line bus to the Sloss Furnace stop.

The City of Birmingham supports the warming station at the Jimmie Hale Mission with $75,000 and in-kind donations of cots and a police officer presence. The City also supports the Pathways warming station with funding from a $20,000 Emergency Solutions Grant.

