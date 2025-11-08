Despite an Unexpected Setback, Birmingham Teen Determined to Serve the Homeless

He’s no stranger to giving.

At just 6 years old, Birmingham’s Ethan Hill found his calling — helping people living on the streets. Now 15, the young man whose compassion inspired a city is asking for help to keep his mission alive.

Back in 2019, Ethan’s story first caught attention when he began collecting sleeping bags for those without a place to stay. “I need to help — it’s my responsibility to help others,” a young Ethan said then.

Year after year, he’s kept that promise. His nonprofit, Ethan’s Heart, has provided thousands of care kits filled with food, flashlights, hygiene items, and hope to people experiencing homelessness across Birmingham.

“What started as helping one man under a local freeway,” Ethan said. “Turned into a mission to help anyone in need.”

As Ethan’s grown, so has his understanding of what it takes to make a difference.

“The more I go out, the more I see,” he said. “When I was six, I saw one problem I wanted to fix. Now, I see so many — and I just want to keep my mission moving forward.”

So far, Ethan and his team have handed out more than 12,000 care kits. He even launched a mobile store and education trailer, stocked with essentials so people in need can choose what helps them most — restoring a sense of dignity and independence.

But this year, Ethan’s mission hit an unexpected setback.

A large tree fell on his trailer, crushing the roof and damaging the structure beyond use. Not long after, the truck used to haul it broke down, its engine beyond repair.

“This trailer right here,” Ethan said. “It’s my prized possession. If we can get it back going — keep it moving — we can touch so many more people.”

Now, the young man who has spent nearly a decade helping others is turning to the community for help.

To help support his efforts, visit ethansheartbham.org.

Ethan is also inviting the community to join his seventh Annual Bags4Blessings Winter Homeless Survival Supply Packing Party. The event will be held Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Don Hawkins Recreation Center, 8920 Roebuck Blvd., Birmingham, 35206. Volunteers of all ages can register for free.