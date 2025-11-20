Brandy and Monica Bring R&B Royalty to Birmingham’s Sold-Out Legacy Arena

By Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

R&B Royalty Brandy and Monica turned the BJCC’s Legacy Arena into a wall-to-wall celebration Saturday night as fans packed the venue to full capacity for the sold-out stop on their highly anticipated The Boy is Mine Tour.

Opener Jamal Roberts, a Meridian Mississippi native and winner of the 23rd season of American Idol warmed up the crowd. Singer and songwriter, Muni Long, performed hits “Hrs & Hrs” and “Made For Me” while Grammy award winner Kelly Rowland, former member of Destiny’s Child, set the tone with heaters such as “Soldier” and “Dilemma.”

The iconic duo, whose 1998 duet became one of the most defining songs in modern R&B, delivered nostalgic yet modern and refreshed performances filled with powerhouse vocals, an athletically built all male dance crew and the kind of chemistry fans have waited decades to witness onstage.

Brandy glided through classics like “Full Moon” and “I Wanna Be Down” while Monica had the arena vibing to favorites including “So Gone” and “Like This and Like That”. They moved through multiple sets each taking the stage as the other one exited, keeping the energy seamless and dynamic.

The night’s final act began with the “Angel” set. Dressed in all white, Brandy sang “Angel in Disguise” followed by Monica’s rendition of “Angel of Mine”. Together, they delivered a beautiful Whitney Houston tribute, sharing how she influenced their lives. The grand finale, “The Boy Is Mine” sent the crowd into a full eruption, with fans belting every lyric back to them.

The tour, brought by Black Promoters Collective, proved not only the lasting impact of their music but also the strength of their individual artistry. For Birmingham fans, it was a night of pure R&B excellence and a rare chance to witness two cultural powerhouses share one stage.