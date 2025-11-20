PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, NOVEMBER 20…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SANDERS BOHLKE with CRESTWOOD DRIVES and MONROE at Saturn.

**HASH CABBAGE with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at the Nick with ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE,

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 5 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**THE WILLIAMSON BROTHERS, HAM BAGBY AND NIGHT MUSIC at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with DAZR at The Nick

**OSAMASON – PSYKOTIC TOUR at Iron City.

**MONTAGUE with KRISTIN LEIGH at The Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**BEYONCE VS BEYONCE DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4 at the Zoo.

**SICARD HOLLOW with OMCAT at Saturn.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**AN EVENING with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**FREE – V. ELAM, DOMESTICATRIX, TIFFANY TEARS and NO CULTURE at Saturn.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE – SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**WINSTON RAMBLE at Saturn.

**ALABAMA ALL-STAR COMEDY SHOW at the StarDome Club featuring COMEDIAN HENRY WELCH, NATASHA “BIG LOVE” GOVER, DAVID LYNAM, TREY MACK, TWINADIME, CARLA YOUNGBLOOD and CAM 2STUPID hosted by CHARLES WINSTON.

NEXT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27…

**THANKSGIVING NIGHT with RICKY TATE & WILD MAN at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28….

**ALABAMA ALL-STAR COMEDY SHOW BATTLE OF THE SEXES EDITION at the StarDome Comedy Club featuring COMEDIAN DENO POSEY, SCOTT LAMAR, WOOD DELANIE, MARY, CECE PICKETT and DARNELLO hosted by Charles and ANDREA Winston.

**COMEDIAN FUNNYMAINE LIVE TAPING at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BUGWHORE at The Nick.

**PROJECT PAT at Iron City.

**GIMME GIMME DISCO: JERSEY SHORE EDITION at Saturn.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART STORE SUNDAY – MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY is November 30, 12 – 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art where you can meet local artists and makers, as well as enjoy art activities, light bites, giveaways and discounts on the merchandise. This is the biggest shopping event of the year where you can explore a curated selection of one-of-a-kind pieces from Birmingham artists, makers and vendors from around the country. There will be discounts on purchases for visitors (10 percent) and members (20 percent). In-person savings run from Friday, November 28- Museum Store Sunday. In addition, there will be online discounts available from Wednesday, November 26 – Monday, December 1. Some artists and vendors include YOGI DADA, VERO VANDLAERE, BEAUNCA WADE, EMMA ROSE CANDLES, CHERITH FLUKER, JESSICA LEITCH, ELIZABETH LIMBAUGH and MAKA MAKA with unique gifts that you can’t find anywhere else. Enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate bar, as well as specialty drinks at the cash bar and family -friendly activities like a festive scavenger hunt and coloring station.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or go to www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

THINGS TO HELP…and Do.

**SATURDAY – THANKSGIVING FOOD BOX AND DIAPER GIVEAWAY, 10 a.m. – Noon, at Rebirth Christian Fellowship, 700 23rd Avenue NW, 35215.

**SATURDAY – GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo November 22- January 4 at the Zoo.

**SATURDAY – THANKSGIVING GIVEAWAY, 8 – 9 a.m. at Irondale City Hall, 101 20th Street South – One turkey per household while supplies last.

(Photo: Saxophonist Dee Lucas at the Carver Theatre) (Photo Credit: )

**SUNDAY – JAZZ ON 4th with SAXOPHONIST DEE LUCAS, a national recording artist, 5- 6 p.m. at Carver Theatre Sunday Series.

**FILL THE BOX CHALLENGE – FOOD DRIVE THROUGH NOVEMBER 28, at Family court 1st and 2nd Floors of Family Court Birmingham and at Bessemer Courthouse. Bring: peanut butter, pasta, rice quinoa, breakfast cereals, oatmeal, grits, fruit juice, shelf-stable milk, canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit, boxed meals, mac & cheese, Potato Flakes, canned/dried beans, peas and lentils. NO GLASS CONTAINERS, PLEASE.

**MAGIC CITY TOY DRIVE is NOW until December 5 accepting new and unopened toys for boys and girls form ages birth – 10 years old, new bicycles and coats and jackets. Donation sites are at the East, West, north and South Police Precincts, Police Ad Building, All Birmingham Fire and Rescue stations, All AmFirst Credit Unions in Birmingham, Department of Youth Services and City Hall. For more info, www.birminghamal.gov’DYS/ToyDrive. OR call 205-320-0879.

**FOR BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP in November:

2nd Wednesday – West End Library at 10 a.m., 3rd Wednesday – Smithfield Library at 10 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – 5 Pts. West Library at 10 a.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

HAPPENINGS AROUND TOWN…

**SOUTH ARTS ARTIST CREATIVE PRACTICE GRANTS is offering $3000 to help Southern artists access professional development and career-milestone opportunities NOW through June 30, 2026. Recipients can still apply to other South Arts programs including Southern Prize & State Fellowships, Jazz Road for unrelated projects. Contact jcrawford@southarts.org or estevenson@southarts.org.

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN IS HIRING creative leaders and teaching artists to help shape meaningful arts experiences for youth and the community.

**BOOK RELEASE – A HISTORY OF BIRMINGHAM ROCK & ROLL is released and there is a book signing on Saturday, 2-5 p.m. at WorkPlay. Author CRAIG LEGG has published a fabulous book containing more than 350 original paintings illustrating over seven decades of rock music, people, places and events in the Magic City. There will be live music performed by several of the artists featured in the book, t-shirts, select prints and other swag for sale. Get your copy of the book, if you love rock and roll.

**COMING SOON: COCKTAILS WITH CREATIVES. Look for more. This will be a spin-off of Coffee with Creatives, but with a night-time vibe.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com