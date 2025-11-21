Cahaba Medical Care Expands in West End to Serve 600 More Patients

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Cahaba Medical Care has expanded its West End Health Center to increase capacity, reduce wait times, serve 600 more patients each month, and give families in the community faster access to comprehensive primary care.

A ribbon cutting was held at the center on Wednesday with members of the Cahaba medical team, neighborhood officers, city officials and residents.

“Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare to every family who walks through our doors,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care. “This expansion is a testament to our commitment and to the community’s support. We are proud to offer even greater access and to help train the next generation of physicians who will continue this important work.”

The newly unveiled 800-square-foot addition includes four state-of-the-art exam rooms, increasing the center’s annual patient capacity by 26 percent and enables up to 30 additional patient visits per day.

For years, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End Health Center has operated at full capacity, reflecting a need for the additional exam rooms and increased capacity.

“This expansion allows us to continue that work of investing in the health and future of this community,” Waites said. “We’re growing so families can receive high quality, accessible, affordable and compassionate care they need close to home, from a team that knows them, listens to them and puts their well-being first.”

The expansion also broadens the Cahaba + UAB Family Medicine Residency Urban Program. Since its launch in 2018, the Cahaba + UAB residency program has provided care for 21 percent of Birmingham’s low-income population.