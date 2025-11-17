CEO Dan Williams on Making Birmingham ‘The Standard’ in Tourism Industry

By Don Rhodes II | For The Birmingham Times

Since taking the reins as President and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau this summer, Dan Williams has been driven by one aspiration: “I want our destination to be the standard,” he told the Birmingham Times.

“I want us to be the organization that’s looked to positively in the destination, marketing, organization (DMO) space — but I also want us to be looked at locally as a people-first organization.”

Williams’ move to Birmingham was not all business; his ties to Alabama can be traced back decades via family ties.

“My uncle [Ray Greene] coached at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Alabama, for eight years [from 1979–1983 and 1986–1990] and in between that time he also was offensive coordinator at Alabama State for one year in Montgomery, Alabama,” Williams said. “As a kid, I’d spend my summers with him and my aunt and cousins in Huntsville. I’d come to the Magic City Classic, so I have roots here.”’

(His uncle a member of A&M’s Hall of Fame, passed away in 2022.)

Williams got a chance to enjoy this year’s Magic City Classic, which he said was a showcase for the City of Birmingham and the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) experience. “Our organization looks forward to having a larger presence at the Classic for the foreseeable future,” he said.

After more than 35 years away, Williams returned to Birmingham in 2024 when the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals held an event in the Magic City. “I got here and said, ‘My God, Birmingham has grown. It’s a cool city — diverse, vibrant, beautiful,’” he recalled. “When the opportunity came up, it all fell into place. I wanted to lead the next phase of tourism in Birmingham.”

That all became a reality when he was contacted by the search firm Searchwide regarding the Birmingham job and went through the interview process. “The rest is history,” he said.

The reception he’s received from taking the leadership role on June 16 has been amazing, said the CEO. “I’ve been welcomed with open arms by my staff and the community. I’m extremely excited about all of the great things we can do here.”

Williams credits his family, particularly his uncle, with molding his leadership style. “He didn’t lead with fear — he led with compassion,” he said. “If I ever got to lead my own organization, I promised myself I wouldn’t be the CEO sitting in an ivory tower. I’d be one with my people.

“It’s about my people — making sure they’re taken care of, empowered, and have a sense of place within this organization. The better off our people are, the better they’ll be at promoting this community.”

Leading with Empathy

The COVID-19 pandemic also reshaped his approach to leadership. “It became less about numbers and more about how people are doing mentally,” he said. “Checking in on people, asking, ‘Are you okay?’ That empathetic approach means everything.”

Williams’ vision for tourism in Birmingham includes education, alignment, and storytelling. “We have to do a better job of educating people on what our organization does,” he said. “Tourism brings jobs and dollars to our community, but many don’t realize how it impacts them.

“A strong tourism economy means jobs for our people, support for local businesses, and tax revenue that helps improve schools, roads, and public services,” he said. “It also helps preserve our culture from historic sites to local art and gives young folks a path into careers in hospitality, the arts, and entrepreneurship.”

Last year, Williams pointed out that tourism in Greater Birmingham generated a record $2.57 billion in economic impact, supported 51,887 jobs, and contributed $302 million in state and local tax revenue.

He also wants to connect Birmingham’s many efforts. “Everyone’s doing great work, but in silos,” Williams said. “We need to be conveners. We’ve got to come together city, county, corporate, education to understand each other’s pain points and work toward the greater good.”

Redefining The City Through Tourism

While Birmingham’s Civil Rights history is foundational, Williams insists that it’s time for people to share how the city has evolved as he found during his visit since being away. “The Civil Rights history here changed the world,” he said. “It will never be forgotten but we’ve got to show how Birmingham has progressed. This city is innovative, dynamic, and forward thinking.”

Williams also acknowledges how deeply personal that progress feels. “My dad still hasn’t come down here from Akron, Ohio, because of what he remembers from traveling through the South as a young man,” the CEO said. “But I tell him, ‘It’s not like that anymore.’ Birmingham has moved forward in such a beautiful way.”

The leadership motto for Williams, who joined the agency with over 25 years of experience in tourism and hospitality, is simple: “Everyone belongs in the room … “Ideas can come from anyone — interns, staff, executives. My job is to remove barriers and empower people to make decisions. We’ll make mistakes, but we’ll correct them together.”

Looking ahead, Williams wants Birmingham to be recognized nationwide. “I want people talking about how innovative and progressive this community is,” he said. “Birmingham is a place where you have a voice, where you can grow.”

The 52-year-old who has been married for 27 years and has four sons and five grandchildren said he wants young people from underrepresented communities to see tourism differently.

“Often, we see our relatives working in hospitality doing tough, front-line jobs, and we don’t see the leadership side,” he said. “But there are executives, vice presidents, and marketing strategists who look like us. We want to open that world up.”

The GBCVB is already working with local schools to make that vision real. “We have four interns from [Birmingham’s] Wenonah High School, and in January we’ll start with Miles College students,” Williams said. “We’re opening our doors to show them what hospitality truly means and how it can be a phenomenal career.”

But in the end, his message was clear: “Tourism drives this community,” Williams said. “When we empower our people, educate our residents, and align our efforts Birmingham doesn’t just meet the standard. We become the standard.”

For more information on GBCVB go to www.inbirmingham.com