gener8tor, Bronze Valley Invest $500,000 in Latest Alabama Accelerator Cohort

Global venture firm gener8tor, in partnership with Birmingham-based Bronze Valley, recently announced the Fall 2025 cohort of the Bronze Valley Investment Accelerator. Five startups, selected for their high growth potential from among more than 450 applicants, have begun the accelerator’s 12-week program to support the next stage of their development.

Now in its fifth year, the Bronze Valley/gener8tor partnership has backed dozens of founders seeking to bring bold ideas to market. Each participating company receives a nondilutive investment of $100,000, along with access to mentorship-based programming and access to a national network of prospective investors.

The entrepreneurs in the Fall 2025 accelerator cohort are tackling some of today’s biggest challenges with breakthrough ideas, according to Neill S. Wright, president and CEO of Bronze Valley.

“The startups in this cohort exemplify unique AI-powered technology, with innovative uses across athletics, data, higher education, medicine, and mobility infrastructure,” said Wright. “Our program has become increasingly competitive, and these founders have captured our attention with their vision, creativity, and potential to make outsized impact.”

The startups selected for the Fall 2025 Bronze Valley Investment Accelerator are:

Moonbase AI. Universities and government agencies manage billions in research funding, and yet critical data often remains locked in unstructured documents, creating inefficiencies that lead to missed opportunities. Moonbase AI ingests entire research portfolios and transforms them into a queryable data base, empowering instant answers, compliance tracking, and proactive discovery of funding and collaboration opportunities.

Tag! Fundraising. An AI-powered platform that revolutionizes youth sports fundraising by replacing product sales and high-fee platforms, instead connecting teams with local businesses and community donors to create lasting support. Coaches secure sustainable funding relationships while businesses gain direct, high-visibility community engagement.

Neural Wave. Automates clinical workflows to help doctors reclaim time and joy in practicing medicine. Typically, providers spend two to three hours per day reviewing lab results and documents and coding tasks — a burden eliminated by Neural Wave, helping save considerable time, boost revenue, and reduce burnout.

Cache. An intelligence platform for athlete valuation, standardizing commercial worth with AI-driven scores that integrate performance, social influence, and market dynamics. The platform equips athletes, schools, and brands with tools and brand-fit metrics that enable transparent, bias-resistant decision-making regarding name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation and other aspects of athletic career management.

DeepCharge. Powers enterprise device uptime through an integrated AI platform and smart-charging ecosystem. The Operational DNA platform flags at-risk devices hours before failure, turning reactive scrambles into proactive maintenance. Paired with other DC products for fleet-scale charging and robotics-ready mobile charging, it optimizes warehouse and logistics operations.

“The most exciting part of this work is partnering with founders who are building ambitious companies from the ground up,” said Sierra Peña, managing director of the Bronze Valley Investment Accelerator. “These five startups already are showing impressive traction.”

The Fall 2025 accelerator will culminate at Alabama Founder Fest on December 8 and 9. There, the founders will pitch to venture capital firms, angel investors, corporate partners, and others associated with the broader startup ecosystem in the state.

Bronze Valley is an early-stage venture capital fund that supports high growth, technology- and innovation-centric startup companies. Its mission is to empower bold entrepreneurs by providing holistic venture capital solutions that catalyze innovation and impact. The Bronze Valley Investment Accelerator is made possible through the support of Innovate Alabama, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Alabama Power, Regions Bank, Pinnacle, the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Valley Bank, and South State Bank.

gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, workers, employers, artists, and musicians. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities, and nonprofits to operate accelerator programs and conferences in more than 45 communities across 25 U.S. states and three countries.