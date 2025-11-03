Birmingham Food Drive to Help Those in Need Kicks off Monday, Nov. 3. Here’s How You Can Help

Birmingham Food Drive to Help Those in Need Kicks off Monday, Nov....

Compiled by The Birmingham Times

Beginning today, Monday, Nov. 3, the City of Birmingham will join Christian Service Mission (CSM) in collecting food for Birmingham food banks in the city. The food collection days will be Monday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CSM is located at 3600 Third Ave. South.

The food drive is part of Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s efforts to help Birmingham SNAP recipients experiencing a temporary disruption of benefits due to the federal government shutdown. The mayor also plans to ask the Birmingham City Council to commit $1 million from the city to provide support for Birmingham households losing November SNAP benefits.

Nearly 23,000 Birmingham households — one in four — rely on SNAP to keep food on the table, Woodfin has said. With the federal government shutdown ongoing, benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been in limbo even though two federal judges ruled Friday the Trump administration cannot suspend food aid used by about 42 million low-income Americans during the shutdown.

The rulings said the government must pay for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps, using emergency funds.

The following items are needed during this week’s food drive in Birmingham: canned vegetables; canned meats; canned fruit; box cereals; soups; nutritional bars; oatmeal; box food (macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rice, etc.); toilet paper; paper towels. Please DO NOT drop off clothing, shoes, accessories, or food in glass containers.

More details will be provided soon on how Birmingham residents receiving SNAP benefits may apply for assistance. The city has created www.birminghamal.gov/bhamready with details on how to donate or volunteer, where to find food giveaways, and community resources for those in need. Questions should be sent to bhamready@birminghamal.gov.

Other donation sites accepting food from Nov. 3 – 6 include:

Levite Jewish Community Center

3960 Montclair Road

Birmingham, AL 35213

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

2210 1st Ave. N

Birmingham, AL 35203

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Tuesday – Thursday only)

Seasick Records

3131 5th Ave S

Birmingham, AL 35233

Monday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

David J. Vann Municipal Justice Center

801 – 17th Street North

Birmingham AL 35203

Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drop off in the lobby.

If dropping off food donations, court personnel will provide tokens for donors to exit. Court personnel can arrange for someone to come out and help unload for vehicles with a lot to donate.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AND AID

Contributions to the United Way of Central Alabama are tax-deductible and help provide urgent support to families and local food-assistance providers impacted by hunger.

NEED HELP? Anyone impacted by the pause in SNAP benefits or any other crisis can call 211, text ALFOOD to 898211 or visit the United Way of Central Alabama’s online database to find local food resources.



DONATE FUNDS : The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama can stretch a single dollar into four meals, so every bit you can share helps. Click here to learn more and donate.

: The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama can stretch a single dollar into four meals, so every bit you can share helps. Click here to learn more and donate. DONATE FOOD : Shelf-stable items can be dropped off at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s warehouse. WHERE : 107 Walter Davis Drive in Birmingham, AL WHEN : Monday through Friday | 7:30AM-4PM

: Shelf-stable items can be dropped off at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s warehouse. VOLUNTEER: Volunteer opportunities are available Monday-Friday 9-11AM and 1-3PM. Click here to check availability and to register.

Need help? Visit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s Find Food tool to locate food distributions and meal programs in your area.