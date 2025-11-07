Jefferson County’s First Black Sheriff’s Deputy, who ‘Faced Hardships but Never Wavered’, Has Died

Jefferson County’s First Black Sheriff’s Deputy, who ‘Faced Hardships but Never Wavered’,...

The first Black Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died.

Officials on Thursday announced the death of Sgt. Louie E. Smoke.

“Hired back in 1968, Sgt. Smoke was more than just a badge; he was a trailblazer who broke barriers and opened doors for many who followed in his footsteps,” the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday Facebook post.

“His dedication and commitment to serving the community set a standard for all of us.”

Smoke, of Pinson, spent 30 years in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran.

Hired by Sheriff Mel Bailey, Smoke served under three sheriffs before retiring as a sergeant in 2002.

He spent 34 years with the sheriff’s office and built a reputation for doing his job with dignity and professionalism.

The sheriff’s office honored him earlier this year during Black History Month, and Smoke said then it was the first he had been recognized.

“Sgt. Smoke faced challenges and hardships, but he never wavered in his mission to serve and protect,” the JCSO post read.

“We are grateful to have had the opportunity to honor him during his lifetime, recognizing his monumental contributions to our community and the department.”