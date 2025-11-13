New Verizon Innovation Learning Labs Introduce Scholars to Emerging Technologies

Birmingham City Schools

Last week, Birmingham City School​s​ unveiled the new ​Verizon Innovative Learning Lab​s​ at L.M. Smith Middle School​ and WJ Christian K-8 School​​.

The new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab​s​ give​s​ students and teachers access to emerging technology such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), 3D printing and artificial intelligence (AI).

The two schools came together today to cut the ribbon on the classroom at Smith Middle. Christian K-8 will hold a ceremony for its lab on Nov. 14.

Board Members Derrick Billups, Mary Boehm, Sherman Collins, and Yamika Foy, Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and Instructional Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon, among others, were in attendance for the occasion, which included performances from the W.J. Christian pep band and cheer squad. After cutting the ribbon, students from both schools demonstrated the various technologies to the guests.

The facilities were made ​​possible by Verizon, through ​​a partnership with Heart of America ​​and the J. Orin Edson ​​Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at ​​Arizona State ​University.

The Verizon Innovative Learning Labs provide experiential learning opportunities, inspiring students to leverage social innovation and design thinking to develop solutions to impact their communities. Heart of America leads the transformation of the state-of-the-art space in collaboration with the school​s,​ and district teams, and the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at Arizona State University provides a project-based curriculum and training for teachers.

As part of its responsible business plan, Verizon works with its leading education nonprofit partners to provide extensive support for educators, free technology, tech-focused learning resources, and hands-on learning experiences to equip students with the tools and skills needed to help prepare them for today’s digital economy.