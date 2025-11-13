PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, NOVEMBER 13…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TROLL 2 + THE HEM w/ star GEORGE HARDY in attendance at Saturn.

**LONESOME JOY with CHARLIE ARGO at The Nick.

**ATREYU – THE CURSE TOUR at Iron City.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama State’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 5 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**QDOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS at The Nick.

**CADDLE at Iron City.

**JERRY JOSEPH & THE JACKMORMONS at Avondale Brewing Co.

**SOS: THE RECESSION POP PARTY at Saturn

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15…

**INOHA with WORRY CLUB and SLOW JOY at Saturn.

**SKEPTIC? THE CASKET KIDS, MISS LONELY & THE AGGRAVATED at The Nick. FREE.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**DATURA with NEST at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**NARROW HEAD, ANGEL DUST, OVLOV and SNOOPER at Saturn.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORY SLAN: CHEAT at Saturn.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**WILLI CARLISLE with CLOVER COUNTY at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**MAGIC CITY BLUES SOCIETY presents KELLI BAKER with DANNY GARWOOD & COMPANY at The Nick.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**ETHAN REGAN: I ALMOST GRADUATED TOUR with PALMYRA at Saturn.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20…

**SANDERS BOHLKE with CRESTWOOD DRIVES and MONROE at Saturn.

**HASH CABBAGE with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21….

**THE WILLIAMSON BROTHERS, HAM BAGBY AND NIGHT MUSIC at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with DAZR at The Nick

**OSAMASON – PSYKOTIC TOUR at Iron City.

**MONTAGUE with KRISTIN LEIGH at The Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**BEYONCE VS BEYONCE DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**7th ANNUAL FORWARD-NATIONAL HEIRS’ PROPERTY BOOT CAMP, December 4-6th, starting Thursday at 3 p.m. and ends Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport, 4700 Southport Road, Atlanta, GA 30337. This is for Landowners (Heirs’ Property Landowners), Heirs (Next Generation of Landowners) and Professionals (Attorneys, Practitioners and Advocates. This is the nation’s largest gathering of heirs’ property stakeholders and will feature two distinct learning tracks: TRACK ONE: 100 landowners and 1 of their next generation and will provide tools and strategies to address heirs’ property challenges, strengthen estate planning and preserve family land for landowners, farmers, ranchers and their net generation. TRACK TWO: 100 attorneys and practitioners will focus on law, policy and practical solutions. (This is eligible for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit.) This Boot Camp is by the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fun, a 58-year-old cooperative association of Black farmers, landowners and cooperatives. It is a catalyst for the development of self-supporting communities through cooperative economic development, land retention and advocacy. For more info and questions, 404-765-0991, 1-888-322-2985 or events@federation.coop.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or go to www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

THINGS TO HELP…and Do.

**TODAY – FOOD GIVEAWAY REGISTRATION, 10 a.m. – Noon, at North Birmingham Library, 2501 31st Avenue North in District 9.

**FRIDAY – THANKSGIVING DRIVE-THRU GIVEAWAY, 1 p.m. at Jefferson County Family Court, 120 2nd Ct., North

**SATURDAY – DAYS OF GIVING – 500 Hens, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Roosevelt City, 6012 Malcolm Avenue, in District 7.

**SATURDAY – MOBILE MARKET THANKSGIVING GIVEAWAY, 2-5 p.m. at North Birmingham Towers Parking Lot 2712 31st Avenue North in District 9.

**SATURDAY – BLACK MEN’S WELLNESS DAY TOUR, 7 a.m. – Noon at Railroad Park, 1600 First Avenue South. This is a public event and all are welcome. There will be FREE Health Screenings, 5K Walk and Run, Kids Zone and Vendors.

**SATURDAY – FOOD DISTRIBUTION at St. John’s Baptist Church in Edgewater, 7313 Arabia Avenue, Birmingham 35224 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Pick up FREE canned goods and pantry items for you and your family.

**SATURDAY – FOOD AND CLOLTHING GIVEAWAY, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Zion Temple, 1433 Tomahawk Road, 35214.

**SATURDAY – ANNUAL THANKSGIVING TURKEY GIVEAWAY by R.A.C.E. Foundation and Omega Psi Phi, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Ensley Park and Recreation Center, 2800 Avenue K, 35219.

**MONDAY – HEN GIVEAWAY, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 25th Baptist Church, 2100 25th Ct. North in District 9.

**NEXT SATURDAY – THANKSGIVING FOOD BOX AND DIAPER GIVEAWAY, 10 a.m. – Noon, at Rebirth Christian Fellowship, 700 23rd Avenue NW, 35215.

**NEXT SATURDAY – GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo November 22- January 4 at the Zoo.

**NOVEMBER 22 – THANKSGIVING GIVEAWAY, 8 – 9 a.m. at Irondale City Hall, 101 20th Street South – One turkey per household while supplies last.

**NOVEMBER 23 – JAZZ ON 4th with SAXOPHONIST DEE LUCAS, a national recording artist, 5- 6 p.m. at Carver Theatre Sunday Series.

**FILL THE BOX CHALLENGE – FOOD DRIVE THROUGH NOVEMBER 28, at Family court 1st and 2nd Floors of Family Court Birmingham and at Bessemer Courthouse. Bring: peanut butter, pasta, rice quinoa, breakfast cereals, oatmeal, grits, fruit juice, shelf-stable milk, canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit, boxed meals, mac & cheese, Potato Flakes, canned/dried beans, peas and lentils. NO GLASS CONTAINERS, PLEASE.

**MAGIC CITY TOY DRIVE is NOW until December 5 accepting new and unopened toys for boys and girls form ages birth – 10 years old, new bicycles and coats and jackets. Donation sites are at the East, West, north and South Police Precincts, Police Ad Building, All Birmingham Fire and Rescue stations, All AmFirst Credit Unions in Birmingham, Department of Youth Services and City Hall. For more info, www.birminghamal.gov’DYS/ToyDrive. OR call 205-320-0879.

**FOR BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP in November:2nd Wednesday – West End Library at 10 a.m., 3rd Wednesday – Smithfield Library at 10 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – 5 Pts. West Library at 10 a.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

FOR GIRLS…

**GIRLS MENTORING on 2nd Saturdays NOW through May 2026. This is a partnership effort by YWCA Family Resource Center and Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama.

**RAISING ROYALTY BHM GIRLS MENTORING PROGRAM, every 3rd Saturday of the month, 3-5 p.m. for girls ages 8-19 to empower, enlighten and encourage them from childhood to womanhood. Contact Regina at 205-396-7010 at 1320 19th Street South, 35205.

HAPPENINGS AROUND TOWN…

**FILM BIRMINGHAM: NETWORK NIGHT, November 20, 5-7 p.m. at Side Walk Film. FREE!

**SOUTH ARTS ARTIST CREATIVE PRACTICE GRANTS is offering $3000 to help Southern artists access professional development and career-milestone opportunities NOW through June 30, 2026. Recipients can still apply to other South Arts programs including Southern Prize & State Fellowships, Jazz Road for unrelated projects. Contact jcrawford@southarts.org or estevenson@southarts.org.

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN IS HIRING creative leaders and teaching artists to help shape meaningful arts experiences for youth and the community.

**BOOK RELEASE – A HISTORY OF BIRMINGHAM ROCK & ROLL is released and there is a book signing on Saturday, 2-5 p.m. at WorkPlay. Author CRAIG LEGG has published a fabulous book containing more than 350 original paintings illustrating over seven decades of rock music, people, places and events in the Magic City. There will be live music performed by several of the artists featured in the book, t-shirts, select prints and other swag for sale. Get your copy of the book, if you love rock and roll.

**COMING SOON: COCKTAILS WITH CREATIVES. Look for more. This will be a spin-off of Coffee with Creatives, but with a night-time vibe.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com