November 6, 2025

EMPLOYMENT

Event Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Event Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT11/6/2025

CLERICAL ASSISTANT

We are seeking a reliable and detail-oriented Remote Clerical Assistant to join our team. This is a work-from-home position, 25 hours per week (Monday–Friday), paying $860 weekly. Candidates must have strong computer skills, excellent attention to detail, good customer service skills, experience handling cash and items, and the ability to complete small tasks as needed. If you are organized, dependable, and ready to work remotely, please email recruitment@thedebbiestaffing.com for more details

BT11/6/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-904304

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAYBELLINE C. BATTLE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOYCE A. STABILE a/k/a JOYCE P. STABILE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 408 15th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-3-022-026.000

Legal Description: Part of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 46, according to the map of the property of the West End & Improvement Company, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate for said County in Map Book 1, Pages 38 and 39; particularly described as beginning in the Western line of Almond Street at a point 100 feet southward of the intersection of said line with Southern line of 3rd Avenue, thence Westward parallel with said Avenue 100 feet, thence Southward parallel with said Street 45 feet, thence Eastward parallel with said Avenue 100 feet to said Western line of Almond Street, thence Northward along the West line of Almond Street 45 feet to the point of beginning. Also, the NE 10 feet of Lot 3 in Block 46, according to the map of the property of the West End & Improvement Company, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate for said County in Map Book 1, Pages 38 and 39, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017109446 as follows: NE 10 FT OF LOT 3 AND N 45 FT OF S 90 FT LOTS 1 AND 2 BLK 46 WEST END LAND & IMP CO.)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/6/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904023.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM JEFFERSON WYNN, III, and NANCY GAY COTTON, as heirs of CARLTON TERRELL WYNN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2313 26th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-1-010-002.000

Legal Description: Lots 11 through 13, Block 25, according to the map of North Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 3 Page 50 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Less and except that portion conveyed to the State of Alabama by deed recorded in Real Volume 3288 Page 196 in the Probate Office, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086471 as follows: LOTS 11 THRU 13 BLK 25 NORTH BHAM LESS & EXCEPT RD R/W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/6/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904306.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MYERS-WILLIAMS, LLC; BELINDA COSTON HYCHE, KATHY DAO, CAROL MCDONALD, and LISA P. COSTON, as heirs of KENNETH C. COSTON, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNETH C. COSTON, SR. a/k/a KENNETH C. COSTON a/k/a KENNETH CHARLES COSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 517 Alabama Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-03-2-010-002.000

Legal Description: Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, in Block 11, in the Survey of Kenilworth as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 93, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2025054036 as follows: LOTS 19 THRU 22 BLK 11 OF KENILWORTH LESS PT TO VALLEY CREEK CANAL)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

BT11/6/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904303.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK ARRINGTON; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1637 19th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-17-4-003-006.000

Legal Description: Lot 19, Block 8, according to the Survey of West End Hills, a map of which is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 27, Page 99, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001862 as follows: LOT 19 BLK 8 WEST END HILLS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/6/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904305.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: QUEST IRA, INC. FBO MARC COHEN IRA #30041-31; THE EVANS GROUP LLC, SERIES 32; WORTHINGTON FEDERAL BANK; THE PARKER COMPANY, L.L.C.; OTTO FAMILY TRUST; ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, L.L.C.; EARL MOORE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 4735 Terrace S, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-2-012-009.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, in Block 7, according to Central Park Land Co’s First Survey, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 42, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086364 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 7 CENTRAL PARK LAND COMPANYS FIRST SURVEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/6/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904307.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HAROLD J. PURIFOY, JR. and TWANA PURIFOY ANDERSON, as heirs of HAROLD PURIFOY AND CATHERINE PURIFOY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAROLD PURIFOY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CATHERINE PURIFOY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RANDALL B. JEFFCOAT; JESUS IS LORD ENTERPRISES, INC. f/k/a JIL ENTERPRISES, INC.; REGIONS BANK, as successor by merger to UNION PLANTERS BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 4228 Greenwood Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35217

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-07-4-012-021.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 3, Boyles Park Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 64, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086355 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 3 BOYLES PARK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/6/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904566.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNA STEELE PROPERTIES, LLC; MARY CATHERINE MONTELEONE, ANTHONY ROCCO MONTELEONE, and DOMINICK GERARD MONTELEONE, as heirs of KATHRYN R. ALFANO; MARIE JACKSON and LEONARD FELIX BEASLEY, as heirs of SARA RACO JACKSON; NELLIE ALFANO RACO AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NELLIE ALFANO RACO; MICHAEL J. ALFANO and PATRICIA ALFANO SHAW, as heirs of LILLIAN M. ALFANO; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SARAH ALFANO SCOTCH; REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC; LVNV FUNDING LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE COMPANY; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2629 23rd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-2-008-001.000

Legal Description: A part of the Northeast ¼ of Block 20, according to the survey of Haskell and Muller, as the same is recorded in the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 357, being bounded by Twenty-Second (22nd) and Twenty-Third (23rd) Avenue North and Twenty-Sixth (26th) and Twenty-Seventh (27th) Streets, being in Haskell & Muller’s Survey; said Northeastern quarter of said block forming a rectangle fronting Two Hundred (200) feet, more or less, on the Southern Side of 23rd Avenue North, and extending back Southward of that uniform width along the Westerly line of 27th Street, One Hundred and Forty (140) feet to an alley. Less and except any part of the above described property conveyed to 22nd Avenue Baptist Church by deed recorded in Instrument Number 9405 / 5830, described as follows: Part of the NE ¼ of Block 20, according to the survey of Haskell & Muller, as the same is recorded in the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 357, more particularly described as follows: Said Lot beginning at a point 60 feet West of said 27th Street: thence running Westerly along Southside 23rd Avenue 140 feet; thence Southerly 140 feet to an alley; thence Easterly along said alley 70 feet; thence Northerly 80 feet; thence Easterly 70 feet; thence Northerly 60 feet to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132695 as follows: P O B W INTER 23RD AVE N & 27 TH ST N TH SE 140 FT ALG 27TH ST N TO ALLEY TH SW 130 FT TH NW 80 FT TH NE 70 FT TH NW 60 FT TO 23RD AVE N TH NE 60 FT ALG 23RD AVE N TO P O B BEING PART BLK 20 HASKELL & MULLERS PROP S OF VILLAGE CREEK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT11/6/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is

hereby given that Corbitt Power and Light, LLCContractor, has completed the Contract for Tarrant Electric Dept- city of Tarrant Alabama Right of Way Clearing 12KV Feeder- #4 5.8 miles; #7 4.8 miles and #6 6.6 miles at Jefferson County Tarrant, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the city of Tarrant, Alabama and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stewart Engineering, PO Box 2233 Anniston, Alabama 36202 .

BT11/6/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Corner Middle School Demolition at 10005 Corner School Rd, Warrior, AL 35180 for the Jefferson County Board of Education Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify TTL, Inc; Contractor Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc. 3700 Old Jasper Hwy Adamsville, AL 35005

BT11/6/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for North Highland Elementary School Demolition at 2021 29th Ave, Hueytown, AL 35023 for the Jefferson County Board of Education Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify TTL, Inc; Contractor Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc. 3700 Old Jasper Hwy Adamsville, AL 35005

BT11/6/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Alabaster Champion Career Academy Phase 2 AG Shop Renovations at Alabaster, AL for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, Inc

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT11/6/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT John Plott Company, Inc.

CONTRACTOR(S) HAVE COMPLETED THE CONTRACT FOR (CONSTRUCTION, RECONSTRUCTION, ALTERATION, EQUIPMENT OR IMPROVEMENT) OF:

Pinewood, Woods Trace & Oak Grove Pump Station Improvements

Contract No. 2020 AMP – PS01

for Jefferson CountyEnvironmentalServices Department

OWNER(S). THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED FOR A PERIOD OF FOUR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS

BEGINNING: October 25, 2025 A FINAL SETTLEMENT WILL NOT BE MADE UPON

THE CONTRACT UNTIL THE EXPIRATION OF THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER COMPLETION OF NOTICE. ANY PERSON OR FIRM HAVING CLAIMS ON SAID PROJECT FOR MATERIALS OR

LABOR SHOULD CONTACT John Plott Company, Inc. PO Box 20183, Tuscaloosa, AL 35402

IN THE TIME AND MANNER AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

October 23, 2025 JOHN PLOTT COMPANY, INC.

DATE FIRM

BY:

Andrew Harshman

Vice President

BT11/6/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that BCS, LLC has completed the Contract for Statewide (North Region) Energy Controls Modernization, Contract # AC-24-C-0041-S, located at Anniston, Alabama, for the Armory Commission of Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Armory Commission of Alabama, P.O. Box 3711, Montgomery, Alabama 36109-0711

BCS, LLC

3125 County Road 3328

Brundidge, AL 36010

BT11/6/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, November 14, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals or email transmission to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com are required for pre-qualification approval.

UAB General Services Building

5th Floor Data Center Equipment Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H235022

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of UPS and CRAC unit equipment replacement within the data center located on the 5th floor of the Geneal Services Building (GSB), as well as the installation of a clean agent fire suppression system. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, HVAC, and fire protection new work and associated demolition to facilitate the data center upgrades.The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,000,000 and $1,500,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project.Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project.Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, November 14, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project.Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about November 21, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning November 14, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given.Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal.Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days.The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner.The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is December 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon.After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening.Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified.All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on December 16, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on December 01, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT11/6/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 6-26 “ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, for “ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES.”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org by 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025, attention Christopher Wilkerson.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Monday, November 3, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203. A mandatory site walk will directly follow the pre-bid conference Monday, November 3, 2025. Part two of the mandatory site walk will follow Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11 a.m.

BT11/6/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 4-26 “WINDOW WASHING SERVICES” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, for WINDOW WASHING SERVICES.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Florencie Underwood.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in Commissioners Suite 200 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT11/6/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FOR CARVER HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL & SOFTBALL FIELDS, BLEACHERS, DUGOUTS AND TICKET BOOTH

FOR BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS

BIRMINGHAM, AL

ARCHITECT PROJECT NO: 2024-213

OWNER PROJECT NO: ITB 111224

DCM PROJECT NO: 2025153

Separate sealed bids for Carver High School Baseball and Softball Fields, Bleachers, Dugouts and Ticket Booth Project will be received by Birmingham City Schools Board of Education (“Owner”) 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, AL 35203 until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be held at the jobsite at Carver High School, 3900 24th Street N, Birmingham, AL 35207 on Tuesday, Nov 4 at 1:00 pm.

The Project includes the following work: Replacing existing grass softball and baseball fields with synthetic turf and all related items, bleachers, dugouts and ticket booth, restrooms, field illumination, project mobilization, demolition of existing fields, site preparation and related items, all in accordance with final plans, specifications and contract documents.

All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance. The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect/Engineer or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect/Engineer. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

Plans and Specs of the project can be obtained by emailing: Jana Cox at jana@gamedayassociates.com and copying Eric Milberger at eric@m2architects.com.

Documents sent through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Design Team. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect and Engineer retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Project Location: Carver High School, 3900 24th Street N, Birmingham, AL 35207

BT11/6/2025

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B26003 General Repairs AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Thursday, October 30, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Monday, November 10, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE November 19, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT11/6/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by UAB PM Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at 8th FL Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to tclark@pooleandcompany.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB ACTON ROAD LINEAR ACCELERATOR REPLACEMENT – RM 1058B

THE KIRKLIN CLINIC AT ACTON ROAD

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

UAB PROJECT NO. # H255025

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes replacement of a linear accelerator and associated equipment, which includes modifying Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing as required. The project will be performed in an occupied hospital and is located on the 1st Floor of the UAB Kirklin Clinic at Acton Road, so particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified must have demonstrable knowledge and experience as a General Contractor (not as CM) with similar Imaging and Operating Room projects completed in an operating Hospital clinical environment, and must demonstrate experience with the implementation, monitoring and management of Infection Control Measures and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor on similar projects. The UAB Kirklin Clinic at Acton Road location is 2145 Bonner Way, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35243.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-

QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor’s bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime Contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project.

Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to tclark@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor and subcontractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Dec 02, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon or extend the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

POOLE & COMPANY ARCHITECTS, PC 1827 1st AVENUE NORTH, SUITE 100

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

(205) 326-2206

(205) 326-2201

tclark@pooleandcompany.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available on Thursday, Dec 04, 2025 at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3000 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at the Construct Connect Plan Room, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 100, Norcross, GA 30092; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 3600 Fourth Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if

such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2- 12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). Bids will be received until Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 2:00pm local time at the 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, Large Conference Room.

Bid proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeff Orr, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, bid proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed bid proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All bid proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 06, 2026 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory pre-bid conference for prequalified Prime General Contractor’s will be held at the 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on Wednesday, December 10, at 10:00 AM CST. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT11/6/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9912791), until 11:00 A.M. local time on Friday, December 19th, 2025 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2026 PS02 – COLLEGEVILLE PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). The scope of work includes the rehabilitation and replacement of a pump station in Jefferson County. The work is detailed on the Contract Plans and generally described below:

Collegeville Pump Station (PS050):

Demolition of existing pump station, including but not limited to, pumps, piping, building structure, and electrical components;

Installation of 8-foot by 6-foot precast concrete bypass structure with cast-in-place concrete base, stainless steel weir assembly, and monolithic liner;

Improvements and conversion of existing wet well and dry pit into auxiliary overflow storage structure;

Installation of approximately 60 linear feet of 24-inch new sanitary sewer pipe;

Installation of two 60-inch diameter precast concrete sewer manholes;

Installation of one 12-foot by 12-foot precast concrete wet well with monolithic liner;

Installation of four submersible pumps with all controls, piping, valves, fittings, and appurtenances;

Installation of one 16-foot by 8-foot precast concrete valve vault;

Installation of one 60-inch diameter precast concrete manhole with magnetic flow meter;

Installation of one elevated generator building with exterior platform and natural-gas-powered backup generator and electrical equipment and pump station electrical components;

Removal, relocation, and installation of electrical riser poles, transformers, and overhead lines;

New Spire Gas service and relocations;

Site improvements, including gates, fencing, concrete paving, concrete pump station pad, lighting, and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Brian Rohling at (205) 521-7512

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.)Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is six hundred and thirty-five day (635) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Brian Rohling (Jefferson County) at 205-521-7512 for assistance.The Contractor is hereby advised that the Engineer will be available to the project site on Thursday, December 4th, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Additional details will be provided at the Pre-Bid Conference.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 P.M. local time on Thursday, December 11th, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS. THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D” PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D” PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department to construct class “D” PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER 5:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21st, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.,CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT11/6/2025

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for Ensley Tree Canopy Project # ENG 2025-007. Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, December 3, 2025, by 2:00 p.m. Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall, or brought to the bid opening.

This is a streetscape project in the Glen Iris Neighborhood.It is primarily pedestrian traffic signal installation, and includes sidewalks, curbs, ADA ramps, and striping to reduce the pedestrian crossing distance and slow traffic in the area. The primary items of work are approximately: 4” Concrete Sidewalks (340 SY), 6” Heavy Duty Concrete Paving (120 SY), 18” Concrete Curb & Gutter (550 LF), 6” Concrete Curb (200 LF), and items relating to installation of pedestrian signals.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 2:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plan room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the above project name. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama. Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Ensley Tree Canopy” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment, (3) the Authorization to Execute the Form of Proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) a copy of the contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License, (8) E-verify documentation, (9) list of subcontractors, and (10) Transparency in City Government form.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects.The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject and or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT11/6/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9926730), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2026 AMP14 – CENTER STREET COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 854 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 172 laterals with excavation, 13,042 linear feet of 8-inch and 12-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 740 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, 27 internal sectional liners, 748 linear feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer replacement, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Ron Thomas (205) 215-1661

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, December 03, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or Ron Thomas(Jefferson County) at (205) 215-1661 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on December 05, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA. THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS. THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE. THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER November 21, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY. CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205)325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT11/6/2025

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for the project Video Detection for Traffic Signals Package (MPO 2025 Segments); Project # ENG 2024-020.Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 2:00 pm (CST).Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall, or brought to the bid opening. This is a project to add video detection equipment to existing traffic signals to provide traffic control.The locations overlap with segments which are being resurfaced in a different project.This package is only to provide and install video detection items.Approximate primary quantities:

Cards – 18 Each, Single Zone Camera – 16 Each, Full Intersection Camera – 10 Each

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 3:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the project name 40th St N Street Improvements. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days. A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Video Detection for Traffic Signals Package (MPO 2025 Segments)” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment form, (3) the Authorization to Execute form, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) a copy of the contractor’s current State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License, (8) E-verify documentation, (9) Transparency in City Government form, and (10) List of Subcontractors.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects.The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT11/6/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

Bessemer Housing Authority

Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) Waiting List Opening

Application Period Opens: November 5, 2025, 12:00AM Application Period Closes: November 7, 2025, 11:59 PM

Apply Online: Visit myportal.besha.org

Important Details:

Applications will ONLY be accepted online.

No paper applications will be available or accepted.

Paper applications will be available ONLY for elderly or disabled applicants.

You must have a valid email address to apply.

Application does not guarantee placement or assistance.

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicants must meet income limits and other program requirements as established by HUD and the Bessemer Housing Authority.

Need Help Applying?

Visit our office or local libraries for internet and computer access.

For Questions:

Call (205) 481-4420 or email Section8@besha.org

BT11/6/2025

Abandoned Vehicle Ad

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 AM, on Monday December 15th, 2025, at 2727 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL, 35124.One 2004 Nissan Xterra, Vin: 5N1ED28T74C611194. Seller reserves the right to reject any bids and the right to bid.

BT11/6/2025

______________________________

Abandoned Vehicle Ad

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 AM, on Monday December 15th, 2025, at 2727 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL, 35124.One 2017 Kia Forte, Vin: 3KPFK4A75HE055098. Seller reserves the right to reject any bids and the right to bid.

BT11/6/2025

Abandoned Vehicle Ad

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 AM, on Monday December 15th, 2025, at 2727 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL, 35124.One 2008 Lexus IS 250, Vin: JTHCK262985027092. Seller reserves the right to reject any bids and the right to bid.

BT11/6/2025

______________________________