How Birmingham’s Kym’Bria Green Found the ‘Sweet Spot’ for Diabetes Management

When software engineer and entrepreneur Kym’Bria Green was diagnosed with diabetes three years ago, “I was crushed,” she said.

“I wasn’t a complete stranger to diabetes; I have family and friends who [have the condition]. However, when I got the diagnosis, I was overwhelmed.”

Green not only learned how to manage her diabetes through research, lifestyle, and diet changes but also found a way to help others by developing Sweet Spot for All, a subscription service for people with diabetes and their families. The service offers diabetes-friendly supplies, snacks, and tips, all with the goal of making management of the condition more attainable.

“Diabetes management can be confusing and isolating,” Green told The Birmingham Times. “Sweet Spot For All helps [people with diabetes] discover their ‘sweet spot’ in managing their condition. We deliver curated, high-quality snacks for people with diabetes, paired with our research-informed color-coded system and educational support that works for everyone.”

Currently in its pre-launch phase, Sweet Spot For All is slated to launch in Spring 2026. Green envisions not just a product but a movement through which all “the sweeties” — as she affectionately refers to her future clients — can learn more about diabetes management.

“Healthy living should be fun, adventurous, and accessible to all,” she said. “You don’t have to stop living because of your diagnosis. You just have to move differently,” said Green, who lowered her A1C (a blood test used to diagnose and monitor diabetes) from 8.3 to 6.3 within a year.

Where Data Speaks

To develop her product, Green, 26, used her software engineering background as a foundation. While studying to become a software engineer, she learned that data tells a story.

“I’m passionate about data, and I’ve found that it conveys a story that can come from observing patterns and finding common threads,” she said. “To be an innovator, you have to listen to what the data says and what the people say.”

That intersection is the sweet spot, as the mission of Green’s company is to engineer empathy through innovation, whether it be through technology or community. That’s one of the reasons she founded her company, KGCOMPUTERGEEK.COM in August 2023 to serve others through the digital sphere.

“What I love about innovation is the ability to quite literally do anything,” Green said. “I can design innovative solutions to best serve my clients and my community.”

She added, “In my research, I found that many struggle with diabetes management because they have difficulty discerning dietary choices [to best reduce their] glucose levels, have [trouble] with clinical fees or getting the tools they need, … [and more].”

From Curiosity to Code

Green was born in Dearborn, Michigan. When she was 4 years old, her family moved to Kentucky. Six years later, when she was 10, her family settled in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Early on, Green enjoyed tinkering with things to figure out how they worked. Little did she know that her childhood curiosities would spark her life’s purpose.

“I used to take apart ink pens and fix them again. I also used to take apart VHS tapes and pull the tape out so I could see the people inside of them,” she said. “Young me didn’t quite [get the distinction] between actual film in cameras, where you can see pictures and scenes, and tape in VHS tapes.”

Green attended Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia, where her interest in technology flourished when she joined mechatronics and robotics clubs. (Mechatronics combines computer science and mechanical, electrical, and control engineering to create intelligent systems and products. Robotics is a subset of mechatronics that focuses on the design, construction, and programming of robots to perform tasks.)

“My high school did an excellent job providing space and opportunities [that allowed] young, curious minds in engineering to explore. … We had a robotics club, Technology Student Association, a robotics and mechatronics class, computer programming courses, a 3D printer, [and more],” said Green, who went on to attend Georgia Southern University, where she earned two degrees — a Bachelor of Science in information technology (IT) and a Bachelor of Arts in modern languages with a concentration in Spanish.

Her education, she said, made her “more prepared for the workforce” and taught her to balance technical precision with communication.

“It encouraged me to lean into my soft skills and really helped me make the transition from a nervous IT student to a confident IT professional,” she said.

Serving the Public

Green got her first lessons in serving others through her parents’ church, Transformation Christian Ministries, in Hebron and Florence, Kentucky.

“My dad, [Paul Green], used to host this annual event in Northern Kentucky called Cross Culture, [during] which all types of different churches would come together to sing, dance, and worship,” Green recalled. “Free food was provided by sponsors, as well as free haircuts and back-to-school supplies, [including] filled backpacks. … First responders would [also] come out and let people see the inside of a firetruck.”

Another opportunity to serve presented itself when Green was at Georgia Southern, where she was a resident advisor and then vice president of the university’s Gay-Straight Alliance.

And Green remains committed to service as a board member of Tech Equals, an organization that amplifies visibility for LGBTQ+ professionals in Central Alabama’s tech sector, and as the state’s only ambassador for The Reformation Project, a national nonprofit advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion in faith communities. She’s also a dues-paying member of the Society of Women Engineers and Women in Technology.

Family

Green’s family now lives in Trussville, Alabama. They made the move in 2023, after their mother, Linda Green, suffered a stroke in 2022.

“My sister, On’Draya, and her husband, Wesley Morris, and their kids were already here in Alabama,” said Green, who became a caregiver for her mother.

Supporting her mom helped Green realize that “my business [would need] to support caregivers who may be taking care of their own and their loved one’s diabetic needs,” she said.

Asked how her mother is doing now, Green said, “Stroke recovery exists on a wide spectrum. Most people that have the type of brain bleed my mom had do not survive, let alone possess full cognition and speech. [We] are eternally grateful that we get to have her with us every day and see her improve each day.”

Green’s move from Georgia to Alabama was not only a positive for her family but also opened up new opportunities. She caught the attention of Prosper, Birmingham’s hub for innovation and economic empowerment, where she gained mentorship, visibility, and aspects of community that help accelerate ideas into action.

“[Because of Prosper], I have the freedom of being an entrepreneur without having to face the pitfalls — lack of pre-seed funding, mentorship, and community support — faced by entrepreneurs who don’t have access to such a strong support system,” she said.

Green also has a mentor, Tanesha Sims-Summers, of Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co., “who has helped me with the importance of changing my mindset,” Green said.

“[Sims-Summers] has me reading this book called ‘Think and Grow Rich: The Black Choice Edition,’ by Dennis Kimbro. She said that before we get into our businesses, we have to think about what our mindsets are and the things we need to change,” said Green.

Asked what she hopes to inspire in other Black women in tech, Green said she wants them to know that “we are valuable and can bring value to the table.”

“Diversity is being demonized when it’s really our greatest weapon against exclusivity. Find your purpose and hold onto it. Even when the days are tough, your ‘why’ will sustain your drive and help you thrive,” she said.

