PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, NOVEMBER 6…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**ARTIST TIN TIN X is performing LIVE at the ALL VYBES ATL 2 U TOUR BIRMINGHAM, 7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. at Majestic Lounge. This Birmingham native’s music reflects sound, emotion and color to explore the balance between light shadow, healing and expression. Check him out for some positive energy presented by Spring Urban Fest.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**CHAPARELLE with RAMSEY THORNTON at Saturn.

**REVIS with TENNESSEE VETS EMERGE & ETCHSTONE at The Nick.

**OPEN AUDITIONS – An Open Mic Competition at the StarDome Comedy Club

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama State’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 5 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**COMEDIAN T.I. at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE STEPPERS at The Nick.

**JOSH MELOY at Iron City.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8…

**CAMERON WHITCOMB at Saturn.

**KG & THE DRIVE WITH BROTHA JOSH & KAREBEAR at The Nick. FREE.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**RICKY CHILTON with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FUNNIES WITH BENNIE MAC with DREKA RAY, BIG HOU, BELLY BUTTON and DREW 2 FUNNY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MARC REBILLET – PLACES I’VE NEVER PLAYED & WILL NEVER PLAY AGAIN TOUR with CAPYAC at Iron City.

**FREE – HAYSOP ALBUM RELEASE SHOW with JANET SIMPSON TAYLOR and HOLLINGSWORTH at Saturn.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**WILLIE WATSON with GABRIELLE HOPE at Saturn.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**EGGY at Saturn.

**YUNG GRAVY: VOLUPTUOUS VOYAGE TOUR at Iron City.

**ALL TIME LOW – EVERYONES TALKING WORLD TOUR w/MAYDAY PARADE, FOUR-YEAR STRONG & THE PARADOX at Avondale Brewing Co.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**POUYA – ONLY A FEW LEFT at Saturn.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13…

**TROLL 2 + THE HEM w/ star GEORGE HARDY in attendance at Saturn.

**LONESOME JOY with CHARLIE ARGO at The Nick.

**ATREYU – THE CURSE TOUR at Iron City.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14….

**QDOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS at The Nick.

**CADDLE at Iron City.

**JERRY JOSEPH & THE JACK MORMONS at Avondale Brewing Co.

**SOS: THE RECESSION POP PARTY at Saturn.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**MAGIC CITY TOY DRIVE is NOW until December 5 accepting new and unopened toys for boys and girls form ages birth – 10 years old, new bicycles and coats and jackets. Donation sites are at the East, West, north and South Police Precincts, Police Ad Building, All Birmingham Fire and Rescue stations, All AmFirst Credit Unions in Birmingham, Department of Youth Services and City Hall. For more info., www.birminghamal.gov’DYS/ToyDrive. OR call 205-320-0879.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or go to www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

THINGS TO HELP IN NOVEMBER…and Do.

**FOR BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP in November:

2nd Wednesday – West End Library at 10 a.m., 3rd Wednesday – Smithfield Library at 10 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – 5 Pts. West Library at 10 a.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

**NOVEMBER 15 – FOOD DISTRIBUTION at St. John’s Baptist Church in Edgewater, 7313 Arabia Avenue, Birmingham 35224 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Pick up FREE canned goods and pantry items for you and your family.

**NOVEMBER 15 – FOOD AND CLOLTHING GIVEAWAY, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Zion Temple, 1433 Tomahawk Road, 35214.

**NOVEMBER 15 – ANNUAL THANKSGIVING TURKEY GIVEAWAY by R.A.C.E. Foundation and Omega Psi Phi, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Ensley Park and Recreation Center, 2800 Avenue K, 35219.

**NOVEMBER 22 – THANKSGIVING FOOD BOX AND DIAPER GIVEAWAY, 10 a.m. – Noon, at Rebirth Christian Fellowship, 700 23rd Avenue NW, 35215.

**NOVEMBER 22 – GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo November 22- January 4 at the Zoo.

**THANKSGIVING GIVEAWAY, 8 – 9 a.m. at Irondale City Hall, 101 20th Street South – One turkey per household while supplies last.

**NOVEMBER 23 – JAZZ ON 4th with SAXOPHONIST DEE LUCAS, a national recording artist, 5- 6 p.m. at Carver Theatre Sunday Series.

FOR GIRLS…

**GIRLS MENTORING on 2nd Saturdays NOW through May 2026. This is a partnership effort by YWCA Family Resource Center and Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama.

**RAISING ROYALTY BHM GIRLS MENTORING PROGRAM, every 3rd Saturday of the month, 3-5 p.m. for girls ages 8-19 to empower, enlighten and encourage them from childhood to womanhood. Contact Regina at 205-396-7010 at 1320 19th Street South, 35205

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.