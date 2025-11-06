When Birmingham Steps Up

A few weeks ago I began my series “Birmingham, We Can Do Better” (created to call this city to a greater level of consciousness), and this community has been showing out. Cue a literal nod to the OG’s who use this term affectionately to say that something real good is happening.

Most recently you all came out to the Magic City Classic at the end of October, and apparently a time was had by all as they say. Many walked away commenting that it was one of the best Classics they’d attended in a while, even though I do realize this is highly subjective.

But point being — attendees absolutely enjoyed partaking in the largest football classic of any Historically Black Colleges Universities (HBCUs) in the nation. Despite what you made have heard about events with large crowds that have dominated headlines from other cities, Birmingham stepped up to create beautiful experiences for its residents.

We’ve also entertained stars such as R & B singers Ashanti and Chris Brown, and rapper NBA YoungBoy. All three performances went down with no issues. Police stepped up. You stepped up. And now the stage is set for even more high-profile artists to come to our great city.

For Gen-Xers, we are excited about R & B, boy-band royalty coming in the spring (March 28, Legacy Arena). New Edition will join a couple of artists to put on a performance as only they can, and I know friends who already have their tickets.

So again, when things go wrong and the city gets called out, we should also acknowledge the wins. You’re doing an amazing job Birmingham.

There’s so much instability in our nation right now, but Birmingham has been about good vibes and good music. I’m wishing you more good days and more good entertainment. With you nothing but absolute love in my heart for you, Birmingham… here’s to you!

And to the Birmingham Police Department, we sincerely appreciate what you do.

As always, I’m Keisa, Coach K and I am cheering for you (and my community).

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.