BCS Facilities & Maintenance Dept. Gives Back through Angel Tree Program

Angel Tree Project

As part of the annual Angel Tree outreach, the department donated toys and clothing for seven Angels, ensuring local children receive essential items and joyful gifts for the holidays. Angel Tree has long been a tradition for the Facilities and Maintenance team, serving as a meaningful way to uplift families in need across the community. Staff members collaborated to collect, package, and prepare items tailored specifically to each child’s wish list.

Helping Hands Contest

In addition to the Angel Tree effort, the department expanded its community service commitment by joining the Helping Hands Contest, a new initiative in partnership with the Lovelady Center. This project focuses on providing practical support to women and children facing challenging circumstances.

For the contest, the team designed a festive display decorated in red and pink Mickey and Minnie Mouse, representing their creative theme, “Little Mouseketeers.” Donated items for the Helping Hands initiative included Little Mouseketeers Baby Essentials—carefully selected to bring comfort and joy to participating families.

The Helping Hands tree will be displayed on December 5, 2025, highlighting the team’s creativity, generosity, and festive holiday spirit.

A Season of Service

This year’s dual efforts reflect the department’s dedication to “Putting Unity in Community,” a guiding principle embraced by leadership and staff. With teamwork, creativity, and a shared passion for service, the Facilities and Maintenance Department continues to make a lasting impact.

Team members expressed pride in contributing to both projects and are confident that their commitment will create a win-win for the department and the communities they serve.