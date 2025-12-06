The City of Birmingham Expands Healthy Food Access with New Grocer in Southwest

The City of Birmingham is moving forward with a major investment to expand healthy food access in Southwest Birmingham. This week, Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s administration recommended—and the Birmingham City Council approved—an agreement with Carver Jones Market, LLC to establish a new full-service neighborhood grocery store in the Heritage Park Towne Center.

The project will revitalize approximately 10,000 square feet of existing retail space at 833 Dennison Avenue Southwest, formerly home to the Save A Lot grocery store. Under the agreement, Carver Jones Market will lease and upfit the location to create a modern, community-focused grocery store offering a broad selection of essentials, including fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, beverages, snacks, and health and beauty aids, as well as a pharmacy. The new market is designed to meet the everyday needs of nearby residents while expanding access to fresh, affordable food options.

“This is not only good for the health and well-being of the residents on the Southwest side, but it helps the economy,” said Crystal Smitherman, Birmingham City Councilor for District 6.

The new store is expected to create 30 jobs and offer fresh and affordable healthy food options to Birmingham residents.

The City will provide incentives not to exceed $850,000, which includes $600,000 in infrastructure designated specifically for healthy food initiatives. Additional support will come through performance-based sales tax abatement up to $125,000 a year. These targeted investments underscore Birmingham’s commitment to reducing food deserts and driving economic revitalization in historically underserved communities.

“This project represents another significant step toward ensuring that every Birmingham resident has access to healthy, affordable food close to home,” said Coreata Houser, Director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the City of Birmingham. “By partnering with Carver Jones Market, we are not only filling a critical gap in Southwest Birmingham, but also strengthening neighborhood stability, supporting job creation, and investing in the long-term well-being of families who deserve quality options in their own community.”

The Carver Jones Market is expected to open during the first half of 2026 and will serve as an anchor destination within the Heritage Park Towne Center. The project is anticipated to enhance neighborhood vitality, spur local economic activity, and improve the overall quality of life for residents throughout Southwest Birmingham.

“We’re excited to partner with Carver Jones Market to bring this grocery store to Southwest Birmingham,” said Irenio Johnson, Project Manager for the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity. “When those doors open, I encourage every resident to walk through them, get to know the owners, and make this store a daily habit. Your loyal patronage is the vital fuel that keeps these healthy options alive and thriving.”