Birmingham Bowl Teams Visit Civil Rights Institute Ahead of Game

Before Georgia Southern and Appalachian State battle it out on the gridiron today in the JLAB Birmingham Bowl, players from both teams took time to learn about a different kind of fight – the Civil Rights Movement.

The teams visited the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Saturday as part of a 16-year Birmingham Bowl tradition that connects players to the city’s pivotal role in American history.

For Georgia Southern senior Davion Rhodes, the visit was deeply moving.

“Just knowing the great people that have stepped foot here, I was fortunate to be able to come here and witness the work that they have done in the past,” Rhodes said.

Players walked the same ground where leaders of the Civil Rights Movement fought for change, exploring exhibits that tell the story of Birmingham’s role as ground zero for the movement.

“The history behind this city and like where the events have really happened,” Rhodes added, reflecting on the experience.

Shawana Ariel with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute said the visit is about more than just a tour, it’s about helping young athletes understand how the past shaped their present.

“We want the students who are dedicated to their passion and sports to be dedicated to learning about history and culture,” Ariel said.

She emphasized how the Civil Rights Movement directly impacted the diverse teams that take the field today.

“We hope that the students leave here today impacted by the people who sacrificed to make sure that they can have the diverse and innovative teams that they have,” Ariel said.

For Appalachian State upcoming senior Ahmad Robinson, the visit brought a new appreciation for the opportunities he has today.

“People did things so that we’re able to be here,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he’s aware of the tradition and what it means to be part of the Birmingham Bowl.

“I’ve seen the different teams that played in this bowl game and being able to come and represent for the bowl, try to get this win,” he said.

Appalachian State sophomore Aiden Benton said the experience of both teams visiting together made it even more meaningful.

“Just being together, that’s what’s making it great,” Benton said.

The Birmingham Bowl tradition of visiting the Civil Rights Institute has been part of the pregame activities for 16 years, with teams from across the country learning about Birmingham’s crucial role in American history before taking the field.

The JLAB Birmingham Bowl kicks off Monday, Dec. 29.