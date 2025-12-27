Georgia Southern and Appalachian State Set for 2025 Birmingham Bowl on Monday, Dec. 29

The Birmingham Times

Georgia Southern and Appalachian State, both prominent members of the Sun Belt Conference, are set to face off in the JLab Birmingham Bowl on Monday, Dec. 29 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, marking the first appearance for both schools in this event.

The Birmingham Bowl has had a significant financial impact on the area, with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau estimating an economic impact of more than $190 million over its first 18 years.

Celebrations kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. with the JLab Fan Fest in Uptown Birmingham. Pep rallies for both teams begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks set for 5 p.m.

On Monday, the JLab Fan Fest Tailgate begins at 9 a.m. in Uptown Birmingham. Kickoff is Monday at 1 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. The game is also set to air in primetime on ESPN.

Both teams traveled to Birmingham on Christmas with Georgia Southern (6-6) arriving in several buses and App State (5-7) coaches and players arrived individually.

Georgia Southern’s Head Coach Clay Helton told WVTM 13 that his team is honored to be playing in a bowl game this year. “We don’t like each other very much, but we got a lot of respect for each other,” Helton said.

The teams have faced off 41 times since 1932, with the App State Mountaineers leading the all-time series 22-18-1. However, the Georgia Southern Eagles won this season’s game 25-23 on the road.

“We’re excited about that opportunity,” Helton said. “You talk about some guys that have been here four years and four opportunities, and that’s something no other football player has done for Southern being in four straight bowl games. But we also know we’ve got a job to do here and go win that bowl. And so it’s a huge challenge for our guys.”

Mountaineers head coach, Dowell Loggains, expressed his respect for the rivalry when it was announced earlier this month,

“I have so much respect for this rivalry game,” Loggains said. “You don’t really know how bad we hate each other until you play this game. You feel the passion. The former players, the fans and another opportunity to compete at a wonderful bowl game. We’re blessed to be here.”

Both coaches are thrilled to be part of this event, especially after multiple teams opted out of bowl games altogether. Helton shared his thoughts on the importance of these games.

“It’s special for our kids and it’s special for college football,” he said. “So, I hope that we produce a format collegiately that allows these games to take place where everybody can be involved and everybody doesn’t feel the pressure of having to make a decision whether I’m going to play in a game or not. I’m on my soapbox right now, but I’ve been an educator for 31 years, and I believe we teach kids to finish what you start.”

Michal Higdon (WVTM 13) contributed to this post