Birmingham’s Sixth Avenue Baptist Church Increases Youth Outreach with Multi-Million Dollar Campus Expansion

By Joseph D. Bryant | jbryant@al.com

Members of a landmark Birmingham church are marking another phase of their history with the opening of a multi-million-dollar addition.

Sixth Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday celebrated the opening of its campus expansion that leaders say will help them offer enhanced services to its congregation and neighboring community, particularly the youth.

“This is our attempt to reach out to those who are in our community,” said the Rev. John L. Cantelow III in a video that previewed the expansion.

“We’ve got a community right down here in Titusville that could definitely use this kind of positive reinforcement, not only about who they are as children, but about who the Lord is.”

The expansion includes new square footage in addition to renovations to existing spaces such as the fellowship hall and nursery.

A ribbon cutting ceremony began following the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the church located at 1101 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“I see hope, inspiration, growth, and I really see history alive and history still making a difference,” said Leticia Watkins Harvill, the church’s director of children and youth.

Harvill said the longtime community mission of the church including tutoring, food drives and programs for children and youth will be bolstered with the new facilities.

Sixth Avenue Baptist Church was established in 1881. The church has been in its current location since 1970.

“Seeing this type of expansion lets us know that our work is still important and we’re still here for our community,” Harvill said.