December 4, 2025

EMPLOYMENT

OPERATIONS MANAGER

Plan, direct, and coordinate the operations of Tobacco Wholesaler. Manage customer base, hire and train employees, maintain financial reports. Applicants are asked to send a resume to: AAA Smoke & Vapes Inc., 1260 Powder Plant Rd, Bessemer, AL 35022

MARKETING MANAGER

MARKETING MANAGER

Plan, direct and coordinate marketing policies and programs of Tobacco Wholesaler, increase customer base, and develop pricing strategies. Applicants are asked to send a resume to: AAA Smoke & Vapes Inc., 1260 Powder Plant Rd, Bessemer, AL 35022

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-902813

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JACQUELINE A. SIZEMORE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JACK NUGENT AUSTIN, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, STEWART CARLTON AUSTIN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, ALBERTENE NUGENT (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on July 14, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on November 12, 2025 (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on October 14, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. which hearing was continued and reset to be heard on December 8, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3615 26th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-14-1-017-003.000 a/k/a 0122001410170030000000

Legal Description: That part of Block 63, according to the map of Park Place, Property of the North Birmingham Land Company Addition Number Two, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 81, more particularly described as follows: Commence at the intersection of the South line of 37th Avenue with the East boundary line of 4th or 26th Street; thence Southwardly along the East boundary line of 4th or 26th Street for 150 feet for the point of

beginning; thence Eastwardly parallel with south boundary line of 3]1h Avenue 190 feet; thence Northwardly and parallel with East boundary line of 4th or 26th Street 50 feet; thence Westwardly and parallel with South boundary line of 37th A venue 190 feet to East boundary line of 4th or 26th Street; thence Southwardly along East boundary line of 4th or

26th Street for 50 feet to point of beginning; less and except that part of subject property conveyed to the State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a point that is 45 feet Northeasterly of and at right angles to the centerline of Project No. F-317(4) at P.C. Station 114+13.72; thence Northwesterly along a curve to the right, 45 feet from and parallel to said centerline a distance of 112 feet, more or less, to a point on the Southeast line of Lot No. G, Block 63, of Park Place Survey, and the point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed; thence continue Northwesterly along said curve a distance of 53 feet, more or less, to a point on the Northwest line of said Lot that is 45 feet Northeasterly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project at approximate Station 115+89; thence Southwesterly along the Northwest line of said Lot a distance of 32 feet, more or less, to the Southwest line of said lot; thence Southeasterly along the Southwest line of said Lot a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast line of said Lot; thence Northeasterly along the Southern line of said Lot a distance of 17 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning a/k/a POB 100 FT SE OF SW INTER 37TH AVE N & ALLEY TH SE 50 FT TH SW 160S FT TO 26TH ST N TH NW 50 FT ALG 26TH ST N TH NE 150S FT TO POB BEING PART BLK 63 PARK PL

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCEDQUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the

Court may result intitle to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any

person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama

Code 1975 §§ 40-10- 3, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

CASE NO. CV-2025-904675.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MILTON SMITH a/k/a C. MILTON SMITH; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1876 Alabama Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-1-010-015.000

Legal Description: Lot 17, Block 7, according to the Survey of First Addition to Oakwood Place, in the City of Birmingham, a map of which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 17, Page 54, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021105992 as follows: LOT 17 BLK 7 OAKWOOD PLACE (1ST ADD))

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 20, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Taylor Electric Inc. has completed the LAKESHORE DRIVE EXTENSION, BESSEMER ELECTRIC, located in Jefferson County Alabama. Taylor Electric has made request for final settlement of said contract and all people who have any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with the project should immediately notify the Sylacauga Utilities Board.

LEGAL NOTICE – FINAL SETTLEMENT REQUEST

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Global Construction & Engineering, Inc. has completed the Contract for Middle Street Water Line Upgrade #FS010448-01 for the MONTEVALLO WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons with any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, in writing, to Global Construction & Engineering, Inc., 5511 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, AL 35210 or the Owner, MONTEVALLO WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD, 613 Valley St, Montevallo, AL 35115, USA.

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Estate of Jack Whatley case # 25BHM001714, Administrator Easter Whatley-Rookard has filed a petition for probate of the estate of Jack Whatley in the Jefferson County Probate Court. All creditors must submit claims against the estate by Dec 15th, 2025.

CIVIL ACTION NO. 01-CV-2025-901408.00

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA,

The estate of Donald Croom Beatty, Jr, deceased, by and through its Personal Representative Robert J. Hayes Petitioner, v. In Rem: Lot 196 and the Easterly 75 feet of Lot 195, as Described the Map and survey of the New County Club Sector of Mountain Brook Estates, as recorded in Map Book 17, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and as more particularly described on Exhibit A attached hereto, and Gene Nelson, Rick Nelson, Pam Nelson Stephens, David Nelson, Stanley Gonyea, Kathy Gonyea Ely, Jennifer Pratt Oliver, and Julie Pratt Oliver, individuals, The Respondents.

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO: Gene Nelson, and any and all unknown parties who may claim an interest in the above-described property, located in Jefferson County, Alabama described to wit as:

Parcel I:

Lot 196 according to the map of Mountain Brook Estates, New country Club Sector as recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 17, Page 49.

Parcel II:

The easterly seventy-five feet of Estate One Hundred Ninety-Five (195), according to the map and survey of New County Club Sector of Mountain Brook Estates made by Mountain Brook Estates, Inc. and recorded in Map Book 17, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; said property fronting seventy-five (75) feet on the southerly side of Montevallo Road and extending back of that uniform width along the easterly line of said estate to the rear line thereof, together with all improvements thereon.

Parcel III:

Commence at the SE corner of Lot 195, and go in a southerly direction approximately 1.2 feet to a power pole thence follow a fence SW to a point 9 feet south of the SW corner of the fence on the western line of the east side division of Lot 195 thence turn 90° to the right and go in a NE direction 77.64 feet to the point of beginning.

AND ALSO

Commence at the NW corner of the east 75’ of Lot 195 and go to the SW along said property line 215 feet to the SW corner, then turn right 90° and go 2.64 feet to the west side of the fence post, then turn right and go in a NW direction along the fence for 146.8 feet to the intersection of the old fence and the new fence corner for the western division side of Lot 195, which intersection is 1.05 feet west of the west line of the east 75 feet of Lot 195, and from the intersection of the old fence and the new fence which are perpendicular to each other, continue in a northerly direction along a straight line to the point of beginning; said parcel of land contains the old driveway and fence belonging to the eastern 75 feet of Lot 195.

RFP 25-12-01

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Central Alabama Water will be accepting sealed Request for Proposals for Armed Security Guard Service, RFP 25-12-01.

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed proposals for Armed Security Guard Service, RFP 25-12-01will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Friday, December 12, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Mandatory In-person Site Visit: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. will be held at the Customer Service Building in the Security Department (please RSVP by Thursday, November 20, 2025, 4:30 p.m. If your organization is unable to attend, your proposal will be deemed unresponsive and will not be accepted.

Prospective proposers should deliver or mail their RFP to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “RFP 25-12-01 – Armed Security Guard Service, Friday, December 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Track resurfacing for Central High School Track

For Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

OWNER PROJECT #: 2025-6

Sealed proposals will be received by Mr. Edward Smith, Executive Director of Facilities, Tuscaloosa City Schools, Central Office, 1210 Almon Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, until 2:00 PM CT on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Contractors must visit the site prior to bidding. Project location: Central High School, 905 15th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

Bidders must carry general liability and workers’ compensation insurance. Bids shall exclude taxes and be submitted on forms provided by the Owner’s Representative. No bid may be withdrawn for 90 days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any proposal or waive technical errors.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education for 5% of the bid amount (max $10,000) must accompany each bid. Performance and payment bonds are required at contract signing.

Bidders exceeding State Licensing Board limits must be licensed under Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama (1975) and must list their license number on the outside of the sealed envelope.

Bid documents may be obtained by emailing jana@gamedayassociates.com. Only documents issued through this process are endorsed by the Owner/Engineer. Addenda will be issued only to confirmed bidders. The Owner/Engineer retains all document copyrights.

All RFIs regarding the bid documents shall be sent to Jana Cox at: jana@gamedayassociates.com.

Completion Time: See Scope of Work in Project Documents.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Tuscaloosa City Schools, Dr. Mike Daria, Superintendent, 1210 Almon Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Owner’s Representative: Gameday Associates, LLC, Jana Cox, jana@gamedayassociates.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

JEFFERSON COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER & CORONER’S OFFICE

BUILDING PACKAGE

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION – LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

_Doster Construction Company, Inc.

(Contractor)

has completed the Contract for the JEFFERSON COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER & CORONER’S OFFICE BUILDING PACKAGE for the Owner, Jefferson County Commission, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company Architects, PC, 2 North Twentieth Street, Birmingham, AL 35203

Doster Construction Company, Inc. 2100 International Park Drive

Birmingham, AL 35243, 202-443-3800

(Contractor, Business Address & Business Phone Number)

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals shall be received by White-Spunner Construction on behalf of the Retirement Services of Alabama, until 4:00 pm local time on December 17th, 2025 and then publicly open for review for qualifications to furnishings all labor, materials, and insurance to perform all work required and described as follows:

Project No.

Battle House Parking Deck Repairs

Project Narrative:

The parking deck is an existing precast concrete structure constructed in the early 2000s. The structural system consists of precast double tees, shear walls, single trusses, and concrete members containing pre-stressed cables. The parking deck is six stories in height and includes approximately 223,632 square feet, with the top level containing a pool, spa, gym, and tennis court. Over the years, chlorine leakage from the pool and pool equipment room has caused significant infiltration and deterioration of surrounding concrete elements. The scope of the work shall include but not be limited to removal of infiltrated concrete from walls and topping slabs, treatment of exposed rebar, epoxy injection of cracked trusses, repair of damaged trusses and double tees, shoring of structural members during repairs, installation of a new concrete column, installation of carbon plate reinforcement at affected structural areas, installation of a silane sealer on the entire parking garage, installation of a traffic coating system in specified areas, repair of steel stairs, sealing of stairwell walls with elastomeric joint sealant, painting of stairwell walls, replacement of damaged fire sprinkler lines, demolition of existing CMU walls, reconstruction of topping slabs and removed concrete with repair mortar, insulation of CMU stairwells, perimeter sealing of the entire garage, electrical demolition, and plumbing demolition, floor drain replacement, application of migrating corrosion inhibitor, provide and install new clear elastomeric waterproofing coating/sealer.

No pre-qualification packages will be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving pre-qualification proposals.

All prospective bidders shall submit a written submittal using American Institute of Architects (AIA) Document A305, “Contractor’s Qualification Statement,” latest edition, which may be purchased from an AIA documents vendor.

No Proposals will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly licensed and qualified to submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non-residents of the State, if a corporation or LLC, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS

PROJECT: Battle House Parking Deck Repairs

1.1 Written Submittal – To include at least each of the following items:

(Note that failure to provide all information requested, and failure to provide full disclosure may be deemed non-responsive by the Owner and as just cause for rejection of any prequalification submittal).

Completed American Institute of Architects (AIA) Document A305, “Contractor’s Qualification Statement”, latest edition, which may be purchased from an A.I.A. documents vendor by the Contractor.

List of projects under construction

List of projects completed in the last 5 years

Most recent audited financial statement

Include a list of projects of similar types, size, scope, and complexity which have been completed by the company submitting this prequalification proposal. In addition, provide the original bid amount, number of change orders, and final contract amount. List any warranty claims by the owner and amount and frequency of site visits to correct construction related issues.

Include name, address and telephone number of Owner, Architect, Construction Manager (if any), and the original and final Contract amounts.

A minimum of three (3) such similar projects in size, scope, and complexity, within the last 7 years, will be required for pre-qualification.

Confirmation that insurance and bonding requirements of the Retirement Systems of Alabama can and will be furnished, and a letter of confirmation from your company’s underwriter, broker, and/or agent indicating bonding limits, and that the required liability insurance with stated limits and other required provisions, is either in place or obtainable by the company submitting this prequalification proposal.

Corporate/Company overview and philosophy/mission statement.

Organizational chart of company structure.

Resumes of key personnel anticipated to be involved in this project, including at least the following (*) required personnel:

Principal*

Project Manager*

General Superintendent*

Quality Control Manager

Any other staff that may be involved

Provide a brief description of your company’s safety program (including in part, your substance abuse program); quality control program; and “partnering” program, training, or experience.

Provide description of how your company addresses warranty claims during the warranty period. Also provide a typical time frame of how quickly you will respond to such claims.

Provide (and list, if applicable) your company’s OSHA accident frequency rates and Alabama workers compensation modifier.

1.2 Refer to Advertisement for additional information and requirements regarding prequalification.

Note that following this Prequalification process and legal advertisement for bids, a Pre-Bid Conference will be held, and attendance by Prequalified General Contractors will be strongly encouraged.

1.3 Submittal Deadline: 4:00 pm, December 17th, 2025

1.4 Number of Copies to be Submitted: One (1) Digital.

1.5 Submit one copy to:

White Spunner Construction 2010 W I-65 Service Rd S Mobile, Alabama 36693 Attn: Cole Hession

cole.hession@white-spunner.com

Phone: (251) 222-1166

END OF PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS

Notice of Service by Publication

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

File No. 25 CV 004374-000

State of North Carolina

Alamance County

Roxanne Natacia Burke-Mayhew,

Plaintiff,

v.

Jennifer Marie Mayhew,

Defendant.

To: JENNIFER MARIE MAYHEW, Defendant, whose last known address is 2131 Kings Ct, Moody, AL 35004. Take notice that a Complaint for Absolute Divorce has been filed against you. You are required to file a written answer or response to the Complaint with the Clerk of Superior Court at 212 W. Elm Street, Graham, NC 27253 no later than January 13, 2026 which is forty days from the date of first publication of this notice. Failure to file a timely response may result in a default judgment against you, granting the divorce and any relief requested by the Plaintiff.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

The ADOPTION PETITION OF Case No.: 8122A

HEATHER GRIFFIT

TO: CEDRIC FANNIN,BRYSON MAY, AND ANY ALLEGED FATHER, AND ANY PERSON CLAIMING PARENTAL RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO PIPER LEE FANNIN, A FEMALE CHILD BORN MAY 6, 2013; AND TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY

A petition having been filed in this Court on behalf of Heather Griffith, requesting the Court to grant the adoption of Piper Lee Fannin, a female child born on or about May 6, 2013; and the Court having set a hearing to be held on January 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm, to determine whether the adoption should be granted, you are hereby notified that at said date and time, you may appear in Judge Frank Barger’s courtroom at the Madison County Probate Court, 1918 North Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, Alabama 35801, and show cause, if any you may have, why the adoption of the said child should not be granted to Heather Griffith as requested in said petition. Inquiry may be made as to this matter by contacting Isabel Montoya-Minisee, attorney for the petitioner, or this Court prior to the hearing.

Done this 17th day of November 2025.

__________________

Probate Court Judge

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is soliciting Statements for qualifications (SOQ) and Project proposals from qualified engineering firms to perform civil engineering services for the design phase of the Village Creek Relocation Design. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting via zoom on December 4th, 2025, at 2:00PM. You must RSVP eseoane@flybhm.com by December 3, 2025 to receive the zoom invite. SOQ deadline is January 22, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, December 12, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB SRC Room 205

Radiology Equipment Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H265004

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of an X-Ray machine replacement in Room 205 located on the 2nd floor of the Spain Rehab Center (SRC).The scope of work includes architectural and electrical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the equipment replacement. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, December 12, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about December 16, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning December 12, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grants wood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is January 13, 2026 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on January 13, 2026 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on December 17, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, December 12, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Highlands

Main Switchgear and Boiler Room Roof Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H255023

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of a roofing replacement for the single-story main switchgear and boiler room at the UAB Highlands facility. The scope of work includes architectural new work and associated demolition with limited MEP modifications to facilitate the roof replacement. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $400,000 and $500,000

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, December 12, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about December 16, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning December 12, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is January 08, 2026 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on January 08, 2026 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 10:00 AM CST on December 17, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Liberty Building Renovations at St Clair County for the State of Alabama and the County of St. Clair, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8262429), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, FEBRUARY 4, 2026, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. AMP 2023 PS 01 – FIVE MILE CREEK WEST PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes renovation of the wet well, repair to structural concrete and coatings, replacement of pumps, piping and valves, electrical improvements to meet NFPA 820, demolition of existing electrical building and replacement of electrical equipment including a new generator.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Gabrielle Sinsky at (205) 521-7518

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.)Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is five hundred and forty (540) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 270-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, JANUARY 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. .This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Gabrielle Sinsky (Jefferson County) at 205-521-7518 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on JANUARY 28, 2026.All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER DECEMBER 19, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” SMALL WRF AND PUMP STATION PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Chilton County Board of Education Owner’s Representative/Superintendent, Corey Clements on behalf of The Chilton County Board of Education, at 1705 Lay Dam Road Clanton AL 35045 until 4:00 PM Central Time, December 30, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Chilton County School Superintendent, Corey Clements at hcclements@chiltonboe.com and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

Thorsby High School Addition

for the

Chilton County Board of Education

Clanton, Alabama

DCM Project No.: 2025360

BPA Project No.: 059-24

SCOPE OF WORK:

The Work includes the construction of general classroom, gymnasium, lunchroom, and administrative additions for the existing Thorsby High School. The addition is anticipated to be approximately 46,000 total square feet and will provide new instructional spaces, support areas, and building improvements to meet current educational, safety, and accessibility standards. The project also includes but is not limited to all associated site improvements, structural, architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire alarm, and sprinkler work.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractor’s license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, December 30, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about

January 12, 2026.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects, LLC

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Mr. W. Alan Crotwell, AIA, NCARB

Tele: 205-870-1876

Fax: 205-870-3058

alanc@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $300.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the Chilton County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is to be determined via addendum at 2:00 PM Central Time at the Chilton County Board of Education, 1705 Lay Dam Road Clanton AL 35045. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Corey Clements, Chilton County Board of Education, 1705 Lay Dam Road Clanton, AL 35045, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on the bid date will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on a date to be determined via Addendum. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Meet at the site of the work, located at 54 Opportunity Drive, Thorsby, AL 35171

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (Quest eBidDocTM Number: 9966383)until 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the GENERATOR CONTROLS REPLACEMENT – TURKEY CREEK, TRUSSVILLE, WARRIOR WRFs AND MINOR PUMP STATION. The Microsoft Teams virtual video conference can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tom Harwell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tharwell@hazenandsawyer.com).

This Work will consist of civil, mechanical (including plumbing), structural, electrical, instrumentation and control, and appurtenant work to install or replace fuel management system control panels, engine control panels, batteries, and associated electrical work and appurtenances at each facility.

The foregoing description shall not be construed as a complete description of all work required. All appurtenances related to the work as previously described herein shall also be provided.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Tonya Kelley at 205.214.4026

Hazen and Sawyer,

Two Chase Corporate Drive,

Suite 170, Birmingham, AL 35244

Contact Person: Tom Harwell at 205.547.5960

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice To Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects). Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of Bidding Documents as previously described herein, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. THE BID ENVELOPE INFORMATION FORM CONTAINING THE BIDDER’S NAME AND ADDRESS AND THE BIDDER’S STATE OF ALABAMA CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this Project. The Contract Time for this Project is nine hundred thirty (930) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Substantial Completion and nine hundred sixty (960) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. The Admin Period for this Project is four hundred twenty (420) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages will be assessed if these time limits are exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 2:00 pm. Central Daylight Time. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this Project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams virtual video conference and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tom Harwell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tharwell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tom Harwell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205.547.5960 or Tonya Kelley (Jefferson County Environmental Services Department) at 205.283.2683 for assistance.

On request, Owner will provide each Bidder access to the Project sites to conduct such explorations and tests as each Bidder deems necessary for submission of Bid. Bidder shall fill all holes and clean up and restore the Project site to its former condition upon completion of such explorations. Site visits may be conducted prior to the bid date, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday, not including holidays. Arrangements for site visits shall be made by contacting JC ESD, Dwayne Coleman at 205.314.9940 a minimum of 24 hours in advance of the site visit. Arrangements for site visits to Minor Pump Station shall be made by contacting Ken Bennet at 205.368.2615 a minimum of 24 hours in advance of the site visit. Immediately upon arrival at and immediately prior to departure from the Project site, Bidder shall visit the Plant Administration Building to sign-in/sign-out on the provided form.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tom Harwell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tharwell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 4:00 pm. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s, subcontractor’s, manufacturer’s, service provider’s, vendor’s, distributor’s, etc. or their representative’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM QUALIFIED ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS TO BE PRE-QUALIFED AS A PROJECT SPECIFIC CLASS “E” CONTRACTOR FOR THIS PROJECT.TO APPLY TO BE APPROVED AS A PROJECT SPECIFIC CLASS “E” GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR THIS PROJECT, THE FULL PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATION MUST BE RECEIVED BY JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT PRIOR TO 5:00 PM. CENTRAL DAYLIGHT TIME ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 9, 2026.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “E” (SMALL WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES UNDER 5 MILLION) WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY projects, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER 5:00 pm. Central Daylight Time on Friday, January 9, 2026. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A-300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, 205.325.5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Estate of Jeanette Summers Jones case # 25BHM02316, Administrator Elisa Jones has filed a petition for probate of the estate of Jeanette Summers Jones in the Jefferson County Probate Court. All creditors must submit claims against the estate by May 5, 2026.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Syms Contractors Inc. has completed the contract for construction of the Whatley Health Services Covid Storage Building 2371 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Tuscaloosa Al, 35401 , the Owner(s), and has made a request for final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Studio S2H DESIGN

1721 4TH AVE NORTH

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

RFP for Custodial Services at Charles F. Hard Elementary

BCS-2026-100

The Bessemer City Board of Education will accept sealed bids for Custodial Services at Charles F. Hard Elementary. All respondents are required to submit 3 (three) copies of their bid.

SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE FINANCE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT BESSEMER CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION, 1621 5TH AVENUE NORTH, BESSEMER, AL 35020 UNTIL [DATE/TIME]. All envelopes (inside & outside) MUST be labeled whether mailed or hand-delivered with bid number to:

BCS-2026-100

Custodial Services at Charles F. Hard Elementary School

Bessemer Board of Education

ATTN: Crystal Billingsley, Briggs

1621 5th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL 35020

The full copy of the bid proposal can be found at https://www.bessk12.org/departments/business-and-accounting/bids

IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PROSPECTIVE BIDDER TO MAKE CERTAIN THAT THE BIDS ARE RECEIVED IN THE FINANCE DEPARTMENT ON/BEFORE December 18, 2025, no later than 12:30 p.m. ANY BIDS RECEIVED AFTER THE DESIGNATED DATE AND TIME WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. BIDDER MUST USE THIS FORM AND RETURN IN ITS ENTIRETY.

RFP Posted November 25, 2025 Proposals Due December 18, 2025 no later than 12:30 p.m. Bid Opening TBD School Board Meeting TBD Commencement of Services TBD

For further information, related to the bid process, you should contact Mr. Reginald Mitchell, Director of Maintenance, by phone at 205-432-3901 or email at rmitchell@bessk12.org.

