Family Shares Memories of Birmingham Gospel Singer Katie Sankey

Sitting on the couch, looking at photos of her remarkable life, the family of Katie Sankey is reflecting on her life and legacy this holiday season.

“When I was 2 or 3, maybe even younger, we would go to church, and my aunt would hold me while my mother sang in the choir. Anybody else could sing, but the minute she would sing I would cry, so they had to take me out, because the voice, that connection to my mother, was so strong,” said Sankey’s son, William Sankey Jr.

Known as the “Thunderbolt of the South,” William Sankey Jr. said his mom’s voice was like no other. Sankey, 88, of Birmingham passed away Monday, December 15.

“‘I Don’t Know Why,’ that was her best song. Number one song for 30-40 years and it’s still being played to this day,” Sankey said.

Sankey’s granddaughter, Jacquis Speight, said her grandmother’s talent influenced her to sing as well.

“I don’t think I understood how famous she was because that was my grandma. I was like that’s just my grandmother, but I think the older I got I realized this was serious and she didn’t play. If you weren’t singing it right or you weren’t playing it right she’ll let you know,” said Speight.

Speight said her passion for singing not only inspired her but her other family members as well.

“We stand on her shoulders, and she built a might empire.” said Speight.

Born in Birmingham, Sankey’s family said Katie lived her life for the Lord singing gospel.

Performing and recording songs such as “I Don’t Know Why” and “The Lord Will Make a Way Somehow.”

CEO of the Gospel Sounds Music Awards, Dr. Robert Barnes said those songs contributed to her induction into the 2026 Gospel Sounds Music Awards Hall of Fame.

“Katie Sankey’s name rang to the top. She is an icon here in the state of Alabama, as well as around the country,” said Barnes.

With a tribute scheduled for her at the awards in August 2026, Barnes said her voice will live on.

“When she sang, you moved. If you didn’t move, you probably needed to check your light bulb because she had a voice like none other,” said Barnes.

Sankey’s funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 12pm at More than Conquerors Church.

A public viewing will take place on Friday Dec. 26 at Arrington Funeral home in Birmingham.