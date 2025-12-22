Birmingham Mayor Woodfin, Wife Kendra Welcome New Baby Girl

By Sarah Whites-Koditschek | swhites-koditschek@al.com

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the birth of his daughter, Joy Charity-Faye Woodfin, on social media on Saturday.

Woodfin said Joy’s double middle name is from her maternal great-grandmother Charity Mae and her maternal grandmother Sandra Faye, “who we miss dearly.”

“Introducing JOY to the world!!!,” Woodfin wrote in his post. “Kendra and I are so blessed to continue to grow our family and welcome our daughter.”

In August of 2024, Woodfin and his wife celebrated the arrival of their daughter Love Lee Woodfin.

“LOVE…it always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. And now these three remain: faith, hope, love. But the greatest of these is Love.”

Kendra Morris married Woodfin on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. She has two sons, Aubrey and Mason, from a previous relationship.