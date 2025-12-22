Monks’ ‘Walk for Peace’ Pilgrimage Crosses America, Makes Stop in Selma, AL

Written and photographed by Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

A group of Buddhist monks is drawing national attention with their “Walk for Peace,” a 2,300-mile pilgrimage that began October 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, and is scheduled to conclude at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in February 2026.

Organized by the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, the peaceful procession includes about two dozen monks and their dog, Aloka, who are traveling on foot through towns and cities across the country. Along the way, the group stops in communities to share a message of peace, loving-kindness, compassion, and unity.

The monks follow a disciplined, mindful routine, walking at a brisk pace, some barefoot, covering roughly 20 to 25 miles a day while engaging with residents along the route. Their journey through the South has included stops in Jackson, Mississippi, and continued into Alabama, where they have been warmly welcomed by local officials and community members.

The pilgrimage continued east through Alabama along Highway 80, with stops in Demopolis and Uniontown in the Black Belt and Friday, Dec. 19 in Selma, Alabama. The day began with a community luncheon at 11 a.m. at Historic Riverfront Park.

At 1:30 p.m., the monks and community members gathered at Historic Riverfront Park (2 Green St., Selma, AL 36703) before walking together toward the Civil Rights Memorial Park (6 US-80 BUS, Selma, AL 36701), near the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Despite challenges including rain, extreme cold, and a serious vehicle accident near Houston that injured some participants, the monks remain committed to their mission. The walk is not intended as a protest, but as a reminder that peace is not merely a destination, but a daily practice that begins within each individual.

The Walk for Peace has captured public attention for its scale, spiritual focus, and the presence of Aloka, a faithful canine companion who has walked alongside the monks for much of the journey. As they continue toward Washington, D.C., the monks inspire communities nationwide with their message of compassion and unity.

The monks’ journey can be followed in real time on their live map: CLICK HERE