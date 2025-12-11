PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, DECEMBER 11…

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

** JANE AUSTEN TEA PARTY with an evening of celebrating and honoring Jane Austen, author with light refreshments, games and fellowship at the City of Irondale.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**WAKING APRIL with MINDSHAFT at The Nick.

**Late night with ALABAMA So & SO MACHINE at The Nick.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**KENDALL STREET COMPANY with BUFFALO LEMONPEPPER PROJECT at Saturn.

**ZACK FOX (DJ SET) at Iron City.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12…

**SKA NIGHT: ANALOG DAY DREAM, CLOSE ENOUGH, LEFT HAND HOTDOG at The Nick.

**NOBODY’S DARLINGS Late Night at The Nick.

**7 CHINESE BROS – ONE NIGHT OF CLASSIC REM at Iron City.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE: 2010s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13…

**FREE- SATURN HOLIDAY MARKET at Saturn.

**CHRISTMAS IS A DRAG at Saturn.

**LOST MOUNTAIN with BO LEE & HARVEST at The Nick.

**AVONDALE HOLIDAY MARKET at Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**PALLBEARER with KNOLL at Saturn.

**MOTION SUNDAYS at Platinum, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. with DJ CUZZO X DJ A1 Controlling the Vibes. There will be Drink Specials.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE’S UGLY SWEATER PARTY at Iron City.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORYSLAM: FAMILY MATTERS at Saturn.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE- SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**FREE- SHORT FILM PREMIER -VOYAGER at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18…

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**FIREHOUSE CAC END OF THE YEAR BASH 2025 at Saturn.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19….

**Early Show with JAMES HALL & THE LADIES OF with Special Guests OLD CITY CHAMPS at The Nick.

**Late Night with SSTILL MOVES, KITTY & THE CLAY FEET + KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**WAX MONKEY at Saturn.

**MIKE COOLEY OF THE DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS at The Upstairs at Avondale.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**CHRISTMAS TIME WITH REUBEN STUDDARD IN THE ‘HAM… – BIRMINGHAM’s own Rueben Studdard is in town this Friday, for two shows 6 and 9:30 p.m. at WorkPlay Theatre. Visit Workplay.com for more.

**LECHANDA’S 2026 VISION BOARD PARTY, Saturday, December 27, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at MAPS Event Center, 8605-A, First Avenue North. Join the Vision Board Party for a fun and inspiring event to create your own vision to manifest your dreams for the coming year 2026. This is an in-person gathering that will be filled with creativity, laughter, love, elevation and good vibes. Get ready to set your intentions, visualize your goals and make them a reality. Bring your magazines, photos, quotes and anything else that inspires you. Boards, scissors, glue and anything else will be provided. Good food will be served. Visit eventbrite for your ticket or at the door. Looking for resilience, vision, empowerment, means to overcoming things, believing in yourself, spirituality, then this is the place to be.

A LITTLE MORE “SOMETHING TO DO” FOR CHRISTMAS AROUND ALABAMA…

**In ARAB, TWO MILLION LIGHTS AT ALABAMA’S “FREE CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK” – To see them, you have to head to ARAB, ALABAMA. Visitors come from near and far to Arab each holiday season throughout the month of December, starting right after Thanksgiving as the park transforms into a festive, light display that adds joy to the season with more than two million lights twinkling in the night sky for the entire family. You can walk around, if you like to see all of the lights. There is the charming TINSEL TRAIL that is full of decorated trees. Enjoy live music by the Arab High School’s jazz band. There is the ARAB HISTORIC VILLAGE all decked out. THE SANTA IN THE VILLAGE and you can head to the 1890’s farmhouse for a visit with the GRINCH. There will be plenty of photo opportunities.

**IN HUNTSVILLE, there are 2.5 miles dotted with more than one million lights at GALAXY OF LIGHTS at the Huntsville Botanical Garden where you can see as you drive in comfort from your car. See dragons, nutcrackers, elves and Santas. Drive or walk now through January 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. While in the Huntsville area, check out the TINSEL TRAIL at Big Spring Park.

**GLOW WILD is still at the Birmingham Zoo until January 4.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

At SideWalk Film Fest…

**TODAY…THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER.

**FRIDAY – December 18 – PETER HUJAR’S DAY.

**DECEMBER 13 & 14 – THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL.

**DECEMBER 14 – THE FISHER KING.

FREE THIS WEEK…

**TODAY -SOUNDTRACK KARAOKE: HOLIDAY EDITION, 8 p.m. and

**FRIDAY- OH MY GOD!BAD MOVIE NIGHT, 7:30 p.m.

IN THE CITY OF IRONDALE…

**TODAY – MUNICIPAL COURT AMNESTY DAYS are TODAY and December 18 at 1 p.m. if you are in violation of court-ordered obligations and wanted to get things settled? Call 205-951-1414 to verify eligibility and be placed on the docket. This only applies to The City of Irondale warrants.

**DECEMBER 20 – CHRISTMAS HAM GIVEAWAY, 8 – 9 a.m. at Irondale City Hall Drive through service with one Ham per family, while supplies last.

**DECEMBER 7-15 – HOLIDAY HOUSE SHOWDOWN judging with Winners Announced on December 16. Enter your home or a neighbor’s at www.tinyurl.com/IronHolidayHouse25.

**DECEMBER 15 – 19 – SEE SANTA ON THE FIRE TRUCK with rides beginning at 5:30 p.m.

**DECEMBER 17 – MENORAH LIGHTING, 6 p.m. at Irondale City Hall.

**JANUARY 19, 2026 – DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY BREAKFAST at the Irondale Public Library. SAVE THE DATE!

**FEED THE NEED FOOD DRIVE in Irondale – The City of Irondale is having a food drive until January 8, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Irondale City Hall. Donate can good and non-perishable items: canned meats (chick and Tuna), canned vegetables (low sodium), canned fruit or applesauce, peanut butter, beans, peas (canned or dried), pasta, rice, cereal, oatmeal, grits, boxed mac & cheese, 100% fruit juice and canned milk. Also, donate money for maximum impact: $1 provides four meals, $25 feeds a family for a week, $100 provides 400meals. Money allows the purchase of fresh items and specific needs. Cash or check made Payable to: “Irondale Community Foundation OR give online: www.IrondaleCommunityFoundation.com. All donations will be directed through the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama for distribution to families in need.

**DON’T FORGET THE IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has something every day. Check It Out!

THIS IS THE SEASON FOR GIVING!!! THINGS TO HELP…and To Do.

**SUPPORT THE BALLARD HOUSE PROJECT to continue the mission to preserve and share Birmingham’s Culture and Community History. The GHP delivers groundbreaking historical research, education-programming, and digital and physical preservation, which is a tapestry of Birmingham’s African American Community History. For more, go to: www.ballardhouseproject.org. Check out the STACKS & STORIES” Pop-Up book sale, coming soon -“ RARE AIR” HOLIDAY SALON COMMUNITY PROGRAM.

**BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP in December:

1st Wednesday – Titusville Library at 10 a.m., 2nd Wednesday – North Birmingham Library at 3 p.m., 3rd Wednesday – East Ensley Library at 11 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – Southside Library at 3 p.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

**TOY DRIVE IN DECEMBER – Juicy’s Sunday Funday and MoneyGang Enterprise presents the First Annual Toy Drive. Dates and Locations: December 14 at Avondale Park, December 21 at Harrison Park and December 28 at Linn Park. The hours are 2-3:30 p.m. Each child receives 1 free toy, an instant photo with the Grinch and can enjoy music, fun and festive surprises for the whole family. For more info, call 205-413-0577, go to: Juicyshoppe.com or FB: MoneyGang Mikey.

**GIVING SEASON AT GLENWOOD – Glenwood is asking for help from the community for their services to help autism and behavioral health needs in the community. Supporters can visit: www.glenwood.org/operationsanta to choose their girl level and submit a donation.

**NO PLATE LEFT EMPTY AT FIREHOUSE MINISTRIES – Help Firehouse Ministries through the holiday season and into the future. Visit www.firehouseshelter.com for more.

**ASBURY UMC FOOD PANTRY, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Every 1st Sunday at 12:30 – 2 p.m. For more info, 205-995-1700, info@asburybham.org and www.asburybham.org/food.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or go to www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

HAPPENINGS AROUND TOWN…

**SOUTH ARTS ARTIST CREATIVE PRACTICE GRANTS is offering $3000 to help Southern artists access professional development and career-milestone opportunities NOW through June 30, 2026. Recipients can still apply to other South Arts programs including Southern Prize & State Fellowships, Jazz Road for unrelated projects. Contact jcrawford@southarts.org or estevenson@southarts.org.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com