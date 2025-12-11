Radio Personality Chris Coleman to Open New Lounge on Fri. for Birmingham’s Mature Crowd

Radio Personality Chris Coleman to Open New Lounge on Fri. for Birmingham’s...

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Birmingham radio personality Chris Coleman is preparing to turn up the volume on a brand-new venture—this time, off the air.

Coleman, alongside close friends Terry White and DeForest Brown, are gearing up for the grand opening of Howard’s Unlimited Lounge & Cocktail Bar, set for Friday Dec. 12, 6 P.M. at 4010 Ave I, Birmingham, AL 35218, in the heart of the Belview Heights community.

“Come prepared to party and to celebrate,” said Coleman, a Birmingham native and host of the popular Think Thank on the Chris Coleman Radio Network (V94.9 FM). “This has been a dream of mine that I’ve put on the back burner.”

Howard’s Unlimited marks Coleman’s first step into the lounge and nightlife scene, a move he describes as both deeply personal and long overdue.

The lounge’s name pays tribute to three generations of his family: Chris, his father, and his grandfather—each sharing the same middle name, Howard.

“My dad passed in 1997, and my grandfather passed in 2002, said Coleman. “My sister helped me come up with the name. She suggested that I use our middle name.”

Designed as a warm, stylish, and welcoming space, Howard’s Unlimited will cater to the 30-and-up crowd, offering a grown-and-classic atmosphere where mature patrons can unwind.

Coleman promises a venue that blends good music, top-tier service, and the sense of community connection that has long been a hallmark of his radio career

“We wanted to create a place where people can relax, enjoy themselves, and feel right at home,” Coleman shared as preparations moved into high gear. “Belview Heights deserves a spot that brings people together, and we’re excited to be part of that.”

White and Brown, both longtime friends, have been instrumental in bringing the vision to life, said Coleman. The trio hopes the new lounge will not only become a favorite local destination but also help breathe fresh energy into the historic neighborhood.

“I’m a product of [Birmingham business icon] A.G. Gaston. He gave me my first job out of the military at WENN. It was my first radio job. I remember him saying, ‘find a need and fill it.’ So that’s what I did. In this area there is no brunch before noon. People have early church, and they have nowhere to go. Now they do.”

Howard’s Unlimited Lounge & Cocktail Bar, Friday Dec. 12, 6 P.M. at 4010 Ave I, Birmingham, AL 35218