PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

“MERRY CHRISTMAS!!” … FROM ALL OF US… TO ALL OF YOU!!!

TODAY, DECEMBER 18…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**DAVID JONES JAZZ, Thursday Night Live, at Howard’s Unlimited Lounge & Cocktail Bar with food by 1918 Catering.

**GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo through January 4.

**PENTATONIX: CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY TOUR at Legacy Arena.

**THE SANTA CLAUS at the Alabama Theatre.

**ALABAMA BALLET: GEORGE BALANCHINE’S THE NUTCRACKER at the BJCC Concert Hall through Tuesday.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**FIREHOUSE CAC END OF THE YEAR BASH 2025 at Saturn.

**THURSDAY at the Nick with ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at The Nick.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 5 p.m. at Howard’s Unlimited Lounge & Cocktail Bar at 4010 Avenue I with food by 1918 Catering Food Truck. Happy Hour at 5, All Veterans Drink Half off ‘til 9 p.m. Watch the Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game, 8 p.m. with DJ BO SLIM cranking up at 9 p.m. Call 205-213-9097 for more.

**CANDLELIGHT” CHRISTMAS SPECIAL featuring “The Nutcracker + more at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**HANDEL’S MESSIAH with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra at the UAB’s Alys Stephen Center.

**Early Show with JAMES HALL & THE LADIES OF with Special Guests OLD CITY CHAMPS at The Nick.

**Late Night with STILL MOVES, KITTY & THE CLAY FEET + KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**WAX MONKEY at Saturn.

**MIKE COOLEY OF THE DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS at The Upstairs at Avondale.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20…

**CHRISTMAS AT THE STATION, at the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum.

**CHRISTMAS HAM GIVEAWAY, 8 – 9 a.m. at Irondale City Hall Drive through service with one Ham per family, while supplies last.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE’S UGLY SWEATER PARTY at Iron City.

**WINYAH with EDGEHILL at Saturn.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN BILLY SORRELLS at the ComicView + Wild ‘N Out at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**HAHA HOLIDAY HOMECOMING w/COMEDIAN MARTIN MORROW and COMEDIENNE MIMI LANDRU at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FOOD DRIVE at the Nick with CHEYLOE’S SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS, ERIN MITCHELL AND JOHN KULOMOCH.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**FREE – ACADEMY ORDER, TEARS FOR THE DYING & TIFFANY TEARS at Saturn.

**MOTION SUNDAYS at Platinum, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. with DJ CUZZO X DJ A1 Controlling the Vibes. There will be Drink Specials.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE’S UGLY SWEATER PARTY at Iron City.

**IAN CUTHBERTSON ALBUM RELEASE SHOW – The Upstairs at Avondale.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**WHITE CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG at the Alabama Theatre.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**CHRISTMAS CAROL’IN at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery with The Listening Room Unplugged Series, at 7 p.m.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE- SATURN KARAOKE NIGHT at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY at the Nick.

MERRY CHRISTMAS !!!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND CHRISTMAS JAM at The Nick.

**CHRISTMAS BAR NIGHT at Saturn.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26….

**CIRQUE DREAMS: HOLIDAZE, 7p.m. at BJCC.

**NO OUTLET, CREEL and ALURNE at The Nick.

**LITTLE RAINE BAND at Saturn.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA MINI TREE FARM – This the seventh year of the Children’s of Alabama holiday tradition of turning the hospital’s patio into a gingerbread-themed mini tree farm. Patients and families were able to pick out a holiday tree for their room. Children also received a blanket and an ornament for their tree. The gingerbread house is the work of artist ABBY JESSUP.

**HOWARD’S UNLIMITED LOUNGE & COCKTAIL BAR, 4010 Avenue I, in Belview Heights opened recently by our own favorite son radio personality and D.J. CHRIS COLEMAN. Check it out for Sunday Brunch, music and more!! For more, 205-213-9097

AT THE WEST END LIBRARY…

**DECEMBER 23 – “THIS CHRISTMAS” the Movie with a snack.

**DECEMBER 30 – “SILENT NIGHT” the Movie with s snack.

BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…in December and January …

**DECEMBER 18 – CARING FOR YOUR GARDENING TOOLS, 10:30 a.m. – Noon in Adventure Classroom with KATELYN BAHR, horticulturist for specialty gardens..

**JANUARY 6 – THE SERVICEBERRY: ABUNDANCE AND RECIPROCITY IN THE NATURAL WORLD by ROBIN WALL KIMMERER, 4 p.m.

**JANUARY 8 – MATCHA TEA MAKING: FROM LEAF TO BOWL, 5:30 – 7 p.m. with JOSH HAYNES, Chef at Alloy Thai and RITSUKO ASANO who has been teaching Urasenke tea for over 20 years.

**JANUARY 15 – DRIED FLORAL WEATH-MAKING WORKSHOP, 10 a.m. – Noon, with TANIS CLIFTON from Happy Trails Flower Farm

**JANUARY 29 – JASON POWELL is Special Guest Speaker for the Annual John A. Floyd, Jr., Lecture, with the 5:30 p.m. reception and presentation from 6-7 p.m.

**JANUARY 31 – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on National Seed Swap Day.

THIS IS THE SEASON FOR GIVING!!! THINGS TO HELP…and To Do

**ASBURY UMC FOOD PANTRY, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Every 1st Sunday at 12:30 – 2 p.m. For more info, 205-995-1700, info@asburybham.org and www.asburybham.org/food.

**BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP in December:

1st Wednesday – Titusville Library at 10 a.m., 2nd Wednesday – North Birmingham Library at 3 p.m., 3rd Wednesday – East Ensley Library at 11 a.m. and 4th Wednesday – Southside Library at 3 p.m. Always check Be Kind on Facebook for updates and changes to schedules.

**TOY DRIVE IN DECEMBER – Juicy’s Sunday Funday and MoneyGang Enterprise presents the First Annual Toy Drive. Dates and Locations: December 21 at Harrison Park and December 28 at Linn Park. The times are 2-3:30 p.m. Each child receive 1 free toy, an instant photo with the Grinch and can enjoy music, fun and festive surprises for the whole family. For more info, call 205-413-0577, go to: Juicyshoppe.com or FB: MoneyGang Mikey.

**NO PLATE LEFT EMPTY AT FIREHOUSE MINISTRIES – Help Firehouse Ministries through the holiday season and into the future. Visit: www.firehouseshelter.com for more.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or visit www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

A LITTLE MORE… IN DECEMBER…

**LECHANDA’S 2026 VISION BOARD PARTY, Saturday, December 27, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at MAPS Event Center, 8605A, First Avenue North. Join the Vision Party for a fun and inspiring event to create your own vision to manifest your dreams for the coming year 2026. Go to eventbrite for your ticket or at the door. Looking for resilience, vision, empowerment, means to overcoming things, believing in yourself, spirituality, then this is the place to be.

**GLOW WILD is still at the Birmingham Zoo until January 4.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…At SideWalk Film Fest…

**TODAY…FREE EVENTS – Filmmaker Networking Nights

**TODAY …FREE EVENT – Monthly Movie Trivia.

**TODAY – PETER HUJAR’S DAY.

**TODAY – THE WIZARD OF OZ.

**TODAY – MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS,

**FRIDAY – JANUARY 8 – HAMNET, a story of love and loss

** SUNDAY – 12 MONKEYS. There is an intro and post film discussion with GARETH JONES at 6 p.m.

IN JANUARY…

FOR THE KIDS…TIPS FOR NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION…

Here are a few tips for Ringing in the New Year with the kids.

…CELEBRATE EARLY – Middle of the Day, Noon is good or definitely before midnight.

…SET THE AMBIANCE – Silver and gold from the Dollar Tree/store, plates, table cloth, balloons, streamers, glow bracelets or necklaces. Share resolutions on a poster board.

…SET THE TABLE – Finger food, fruit, pizza, cupcakes, sundae bar, snacks, drinks for kids.

…SET AN ITINERARY – Games, karaoke, Lego building, coloring books, or video games.

(Some taken from Birmingham Parent magazine)

IN THE CITY OF IRONDALE…

**JANUARY 19, 2026 – DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY BREAKFAST at the irondale Public Library. SAVE THE DATE!

**FEED THE NEED FOOD DRIVE in Irondale – The City of Irondale is having a food drive until January 8, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Irondale City Hall. Donate can good and non-perishable items: canned meats (chick and Tuna), canned vegetables (low sodium), canned fruit or applesauce, peanut butter, beans, peas (canned or dried), pasta, rice, cereal, oatmeal, grits, boxed mac & cheese, 100% fruit juice and canned milk. Also, donate money for maximum impact: $1 provides four meals, $25 feeds a family for a week, $100 provides 400meals. Money allows the purchase of fresh items and specific needs. Cash or check made Payable to: “Irondale Community Foundation OR give online: www.IrondaleCommunityFoundation.com. All donations will be directed through the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama for distribution to families in need.

**DON’T FORGET THE IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has something every day. Check It Out!

HAPPENINGS AROUND TOWN…

**SOUTH ARTS ARTIST CREATIVE PRACTICE GRANTS is offering $3000 to help Southern artists access professional development and career-milestone opportunities NOW through June 30, 2026. Recipients can still apply to other South Arts programs including Southern Prize & State Fellowships, Jazz Road for unrelated projects. Contact jcrawford@southarts.org or estevenson@southarts.org.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com