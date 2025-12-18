Birmingham City Council Approves Deals with Habitat for Humanity for New Homes

The Birmingham City Council approved a pair of agreements on Tuesday with the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity for the construction of new homes and also repairs on existing, occupied homes.

Combined, these agreements would provide 8 new single-family affordable homes and providing roof repair/fortification and critical home repair for up to 20 qualified low and moderate-income residents in the Rising West Princeton neighborhood. The agreement also includes $450,000 to provide grants of up to $10,000 for roof replacements for 60 qualified low and-moderate-income households.

Councilor Sonja Smith, who represents Rising West Princeton, believes this is an important investment for residents looking to become homeowners.

“This is an opportunity for growth and progress for this community,” Councilor Smith said. “This will be a chance for more individuals to become homeowners, potentially for the first time, and for existing homeowners to get much-needed repairs done. As a Councilor for this area, it’s critical that we continue to make these kinds of investments in neighborhoods that stand to benefit from them the most.”

Anyone interested in the City’s Critical Repair Program, please visit: https://www.criticalrepairbham.com/