Shopping for Toys That Support Healthy Development in Children

During the holiday season, many parents search for toys that support healthy development. The brain grows fastest in the first three months of life, with the second-fastest period occurring between three and six months. This rapid growth makes early experiences and interactions especially important.

Hugh Cheek, M.D., assistant professor in the Division of Academic General Pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, reminds families that the most meaningful gifts are rarely high-tech. The toys that matter most help children connect, imagine and engage with the world around them.

Presence is the best toy

Co-play and face-to-face interaction shape communication, emotional growth and problem-solving. Play, whether a child plays alone, with peers or with caregivers, supports brain development and early language skills.

“Look for toys that create face-to-face interaction and back-and-forth play between parents and their children. That is where so much of the developmental growth happens,” Cheek said.

“Simple toys like blocks, puppets, dolls and cardboard boxes spark creativity and shared engagement. When parents join in, they strengthen the connection and gain insight into their child’s interests.”

Effects of screen time on early development

Screens may seem educational, but they offer fewer developmental benefits than families expect. Screens promote passive attention, reduce natural language exchange and can make transitions away from devices difficult.

Books, imaginative games and physical activity provide the sensory input and real-world interaction children need. Talking through the pages of a book offers more meaningful learning than any app.

“Screens are two dimensional and promote passive attention. With active attention, we use all of our senses. That is what children really need for healthy brain development,” Cheek emphasized.

Budget-friendliness

Many effective toys are inexpensive and open-ended. Pots and wooden spoons become instruments. Cardboard tubes become building materials. Crayons and paper support creativity and fine motor skills.

Budget-friendly favorites include:

Wooden blocks

Simple train sets

Art supplies

Puzzles

Board games

Building sets, such as age-appropriate Lego sets

Play kitchen sets

Activity-based gifts can be meaningful. A library card gives families access to book rentals, group reading time, story hours and book fairs. Other options such as a parent-child yoga class, dress-up clothing, audiobooks, and audio story devices like Yoto or Tonie encourage creativity and shared experiences without screens.

How to choose gifts for neurodivergent children

Choosing gifts for neurodivergent children begins with understanding their needs and sensory preferences. Their developmental stage, not just age, should guide gift choices. Items that support comfort, communication or emotional regulation can be especially helpful.

Thoughtful options include:

Sensory-friendly toys

Washable art supplies or music-making toys

Movement-based toys

Building sets

Activity-based experiences like zoo passes or art classes

When unsure, asking families what their child enjoys ensures the gift is appropriate. “A child’s chronological age does not always match their developmental ability,” Cheek said. “Asking parents what works best is always the right place to start.”

What safety risks parents should watch for

Most toy-related injuries are minor, but some toys can be dangerous if poorly made or used incorrectly. Parents can reduce risks by choosing sturdy toys, checking labels and being mindful of small parts. Families can also visit recalls.gov for updates on recalled toys.

Key things to watch for include: Small choking hazards

Button batteries or loose magnets

Toys that shoot projectiles

Weak plastic that may break

Stuffed toys with loose parts or strings Common toy injuries include eye injuries. Tamara Oechslin, O.D., Ph.D., associate professor at the UAB School of Optometry, suggests opting for toys that help hand-eye coordination and visual development and avoiding screens as prolonged exposure can cause eye fatigue, eye irritation and headaches. “There are many toys for all age levels that are good for developing eye-hand coordination and perceptual development — think sports-related, puzzles, blocks, anything that requires pattern recognition. Others can include crafts and creative visualization,” Oechslin said. If a child sustains an eye injury from toys, parents should contact their family eye care professional. If a foreign body is in the eye, it is best to leave it for a professional to remove so that further damage does not occur. Even if it is a hit to the eye, such as with a ball or other blunt object, an eye injury should be taken seriously as there may be internal damage that is not initially obvious.What matters most Parents and caregivers remain the strongest influence on a child’s development. Toys that promote imagination, connection and hands-on exploration offer far more lasting value than flashing gadgets or screens. “Before children ever say a word, they are taking in so much through their senses. Read, sing and talk with them. Surround them with real experiences and real connection. That is what supports their development the most,” Cheek said.