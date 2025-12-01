Realtor Tiffany Henry Unveils Plan to Host Gathering for First-Time Homebuyers

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Real estate for Tiffany Henry isn’t a career. “It’s a movement born from my own story,” she said.

That story comes from moving from place to place, switching schools and never feeling fully rooted, Henry said. “I remember what it felt like to want stability, to crave a space that truly felt like home. Those experiences shaped my purpose.”

Now a realtor with Barnes & Associates Realty, Henry wants to use her experiences to help others.

On Dec. 6, she is inviting a group of women join her for an inaugural gathering at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham from 12:30 to 2 p.m. to help first-time homebuyers who may feel intimidated, overwhelmed, or simply don’t know where to begin when purchasing a home.

“I wanted to create something special for Black women and women of color who are curious about homeownership … I’m calling it an unofficial cohort not a class, but a supportive and welcoming space where we can have honest conversations about the homebuying process,” Henry said.

“The women who are part of this cohort are the everyday women who simply want a piece of legacy for themselves,” she continued. “They’re the single mothers who have always dreamed of owning a home but feel intimidated by the process and don’t know where to start. They’re the women who grew up in apartments or government housing and have long to create something of their own.”

“New Perspective”

Henry, 38, began her professional path in credit repair where she witnessed firsthand how financial barriers hindered many from purchasing homes.

“While living in Atlanta, I became certified in credit repair because I was focused on becoming a homeowner myself,” Henry told the Birmingham Times. “Returning home from (Atlanta, Georgia) as a single mother gave me a new perspective — it showed me how important it is to understand credit, build stability, and create opportunities through homeownership.”

From there, Henry earned her realtor license and joined Barnes & Associates Realty led by the highly respected Abra Barnes, owner of the largest Black-owned real estate brokerage in Alabama, “but also a powerful example of what leadership, integrity, and community impact look like,” Henry said.

More Than A Realtor

Once in Birmingham, Henry wanted to do more than sell houses. She wanted her own. “One of the biggest challenges I faced while trying to become a homeowner was the housing market itself,” Henry said. “When I was living in Georgia, many of the homes I made offers on were already under contract. Even after getting pre-approved, it was difficult to find something available and within my budget,” she said.

“As a single mother, I had to make some tough decisions about what was best for me and my daughter, and what I could realistically afford on my own income.”

Henry said she took the time to educate herself on how the process worked and what financial assistance programs could help her.

“I stayed focused and determined, and through patience, faith, and persistence, I was able to overcome those obstacles and turn those challenges into motivation to help others do the same,” she said.

“Helping someone achieve homeownership — especially when they thought it wasn’t possible — is incredibly rewarding,” she added. “It’s more than just selling homes; it’s about educating, empowering, and guiding people toward financial stability and generational wealth.”

“There’s something so special about handing someone their keys and knowing how much it means to them. Especially when they’ve worked so hard to get there.”

Fashion And Fitness

Outside of real estate, Henry is known for her love of fashion, dedication to fitness, and a commitment to self-care.

With over 19,000 followers on Instagram, Henry’s energy and authenticity that have become her trademarks in business and life can be felt.

“Fashion and fitness are both a reflection of how I love and take care of myself. Fashion lets me express my personality — it’s how I bring confidence, class, and creativity into every space I walk into. It’s where I clear my mind, talk to God, and reset. It’s not just about how I look, but how I feel from the inside out. Both fashion and fitness remind me that when you feel good and look good, you move through life with purpose and power.”

Henry will host her event Saturday, December 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel 2101 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Birmingham, AL 35203