With Storm Damage to Birmingham’s Inglenook School, Students will be Temporarily Relocated

bhamcityschools.org

Students at Inglenook K-8 School will have two days of virtual learning next week and attend class at other locations as a result of damage sustained at the school during severe storms on Tuesday, November 25. Eight classrooms were impacted, including the aviation lab, computer lab, and library.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the storm damage and repairs will not disrupt learning for the Inglenook students.

“Our school buses will transport the Inglenook scholars each day to Hudson K-8, Norwood Elementary and the Martha Gaskins Early Learning Center,” Sullivan said. “Inglenook Principal Dr. Steve Brown is communicating with families to provide transportation details.”

Pre-K students will go to the Martha Gaskins Early Learning Center. Students in Kindergarten through second grade will go to Norwood Elementary. Students in grades three through eight will go to Hudson K-8 School. Buses will depart Inglenook at 7 a.m. each morning and return at the end of the school day. Teachers working with the Inglenook students will follow their regular assigned grades.

Sullivan said the relocation arrangements for Inglenook are temporary. “We will provide updates to the students, families, and the community as we assess the damage and proceed with restoration,” he said.