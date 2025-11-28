Know Your Limits This Holiday Season: Celebrate Responsibly

By Katie Steele | www.uab.edu

From holiday parties to New Year’s celebrations, the winter season is full of reasons to raise a glass. But with many festive gatherings comes a higher risk of overindulging. Knowing the safe limits for alcohol consumption is essential to keeping the holidays responsible.

Peter Hendricks, Ph.D., professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurobiology, provides suggestions on the best ways to celebrate responsibly.

“Alcohol tends to be widely available and encouraged during holiday events,” Hendricks said. “People should first feel completely comfortable declining the invitation to drink, with no explanation needed.”

According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, the time period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day accounts for approximately 25 percent of annual distilled spirit sales. Another study showed significant increases in alcohol consumption during end-of-year holidays and eves compared to typical days.

Understanding Alcohol

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines binge drinking as a pattern of drinking alcohol that brings blood alcohol concentration to 0.08 or higher. Moderate drinking is one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men. A standard drink is a 12-ounce beer, an 8-ounce malt liquor, a 5-ounce glass of wine or a 1.5-ounce shot of liquor.

Excessive alcohol consumption can cause various health issues, including high blood pressure, cancer, learning and memory problems, and mental health problems. Hendricks says it can also lead to other damaging risks.

“Set a limit beforehand. For instance, you might decide that you will have only one drink, or two, before abstaining altogether,” Hendricks said. “Drink slowly, nurse the drink in your hand, and drink no more than one drink per hour.”

Beware The Blackout

Overdosing on alcohol happens when the liver cannot keep up with the rate of alcohol being consumed.

“The liver can metabolize only about one drink per hour, so rapid drinking overwhelms this process,” Hendricks said. “Alcohol continues absorbing from the stomach or intestines into the bloodstream even after someone stops drinking, causing blood alcohol concentration to rise dangerously high.”

Signs of alcohol poisoning can include confusion, vomiting, seizures, slow breathing, irregular breathing and hypothermia; but even small increases in a person’s blood-alcohol content can affect coordination and judgment. If a person’s BAC gets high, blackouts or amnesia can occur.

“This can lead to things like car crashes or falls or leave a person vulnerable to violence,” Hendricks said. “Alcohol is ingrained in our culture, and binge drinking is perceived as lighthearted and fun. It’s crucial to communicate the dire risks of binge drinking.”

Minimize The Risk

Hendricks has a few recommendations for avoiding binge drinking and consuming alcohol responsibly. He suggests other ways to lessen risks:

Alternate each alcoholic beverage with a glass of water.

Eat a full meal before drinking occasions.

Sip drinks slowly; avoid taking shots or chugging.

Do not mix alcohol with other drugs.

Use a designated driver or alternative transit options, such as public transit.

Do not accept drinks from strangers.

Driving

Alcohol use can impair thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination — all of which are required to operate a vehicle safely. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, nearly half of all fatal crashes involve impaired drivers. As the holiday season begins, Daniel Cox, M.D., UAB trauma medical director, reminds people to never drive while impaired, as it can lead to legal ramifications and serious injury and death.

“Drinking and driving can be deadly,” Cox said. “If you are planning to drink alcohol, plan a safe ride home in advance. Use a rideshare service or select a designated driver ahead of time who will not drink alcohol.”

Where To Find Support

UAB offers several options for employees, students and local residents to manage substance-abuse issues. The Employee Assistance and Counseling Center, Student Counseling Services, and UAB’s Community Counseling Clinic offer various resources to support those in need.

The UAB Medicine Addiction Recovery Program also offers treatment and family and support services for high-risk patients. To learn more, visit their website.