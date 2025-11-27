Thanksgiving Traditions Shaped by Black Family Rules

By ReShonda Tate | The Houston Defender

When it comes to Black families, holiday dinners can be vastly different from what you may see at traditional family gatherings. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, we probably needed to be added to the guest list. Therefore, many of our ancestors turned the celebration into our own – complete with our own set of rules.

The number one thing Black folks ask when it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, is “What’s for dinner?” While meals vary based on location and tradition, the tried and true Black holiday menus must consist of the following:

Turkey: Duh. This may seem like a no-brainer, but especially with this new generation, some folks have tried to replace the good ol’ turkey with duck, veal, or gasp, chicken. If you don’t have your turkey fried, baked, broiled or smoked, you’re just having Sunday dinner.

Dressing: Made from scratch. With cornbread. As a self-proclaimed Jiffy lover, now is not the time to break out of the box. Leave it for your red beans and rice next month. Also, please do not experiment with anything your grandmother would not have put in her dressing. This includes carrots, raisins, grapes, or any fruit whatsoever. By the way, Stovetop is stuffing, not dressing.

Greens: Collards, turnips, mustard, cabbage, seasoned with ham hocks or bacon or neckbones is a must. My grandmother would slap me for even saying this, but IF you do pull out the canned greens, for the love of Baby Jesus, doctor those bad boys up. By the way, for the holidays, Kale does not constitute greens.

Mac & cheese: You MUST be battle-tested before you cook this. You need to have caught your mate cheating, pawned some things, disguised your voice when the bill collector called, and had your kids give you major grief. You get my point. The bottom line is that holiday mac & cheese needs to be mixed with some life tears to truly count.

Side dishes: I don’t know who introduced those green beans with the onion strips, but just no. We need good ol’ fashioned side dishes. However, if you must experiment, do it with your side dish. Just don’t be mad if it’s the only dish untouched at the end of the dinner.

Gravy: From scratch. Not in a jar or package. Gravy-making is not for everyone. It’s okay to accept that it’s not your gift.

Dessert: Desserts do not count if they are storebought (the unanimous exception is Pattie LaBelle’s pies).

Paper products or canned cranberry sauce: The holidays are a time to recognize when cooking is not your gift. There is nothing wrong with being in the “Other” ministry during the holidays.

We asked readers to weigh in on their own written (and unwritten) Thanksgiving rules.

“Don’t argue with your mate at the table and don’t think we won’t ask y’all all kinds of questions later. This our business too now.” –Dawn Jennings

“Don’t make to-go plates for your “man” who didn’t want to come meet us. If he can’t come say “HELLO” he don’t deserve to eat “FAMILY” food! And don’t make no to-go plates before everybody eat.” – Kelly Rice

“Don’t sit at the spades table if you don’t know how to play.”

“Congratulations on your new path as a Vegan. Thanksgiving is NOT the day to assault our menu with your new lifestyle.” – JD Scott Adams

“Don’t bring an extra guest we didn’t know about or your feelings and theirs will be hurt.” –Jackie Holton

“Cousins only pictures…. one with spouses and one without. Just in case someone doesn’t make it to next year.” – Tamika McRae Turner

“‘This Christmas’ will be played.. the original version or Silent Night by the Temptations.” -Jodi Williams

“Do not let the newly ordained preacher, deacon or just saved person say grace.” –Carolyn Samuel