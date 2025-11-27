Create a New Holiday Tradition and Talk About Family Health History

By Anna Jones | UAB News

As families gather around the table this holiday season, conversations often focus on traditions, memories and maybe a few funny family stories. But amid the laughter, the holidays also offer a unique opportunity to talk about something that can truly make a difference — family medical history.

Nathaniel Robin, M.D., professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s, Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine, Department of Genetics, says conversations about family health can be lifesaving.

“Discussing health history might feel uncomfortable, but it is one of the most valuable things you can do for yourself and your loved ones,” Robin said. “Understanding your family’s medical history helps you and your doctor make informed decisions, identify genetic risks and take preventive steps toward a healthier future.”

Why these conversations matter

A complete family medical history allows health care providers to personalize care and identify potential red flags early. If a family member has a history of certain conditions like cancer, heart disease or diabetes, sharing this information can help providers determine recommendations for genetic testing or screenings.

Robin explains that these conversations do not have to be formal or intimidating. Start by asking general questions during family gatherings.

Simple questions such as:

Did anyone develop a serious illness at a young age?

Has anyone struggled with fertility or pregnancy complications?

Are there learning or developmental differences in the family?

These questions open the door to meaningful discussions and help piece together a clearer picture of an individual’s health risks.

Look for patterns and early warning signs

A key clue in family medical history is when diseases appear earlier than expected. Keeping a written or digital record of medical history makes it easier to share updates with health care providers and ensure future generations have access to the same information.

“Pay attention to conditions that usually occur later in life, but affect someone in their 30s or 40s,” Robin said. “Heart disease, strokes, kidney disease and cancer are good examples; but even less serious or chronic conditions can be important.”

Make it a yearly tradition

Robin recommends revisiting family health history each year. The holidays are a natural reminder. What starts as a simple conversation could help protect personal health and one’s family future.

“Thanksgiving is perfect because people are already gathered and relaxed,” Robin said. “If something new has come up during the year, add it to your record and share it with your provider.”