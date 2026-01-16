Booker T. Washington Students Attend Gov. Kay Ivey’s Final State of the State address

Students from Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Birmingham traveled to Montgomery to attend Gov. Kay Ivey’s final State of the State address, where the school was recognized for its remarkable improvements.

“It feels like a very good experience that we are going to have in our lives,” said Brittany Gosselin, a student at Booker T. Washington.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that we get to have, so it’s very special,” said fellow student Madisun Sims.

The governor will acknowledge the school as one of the most improved in the state.

Principal Antonia Ishman highlighted the school’s progress, saying, “When we started as a governor turnaround school, we had a D on the A through F report card, and with the support of the turnaround initiative, we are now at a B.”

“I used to be a bad kid, I always got in trouble, and one of my teachers told me that’s not going to get you nowhere, and I’m here now,” said student Alexis Rivas.

Students expressed their gratitude to Governor Ivey for her support. “I want to tell her thank you for all the support she’s provided for our school, said Tianna Robinson. “I want to tell her that I’m so grateful for all the field trips and events she’s funded. I really appreciate everything she’s done for everyone in this school, including teachers and staff.”

Students said they plan to continue working hard to further improve their school’s grade.