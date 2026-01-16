January 15, 2026

____________________________

MERCHANDISE

____________________________

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

____________________________

Assistant Ticketing Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Guest Service Ambassador, 2) Assistant Ticketing Manager and 3) Setup Supervisor for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Assistant Director of Finance

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Director of Finance for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Utility Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Utility Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Guest Experience Coordinator Part Time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Guest Experience Coordinator Part Time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Athletic Turf Assistant Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Athletic Turf Assistant Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2025-904894.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JESSICA DENISE EVANS, LASHARRTA EVANS, ROSA LEE EVANS, JENNIFER IVY, PATRICIA ROXANNE MCCOY, ROGER W. MCCOY, AND WILLIAM JAMES MCCOY, as heirs of ELLAWEED EVANS MCCOY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELLAWEED EVANS MCCOY; KATHLEEN R. PEYTON AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KATHLEEN R. PEYTON; V. BAXTER AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF V. BAXTER; COURTNEY GUFFIN, as heir of JULIAN W. GUFFIN; S & S LTD.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 10, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2212 14th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-25-2-030-018.000

Legal Description: Lot 4, in Block 1, according to Sudduth Realty Company’s Resurvey of Block 667 Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 63, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017106679 as follows: LOT 4 BLK 1 SUDDUTH RLTY COS SUB OF BLK 667 BHM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 12, 2026, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Gymnasium Addition and Renovation to Locust Fork High School Package A: Administration Area Lobby and D Blount County for the State of Alabama and the Blount County Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Addition and Renovation to Career Technical Education Center at Columbiana for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Action Flooring, Inc Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Library flooring replacement for Moody Elementary, Moody Middle, Moody High, St. Clair High, Margaret Elementary, Springville Elementary, Springville Middle, Springville High, Steele Elementary, Ragland High, and Asheville High Schools at 12 location within St. Clair County Limits for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of St. Clair County Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200; Hoover, Al 35244.

Action Flooring , Inc

(Contractor)

______7324 Parkway Drive,

Leeds Al, 35094

(Business Address)

BT1/15/2025

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Miscellaneous Kitchen Renovation to Donaldson Correctional Facility, Bessemer, Alabama, DCM Project #2024082, for the Alabama Department of Corrections, located at 301 S. Ripely Street, Montgomery, AL 36130, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood, LLC at 2660 East Chase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL35215

BT1/15/2025

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received from General Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until the times noted below on January 29, 2026 for this project:

“HVAC Upgrades at South Shades Crest Elementary, Hoover Hall, and Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office” Each facility will be an individual bid package as follows:

Package A – Re-bid: South Shades Crest Elementary (1:30 PM CST)

Package B – Re-bid: Hoover Hall (2:00 PM CST)

Package C – Re-bid: Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office (2:30 PM CST)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Hoover City Schools Maintenance Facility, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 at 10:30AM CST January 20, 2026 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza

Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CLARKSVILLE

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

CASE NUMBER: CC-22-CV-2217

IN RE: CLINTON ALAN HARPER vs. ALLISYN BRIANNA HARPER

You are ordered to appear and defend an action filed against you entitled CLINTON ALAN HARPER vs. ALLISYN BRIANNA HARPER which has been filed in Circuit Court, Montgomery County, Tennessee, and your defense must be made within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times and send a copy to the plaintiffs’ attorney at the address listed below. In case of your failure to defend this action by the above date, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Ordered 09/19/2025, by Judge Joel Wallace Attorney for Plaintiff

Amy C. Bates

412 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

931-919-5060

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS FROM PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Standard Time on Thursday February 5th, 2026, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre- qualiﬁcation procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notiﬁed of the results of the pre-qualiﬁcation on Thursday February 19th, 2026. Pre-qualiﬁcation proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: Prime General Contractors, Electrical Sub-Contractors, Mechanical Sub-Contractors, Fire-Protection Sub- Contractors, and Audio-Visual Contractors. Each Contractor must have proven experience in their Line of Work.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission on advice from General Services retains the right to determine whether a Contractor has met pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible “in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39- 2-3-( e ) of the Code of Alabama.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 2121 BUILDING INTERIOR RENOVATION – PHASE III

The scope of Work is renovations to one Group B, Type IA building. The project will occur in one phase. The scope of Work is an approximately 11,700sf interior office renovation of existing occupied office space on the 9th ﬂoor, an approximately 2,900sf interior office renovation of existing occupied office space on the 10th ﬂoor, RACM abatement & window replacements on both ﬂoors, and audio-visual systems upgrades on the 2nd ﬂoor; located at the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd. Spaces may be unoccupied during construction. Required trades under General Contractor’s Work will include but not

be limited to electrical, mechanical, interior, and exterior glazing, abatement, structured

cabling, non-load bearing framing, audio-visual equipment, and millwork. DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address starting Thursday February 19th, 2026. Bid Documents will be distributed via SharePoint link for free to the prequaliﬁed contractors.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 2:00pm CST on Tuesday February 24th, 2026 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Conference Room A420, Fourth Floor of the Annex Building at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd, N, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of the project, General Contractors who have been pre-qualiﬁed must attend the Pre-Bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Jefferson County Commission at Room 1, General Services at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Sealed proposals will be publicly opened and read in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270 at 2:00pm CST on Thursday March 12th, 2026. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. A bid bond, executed by a surety company duly authorized & qualiﬁed to make such a bond in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance Bond at 100% of contract price and Payment Bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. Submit 2 identical copies of the Bid on the proposal form provided without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama License number. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Public Notice

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4340 Pinson Valley pkwy Birmingham, AL 35215 lot 57 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on January 9, 2026 The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on January 16 at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Public Notice

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4340 Pinson Valley pkwy Birmingham, AL 35215 lot 9 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on January 9, 2026 The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on January 16, 2026 at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Public Notice

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4200 Northgate trail Pinson AL 35126 lot 29 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on January 9,2026 . The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on January 15, 2026 at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Public Notice

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4200 Northgate trail Pinson AL 35126 lot 18 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on January 9, 2026 The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on January 16, 2026 at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Public Notice

Looking for information to help locate biological father of Shamar Jamier Sands to ensure he receives the love and support he needs to flourish.edwinasands@gmail.com

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 until 2:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for New Exterior Doors, Lighting and Site Improvements at Huffman Middle School, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the replacement of exterior doors, construction of a room housing a new metal framed handicapped ramp, installation of new handicapped ramp, new suspended acoustical ceiling system, new lighting in addition, repaving of existing parking lots, new exterior light fixtures and other work indicated in the contract documents for Huffman Middle School for the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Wednesday January 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., CST.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority

Exford LLC, Architect

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 30, 2026.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Highlands

Vacuum Pump Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H255015

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of a vacuum pump at the UAB Highlands facility. The scope of work includes mechanical demolition and new work, as well as associated architectural and electrical modifications as required to facilitate the equipment replacement. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $300,000 and $400,000

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 30, 2026, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about February 06, 2026.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning February 06, 2026:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 19, 2026 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 10:00 AM CST on February 09, 2026 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

Notice of Application to Establish a Branch of a National Bank

Notice is given that Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered depository institution with its main office located at 38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263, has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on or about January 15, 2026 as specified in 12 CFR Part 5, for permission to establish a staffed branch located at 3201 Endeavor Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242 (“Liberty Park BC”). Any person wishing to comment on this application may file comments in writing with the Director for Large Bank Licensing, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 7 Times Square, 10th Floor Mailroom, New York, New York 10036 or by email to licensingpubliccomments@occ.treas.gov, within 30 days of the date of this publication. Written requests for a copy of the public portion of the application should be sent to the Director for Large Bank Licensing at licensingpubliccomments@occ.treas.gov. The public may find additional information regarding this application in the OCC’s Weekly Bulletin at www.occ.gov.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 30, 2026.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Highlands

14th Avenue Parking Deck Restoration

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H255026

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of repairs to the existing 14th Avenue Parking Deck on the UAB Highlands Hospital property. The scope of work includes architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical demolition and new work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,000,000 and $1,500,000

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 30, 2026, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about February 06, 2026.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning February 06, 2026:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 24, 2026 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 24, 2026 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 10:00 AM CST on February 11, 2026 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

UNITED STATES COURT OF APPEALS

ELEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

Availability of Bankruptcy Administrator Position in the Northern District of Alabama at Birmingham

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit invites applications for the position of Bankruptcy Administrator in the Northern District of Alabama, stationed at Birmingham. Minimum qualifications include the active practice of law for at least three years. The annual salary range is $156,451 – $244,114, based on experience and qualifications.

The bankruptcy administrator is responsible for supervising trustees and debtors in possession and assuring that such persons effectively administer estates in cases in the district under § 1334 of Title 28 United States Code.

The full job announcement is available on the Court’s website at www.ca11.uscourts.gov or from a federal Clerk of Court in the states of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Persons interested in applying for this position must email a resume and cover letter in confidence as one single PDF attachment to the Circuit Executive’s Office at ca11_appointments@ca11.uscourts.gov on or before February 13, 2026. Please indicate Bankruptcy Administrator – ALND in the subject line.

The United States Courts Are Equal Opportunity Employers

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

IN THE JUVENILECOURT OF ST. CLAIRCOUNTY, ALABAMAPELLCITYDIVISION

THOMAS OLIVIA DELLARIE,

Plaintiff,

V.

JOHNSO N HARRIS DWIGHT JR,

Defendant.

)

)

)

) Case No.: CS-2025-900058.00

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Upon proper motion of Plaintiff, and a finding that said motion is due to be GRANTED, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED as follows:

Notice is hereby given to Defendant herein, HARRIS DWIGHT JOHNSON, JR., whose whereabouts are unknown, that Plaintiff herein, OLIVIA DELLARIE THOMAS, has filed a Petition to Modify Custody.

A-copy of this order shall be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in the BIRMINGHAM NEWS, a newspaper with general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, which said order hereby requires Defendant to file with the Clerk of this court and the Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s attorney a written answer or other defense to the allegations set forth in the complaint filed by Plaintiff herein. Said answer shall be filed within 14 days of the last date of publication of this order by said newspaper or, upon expiration of said 14 days, a default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief sought by Plaintiff in her complaint herein.

DONE and ORDERED this 7th day of January, 2026.

Isl ROBERT L. MINOR JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

BT1/15/2025

______________________________

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District Draft 2027 Annual Plan The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has updated its Annual Plan which is available for review and public comments on January 12, 2026 for 45 days located at www.habd.org and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District 1826 3rd Avenue South Birmingham, Alabama 35233

BT1/15/2025

_____________________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage (the “Mortgage”) executed by PREMIER HOLDINGS, LLC, to MERIT BANK, on the 8th day of November, 2019, and recorded on the 14th day of November 2019, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 2019119011, the undersigned MERIT BANK, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, Alabama, on the 5th day of February, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 17 South, Range 4 West, Jefferson County, Alabama and run North 00* 00′ 00″ East (an assumed bearing) along the West line of said Quarter-Quarter Section for a distance of 529.93 feet to a point at the Southwest corner of said Parcel 1; thence continue North 00* 00′ 00″ East along the West line of said Parcel 1 for a distance of 782.88 feet to a point at the Northwest corner of said Parcel 1, also being on the South Right-of-Way line of Grainger Drive; thence run North 81* 24′ 26″ East along the North line of said Parcel 1 and also along said South Right-of-Way line for a distance of 141.38 feet to a point on a curve to the left having a central angle of 18* 23′ 14″, a radius of 444.66 feet, and a chord bearing of North 72* 12′ 49″ East; thence run in a Northeasterly direction along the arc of said curve and also along the North line of said Parcel 1 and also along said South Right-of-Way line for a distance of 142.70 feet to a point; thence run North 18* 03′ 26″ East for a distance of 2.30 feet to a crimp iron found on the Southwest Right-of-Way line of Forestdale Boulevard I US highway 78; thence run South 71* 56′ 34″ East along the Northeast line of said Parcel 1 and also along said Southwest Right-of-Way line for a distance of 587.15 feet to a crimp iron found; thence run North 71* 56′ 34″ West along the Northeast line of said Parcel I and also along said Southwest Right-of-Way line for a distance of 17.00 feet to an iron pin set with SS1 cap at the Point of Beginning; thence run South 18* 05′ 10″ West for a distance of 32.00 feet to an iron pin set with SS1 cap; thence run South 71* 54′ 50″ East for a distance of 17.00 feet to an iron pin set with SS1 cap; thence run South 18* 05′ 10″ West for a distance of 193.00 feet to a pk nail set; thence run North 71* 56′ 34″ West for a distance of 180.05 feet to a pk nail set; thence run North 18* 03′ 26″ West for a distance of 225.00 feet to an iron pin set with SS1 cap on the Southwest Right-of-Way line of Forestdale Boulevard I US Highway 78; thence run South 71* 56′ 34″ East along the Northeast line of said Parcel 1 and also along said Southwest Right-of-Way line for a distance of 163.16 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said Parcel containing 39,979 Square Feet, more or less.

SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED.THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact JOHN R. BAGGETTE, JR., at the phone number or email shown below prior to attendance at the sale.

John R. Baggette, Jr., Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

LANIER FORD SHAVER & PAYNE, P.C.

2101 West Clinton Avenue

Suite 102

Huntsville AL.35805

(256) 535-1100

jsb@lanierford.com

BT1/15/2025

_____________________________

Community Public Meeting Notice

Share Your Feedback on a Clean-Up & Adaptive Re-Use Plan for the Automotive Friction Site (located at 1512 7th Ave., North) along 7th Ave., North Corridor in Downtown Northwest Redevelopment District

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Time: 5:30-7:00 pm

Location: The Ballard House Project, Inc. 1420 7th Ave, North, Birmingham, AL

This constitutes a community notice of our intent to apply for an EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant and provides an opportunity for community members to comment on the draft application.

For additional Information or to submit comments, contact: Majella Chube Hamilton, Exec. Dir., The Ballard House Project 1420 7th Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35203; 205/731-2000 or Mchubehamilton@ballardhouseproject.org

BT1/15/2025

_____________________________

Puppies for Sale

Registered Mini Schnauzers , $350 , ready to go!!!

(( PLEASE KEEP THIS AD IN BOLD ))

BT1/15/2025

_____________________________