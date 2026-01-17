United Way Expands Childcare Access in Central Alabama

The United Way of Central Alabama has marked a significant milestone in childcare access.
The center is opening a third location in East Pinson Valley, which will serve more than 100 children, addressing the growing childcare needs in the area.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the expanded J. Alex Child Development Center, located on Carson Road.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin attended the ceremony and remarked on what this access means for families, saying, “I think for any parent in this room, what we want, expect and appreciate is that our children are in safe places where they can learn in environments where they are loved and nurtured.”
Since its launch, the agency’s EXCEP program has made measurable progress in addressing childcare shortages across Central Alabama, funding the expansion of 35 Birmingham early learning programs.
United Way of Central Alabama is working to make quality childcare more affordable, accessible and effective:
Affordable Options for Families: High costs shouldn’t keep kids from receiving quality care. We work to make licensed programs more affordable and within reach.
Programs that Prepare Kids for School: We support programs that go beyond babysitting — building early literacy, social skills and a foundation for lifelong learning.
Accessible Care Close to Home: Families need care where they live and work. We expand access across Central Alabama so families can find support nearby.
Support for Working Families: Reliable childcare means peace of mind. We help parents go to work knowing their children are safe and thriving.
About the center: At J. Alex Child Center, our mission is to provide structured childcare programs that support developmental progress through consistency, interactive activities, and age-appropriate experiences for children from infancy to school age.
We believe that every child benefits from routines and hands-on experiences that promote focus, movement, and positive social interaction. Our team works to maintain engaging environments that help build early foundations through structured, guided learning.
