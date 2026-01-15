MLK Unity Breakfast Marks 40 Years in Birmingham on Jan. 19 at The Star Church

MLK Unity Breakfast Marks 40 Years in Birmingham on Jan. 19 at...

birminghamal.gov

The Community Affairs Committee (CAC) will host its 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast on Monday, January 19 bringing together community leaders, educators, students, and residents to begin a day centered on reflection, education, and unity.

The event will be held at The STAR Church, located at 7400 London Avenue in Birmingham, beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Since its inception in 1986, the MLK Unity Breakfast has served as a cornerstone community event honoring the life, legacy, and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s gathering reflects a purposeful shift in format – designed to create space for meaningful dialogue, fellowship, and thoughtful engagement.

“We want to put things back into perspective by focusing on education and the youth,” said Alice Westery, Executive Chair of the Community Affairs Committee. “Young people are not only our future — they are leaders right now, and their voices matter in shaping equitable and transformative change.”

This year’s program will feature a panel discussion with education leaders and students centered on the theme Putting It Back Into Perspective: Leading Transformation Through Education. Panelists will explore the role education plays in community advancement and share perspectives on how students and educators can drive meaningful change within schools and neighborhoods.

A keynote message will be delivered by Dr. Thomas Beavers, Senior Pastor of The STAR Church in Birmingham. A fourth-generation pastor, Beavers is recognized for his commitment to spiritual growth, education, and community transformation. His leadership continues to empower families and inspire positive change across Birmingham.

The 2026 Unity Breakfast also carries special significance as it marks the first event since the passing of long-time Event Director Aaron Carlton. The planning committee’s decision to move forward in a more intentional way reflects a deep desire to honor his legacy while continuing the mission he faithfully supported for decades.

In addition to the Unity Breakfast, the Community Affairs Committee will host a Pre-MLK Day Celebration on Sunday, January 18 at 4 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham. This special evening gathering will serve as a spiritual and cultural lead-in to the Unity Breakfast, offering the community an opportunity to come together in reflection, worship, and celebration to commemorate Dr. King’s life and work.

Pre-MLK Day Celebration

Sunday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m., Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, 1101 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

40th Annual MLK Unity Breakfast

Monday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. -7:45 a.m. | Program Begins: 8 a.m., The STAR Church, 7400 London Ave, Birmingham, AL 35206