Anticipation Builds for the 2026 A.G. Gaston Conference in Birmingham

By Valerie Wilson | ReBirth Marketing & Consulting

In just a few weeks, business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators will gather once again in the Magic City for the A.G. Gaston Conference. Set to take place Feb. 18, 2026, at Red Mountain Theatre, this year’s event promises to be a powerful and transformative experience, one that honors the past while inspiring the future.

The 2026 theme, “Legacy, Leverage, and Liberation: Accumulating Assets That Lead to Wealth,” reflects the heart of both the conference and its namesake. Arthur George Gaston, who built a business empire during segregation, demonstrating that wealth is far more than a paycheck, it is a catalyst for empowerment, choice, and community transformation.

“No one better understood the connection between ownership and liberation than A.G. Gaston,” says Bob Dickerson, co-founder of the A.G. Gaston Conference and longtime advocate for Black business advancement. “Every business he created, from banking to insurance to the funeral home industry was built to solve problems in our community and ensure that we controlled our own economic destinies. This conference continues that work.”

Since its founding, the A.G. Gaston Conference has become a destination for serious conversations and strategies focused on building economic strength. Not simply a networking opportunity, the conference functions as a hub of actionable insight, a place to learn from accomplished executives, connect with investors and innovators, and unlock new levels of potential.

“There is no better moment to emphasize the importance of A.G. Gaston’s legacy,” Dickerson says. “We are at a point in history where African American entrepreneurs are generating ideas at a pace we have never seen before. But those ideas must become profitable. We want attendees to leave equipped with the tools to create generational wealth that allows families and communities to thrive long after we‘re gone,” Dickerson added.

This year’s speaker lineup reflects that mission with a roster whose careers embody the very essence of bold enterprise. Headlining the 2026 A.G. Gaston Conference:

— Michael V. Roberts, Chairman, The Roberts Companies

A powerhouse in hospitality, broadcasting, aviation, and beyond, Roberts has built one of the largest Black-owned business empires in the country.

— Cheryl McKissack, President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack

Leading the oldest Black-owned architecture and construction firm in the United States.

— Roy Wood, Jr., Comedian, Producer, and Cultural Commentator

Known for his sharp wit and insightful storytelling, Wood has used his platform, from The Daily Show to major networks, to challenge narratives and uplift community voices.

— Stephen Glaude, President & CEO, The Coalition

A national leader in community reinvestment and economic justice, Glaude brings critical insight into policy, advocacy, and how equity can be designed into the systems shaping business growth.

In addition, to these presenters the conference welcomes rising innovators for the Young Professionals Panel, a space designed to spotlight emerging leaders shaping the future economy:

Moderator, Gilberto Herrera

Justin Evans, Young Entrepioneers

Jarrod Stisher, TechBirmingham

Rae’Mah Henderson, TechStars

“Young entrepreneurs are rewriting the playbook,” Dickerson shares. “They are fearless in technology, brilliant in new models of business, and determined to make an impact. We want them in the room.”

The A.G. Gaston Conference founded by Bob Dickerson and Gaynell Adams Jackson has always been more than a tribute, it is a call to action. It is an annual reminder that true progress is forged through cooperation, education, and bold economic participation.

Dickerson emphasizes that now, more than ever, African American communities must move from simply engaging in the marketplace to owning a significant piece of it. “Legacy means that the work we do does not end with us,” he explains. “Leverage means understanding the power of our skills, networks, and capital. Liberation means freedom to create, live, build, and dream without limitation.”

“If you are serious about changing your business, your family’s future, or your community’s economic footprint you need to be here!,” Dickerson says. “Bring your ambition. Bring your talent. Bring your hunger to learn and grow.”

To get your tickets to the A.G. Gaston Conference or to learn more visit:

https://aggastonconference.biz/