PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

“CELEBRATING DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.’S BIRTHDAY!!!”

TODAY, JANUARY 15…

READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES.

**IRONDALE’S MAYOR JAMES D. STEWART, JR. is KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE FIRST ANNUAL LIVING THE DREAM FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST – Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 7 a.m. breakfast and a 7:45 a.m. program at the Alabama AGC Conference Center, 5000 Grantswood Road in Irondale. Keynote Address is by MAYOR JAMES D. STEWART, JR. Irondale’s First African American Mayor. Visit www.IrondaleCommunityFoundation.com for more.

**DRIED FLORAL WEATH-MAKING WORKSHOP, 10 a.m. – Noon, with TANIS CLIFTON from Happy Trails Flower Farm at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: COMEDIAN DAMON DARLING at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**VIRGINIA L. MONTGOMERY, award winning experimental filmmaker and multimedia artist will have her works on exhibition at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Noon – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, FREE at the UAB Abroms Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. The exhibit is entitled BLUE MOON COCOON.

**THE IMPOSTERS TOUR: DROP THE LEASH AND DEAD & BLOATED at Saturn.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE AMAZING HAM BAGBY at The Nick.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: COMEDIAN D.L. HUGHLEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**COMEDIAN CHRIS HIGGINS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**NOWHERE SQUARES, DOMESTICATRIX, REPUBLICANTS & WAX FUR at The Nick.

**VARSITY BLUES & SAFEKEEP LATE NIGHT at The Nick.

**ALL YOUR FRIENDS: THE INDIE PARTY at Saturn.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 5 p.m. at Howard’s Unlimited Lounge & Cocktail Bar at 4010 Avenue I with food by 1918 Catering Food Truck. Happy Hour at 5, Call 205-213-9097 for more.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17…

**A BOY NAMED KING: THE MAKING OF A DREAMER – Encore Theatre presents, A Boy Named King: The Making of a Dreamer, Saturday through Monday, at the Carver Theatre. It is written and directed by MARC RABY. Before the monument. Before the speeches. Before the Dream that changed the world – there was a boy named King.

**FREE – FUNERAL PARTY GOTH NIGHT at Saturn.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: COMEDIAN D.L. HUGLEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**COMEDIAN CHRIS HIGGINS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**HOWARD’S UNLIMITED LOUNGE & COCKTAIL BAR, 4010 Avenue I, in Belview Heights opened recently by our own favorite son radio personality and D.J. CHRIS COLEMAN. Check it out for Sunday Brunch with food by 1918 Catering, music and more!! For more, call 205-213-9097. 1918 Catering is the best food for lunch, dinner or your special event. (Take my word.)

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**HAPPY HOUR FREE with LUKE WOOD at The Nick.

**AN EVENING with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**MOTION SUNDAYS at Platinum, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. with DJ CUZZO X DJ A1 Controlling the Vibes. There will be Drink Specials.

**COMEDIAN CHRIS HIGGINS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: COMEDIAN D.L. HUGLEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**AN EVENING WITH SPAFFORD at Saturn.

MONDAY, JANUARY 19…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**TYLER RAMSEY & CARL BROWMEL (of My Morning Jacket) at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FRIENDSHIP at Saturn.

**BUDDY RED at The Nick.

**JASON PAUL + THE KNOW IT ALLS at The Nick.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22 …

READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES.

**COMEDIAN SPECIAL EVENT: DALE JONES at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**CLUB SILENCIO: MUSIC FROM THE WORK OF DAVID LYNCH at Saturn.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 6 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE & MINGLE at Platinum with music by DEVYBE BAND and hosted by Jirus Horton. Line Dance with DESI KEITH & D2 at 6 p.m.

**HAYDEN HUNTER & THE YEARLY TRIALS + ZOEY PETE FORD + ALABAMA HEATHENS at The Nick.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23….

**COMEDIENNE SPECIAL EVENT: JESS HILARIOUS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**COMEDIAN MICHAEL ROWLAND at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MARA NAGRA, BO LEE, THE ABUSEMENTS AND BLEACH GARDEN at The Nick.

**FREE – WILL STEWART, SLACK TIMES, LENA BATRTELS, and LAMPLIGHT at Saturn.

**THE FLOOZIES + TOO MANY ZOOZ: TOO MANY FLOOZ TOUR at Iron City.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**KEVIN ‘KRISPY’ KEY, Producer, Owner and Operator of Media Production Creates the Music Video that Wins 2025 Stellar Award for Pastor Mike McClure, Jr. – The hit song ‘AMEN’ took home the ‘2025 Stellar Award for Music Video of the Year’ following the creative collaboration between Pastor Mike, Jr., Drae Rudolph, Tony Minifield and Key who was Director of Photography. The award winning song ‘’AMEN’, is now up for a 2026 Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song. The song was produced at MOON MEN DJS (MMDJS) a media production studio converted from a downtown Birmingham warehouse. Key said that winning a Stellar Award for filming Pastor Mike, Jr.s ‘Amen’ music video represents more than recognition. It is a testament to the power to creative collaboration and high-quality production work, from the LED video wall technology to the cinema-grade equipment; every element comes together to create something special. Key is a Birmingham-based film producer and founder of Moon Men DJS. Key’s Hollywood production credits include ‘Unhinged,’ ‘Line of Duty’, ’Embattled’ and the original dark comedy, ‘Miss Audition’, currently streaming on the ROKU Channel and TUBI.

IN THE CITY OF IRONDALE …

**TODAY – FIRST ANNUAL LIVING THE DREAM FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 7 a.m. at the Alabama AGC Conference Enter, 500 Grantswood Road in Irondale. Mayor James D. STEWART, Jr. delivers Keynote Address.

**JANUARY 16 – DEADLINE FOR THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. PUBLIC SERVICE PROJECT CONTEST. Winners Announced on January 20. Submit your proposal at www.tinyurl.com/irondalemlk26.

**JANUARY 20 – A.G. GASTON BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB IRONDALE BRANCH RIBBON CUTTING, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at 105 20th Street South in Irondale. For more call 205-923-3377.

**JANUARY 26 – DEADLINE EDUCATION AND YOUTH FUND GRANT OPPORTUNITY presented by Mayor James D, STEWART, Jr. Apply at www.tinyurl.com/IrondaleEdu26.

**JANUARY 31 – DEADLINE FOR GARBAGE COLLECTION FEE EXEMPTION OPPORTUNITY based on your income and other ways to qualify. Application at www.tinyurl.com/IrondaleGarbageExempt. Submit at Irondale City Hall.

AT UAB ALYS STEPHENS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER…

FOR BLUES LOVERS…

**FEBRUARY 6 – THE GRATEFUL DEAD’S “BLUES FOR ALLAH” performed by DON WAS AND THE PAN-ENSEMBLE, 7:30 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center at UAB’s Center for the Arts. Curated and led by six-time Grammy Award-winning Musician, producer and composer DON WAS, this tribute brings together world-class musicians from across Detroit’s music scene to celebrate the album’s 50th Anniversary. The Pan-Ensemble include DAVE MCMURRAY on saxophone, keyboardist LUIS RESTO, trombonist VINCENT CHANDLER, trumpeter JOHN DOUGLAS, drummer JEFF CANADAY, percussionist MAHINDI MASAI, guitarist WAYNE GERARD and vocalist STEFFANIE CHRISTI’AN.

AT THE CARVER THEATRE…

FOR JAZZ LOVERS…

**JANUARY 25 – JAZZ ON 4TH WITH JSU COMBO 1 – Join the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame at the Carver Theatre for the Sunday series, Jazz on 4th. Kicking off 2026 is the Jacksonville State University Combo 1 for a captivating live jazz performance.

**FEBRUARY 11 – JAZZ & PILATES WITH KENYELE – Join the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame at the historic Carver Theatre, 6 – 7 p.m. for Jazz and Pilates with instructor Kenyele Harrison. Get strength, stretch and center your body as you move through Pilates exercises set to smooth, soulful sounds of jazz. It is the perfect blend of wellness and rhythm.

**FEBRUARY 13 – JAZZ IN A GLASS – LOVE NOTES EDITION of A Valentine’s Day Treat, 7-9 p.m. at the AJHOF. This partnership with Pour Crazy invites yo to an cocktail-making experience where mixology meets the magic of jazz.

**FEBRUARY 22 – JAZZ NIGHT WITH BIRMINGHAM YOUTH JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALUMNI CONCERT, 5 – 6 p.m. p.m. at the Carver Theatre with the Birmingham Youth Jazz Ensemble. This will be a captivating live jazz performance with New York-based trombonist and educator Calvin Sexton for an Alumni Concert like no other.

**FEBRUARY 28 – MAUSIKI SCALES & COMMON GROUNG COLLECTIVE – MESSAGE IN THE MUSIC, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. This concert will be a powerful fusion of Afrobeats, Jazz, Funk and Soul. Music.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

FOR ART LOVERS, EXHIBITIONS…

**2026 EXHIBITION: REVOLUTIONARY ROOTS – Celebrating Alabama’s Unique History and Natural Beauty, in honor of the United States 250th Anniversary, a part of America250. While Alabama was not yet a state at the nation’s founding, the exhibit honors individuals from across Alabama whose courage, resilience and leadership have helped shape the state and the country, many of whom have been historically overlooked or unsung. The exhibit will feature Calvin McGhee, who helped establish the Poarch Creek Indians, educator Carrie Tuggle, voting rights activist Virginia Durr, NASA scientist Clyde Foster and contemporary leaders including Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley M. Jones and JICA! CEO Dr. Carlos E. Aleman. COMING SOON!!!

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…in January …

**JANUARY 29 – JASON POWELL is Special Guest Speaker for the Annual John A. Floyd, Jr., Lecture, with the 5:30 p.m. reception and presentation from 6-7 p.m.

**JANUARY 31 – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on National Seed Swap Day.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS AND HELP…

**BE KIND BIRMINGHAM LIBRARY POP-UP SCHEDULE… January, March, May July, September, November: 1st Wednesday – 3 p.m. at Woodlawn Library, 2nd Wednesday – 10 a.m. at Wet End Library, 3rd Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library, and 4th Wednesday, 10 a.m. at 5 Points West Library. February, April, June, August, October, December: 1st Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library, 2nd Wednesday, 3 p.m. at North Birmingham Library, 3rd Wednesday, 11 a.m. at East Ensley Library and 4th Wednesday, 3 p.m. at Southside Library.

**ASBURY UMC FOOD PANTRY, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. and Every 1st Sunday at 12:30 – 2 p.m. For more info, 205-995-1700, info@asburybham.org and www.asburybham.org/food.

**FOR EMERGENCY RESOURCES, Call 205-942-8911 or go to www.feedingal.org/findfood for more. OR call 211 for assistance.

FOR FUTURE EVENTS, SPORTS, FOOTBALL AND SUPERBOWL LOVER EVENTS…

**FEBRUARY 8 – Watch the Superbowl Game at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham.

**FEBRUARY 21 – 3rd ANNUAL MAGIC CITY DESSERT COMPETITION, 7-10 p.m. at The City Club Birmingham benefits the Cahaba Valley Health Care.

**MARCH 7 – GRAND BOHEMIAN VILLAGE2VILLAGE RUN – Join friends, neighbors, families and coworkers form across our community to run, walk, cheer, and celebrate a favorite tradition in Mountain Brook. Register at www.village2village10k.com.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.