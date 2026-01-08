City of Birmingham Focuses on Neighborhoods Agenda for 2026 Alabama Legislative Session

The Woodfin administration and Birmingham City Council jointly support an agenda enhancing neighborhood stability, housing affordability, and blight removal ahead of the 2026 Alabama Legislative Regular Session.

“These are shared values influenced by ongoing conversations with the residents of our 99 neighborhoods,” Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “I thank the council for its collaboration and support of this agenda as we continue to improve each neighborhood that makes up our city—while also positioning Birmingham as a city that is open for business, welcoming to new residents, and committed to smart, inclusive growth.”

“From new housing and neighborhood revitalization to economic development and job creation, Birmingham is transforming in ways that strengthen our communities and expand opportunity for everyone,” Woodfin added.

The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday in support of the city’s legislative priorities.

The priorities of the session include:

Changing the Alabama Land Bank Act that would allow local land bank authorities to acquire tax-delinquent properties more quickly, helping move vacant and abandoned properties back into productive use.

Granting Class 1 municipalities the authority to create a vacant property registry, establish a vacant property registration fee, and reasonably enforce basic maintenance standards to address long-term neglect by absentee property owners.

Creating the Birmingham Housing Trust Fund, as well as legislation allowing municipalities to establish Community Land Trusts to promote community development and expand access to affordable housing.

Seeking legislative review of a potential constitutional amendment that would allow a Class 1 municipality to impose a blight remediation assessment on certain properties, creating another tool to address persistent blight. The City of Birmingham is a Class 1 municipality.

The 2026 Regular Session of the Alabama Legislature begins Tuesday, January 13, 2026.