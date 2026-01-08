Where to Practice Pilates in Birmingham

Birmingham’s wellness scene is on the rise and there’s no shortage of studios offering classes to help you start your Pilates practice.

Aero Joe Pilates

2924 3rd Ave S Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35233

www.aerojoepilates.com

Aero Joe Pilates, located at Pepper Place, offers group Pilates classes including Reformer, Tower, and Mat classes, as well as private sessions. Aero Joe also offers Aerial Pilates, which challenges participants to balance practicing Pilates movements in a hammock for a total-body workout experience.

BODYBAR Pilates

4317 Dolly Ridge Road Suite 117, Cahaba Heights, AL 35243

5856 Elsie Rd, Hoover, AL 35244

bodybarpilates.com

The BODYBAR Method uses Pilates to help community members train their inner athlete by building strength and endurance in an intense yet balanced group workout experience.

BODYROK Birmingham

2805 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35233

bodyrok.com/studio/birmingham

Located at Pepper Place, BODYROK Birmingham offers a 45-minute workout that challenges participants to plank, lunge, twist, jump and push their limits. The workout is a dynamic, muscle sculpting sequence of hybrid Pilates movements.

Club Pilates

1920 28th Avenue South, Homewood, AL 35209

3159 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243

1839 Montgomery Hwy, Ste. D, Hoover, AL 35244

www.clubpilates.com

The full-body, low impact Reformer based group Pilates classes offered at Club Pilates are complemented by TriggerPoint, TRX® springboard, EXO-chair and other equipment designed to build strength, mobility and stability.

MPower Pilates

2419 Canterbury Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223

1117 Dunston Avenue, Suite 1103, Birmingham, AL 35213

2008 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35223

www.mpowerbhm.com

Using an apparatus called a “Megaformer,” MPower Pilates offers full-body, low-impact classes that combine Pilates, cardio and stability training. With slow, controlled movements, patented equipment, and thoughtfully curated classes, the workouts are designed to build strength, tone muscles, enhance endurance, and jumpstart metabolism.

Pala

310 Richard Arrington Blvd. North, Birmingham, AL 35203

www.pilatesbham.com

Pala Pilates is a classical Pilates studio located in the heart of Downtown Birmingham that offers a variety of classes suitable for all fitness levels and led by certified instructors – including Kenyele Harrison of Kenetic Wellness.

The Pilates Dwelling

212 20th St N Suite 203, Birmingham, AL 35203

www.thepilatesdwelling.com

A Black, female-owned studio based in Downtown Birmingham, The Pilates Dwelling offers cultivated Reformer Pilates classes.

Provision Studio

3017 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233

1665 28th Ave S Homewood, AL 35209

provisionstudio.com

Provision Studio is a contemporary Reformer studio that honors the core principles of Pilates, while also offering signature Fusion classes that blend Pilates with cardio, weights, and more.

Rise + Refine

300 Old Towne Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

www.riseandrefinehotyoga.com

Rise + Refine may be best known for its hot yoga classes, but the studio also offers Hot Pilates, which blends traditional Pilates and high-intensity interval training in a room heated to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Steel City Pilates

1000 Chestnut Street Suite 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

www.steelcitypilates.com

With a focus on private and semi-private classes, Steel City Pilates is fully equipped with all the apparatus Joseph Pilates created for the practice of Pilates. The movements and equipment are designed to promote flexibility, strength, balance and control.

Studio G Pilates by Genevieve

1745 Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, AL 35209​

www.pilatesgmethod.com

This boutique studio offers workouts founded on the seven core principles of Pilates: concentration, control, centering, breathing, flow, precision, and rhythm. Classes include Mat Pilates, Reformer Pilates, and more.

Solidcore

333 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35243

solidcore.co

Solidcore offers a 50-minute-high intensity, low impact, resistance training workout using a custom machine with slow and purposeful movements targeting the core, lower and upper body.

Thrive Studio

6 Office Park Circle, Suite 119, Mountain Brook, AL 35223

www.thrive-pilates.com

Thrive Pilates offers a wide variety of classes taught on classical Pilates apparatus and small class sizes. There is a maximum of 3 per apparatus class and a maximum of 6 in mat class. The studio also offers yoga instruction.