Where to Practice Pilates in Birmingham

Compiled by Javacia Harris Bowser | For The Birmingham Times
Birmingham’s wellness scene is on the rise and there’s no shortage of studios offering classes to help you start your Pilates practice.
Aero Joe Pilates
2924 3rd Ave S Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35233
Aero Joe Pilates, located at Pepper Place, offers group Pilates classes including Reformer, Tower, and Mat classes, as well as private sessions. Aero Joe also offers Aerial Pilates, which challenges participants to balance practicing Pilates movements in a hammock for a total-body workout experience.
BODYBAR Pilates
4317 Dolly Ridge Road Suite 117, Cahaba Heights, AL 35243
5856 Elsie Rd, Hoover, AL 35244
The BODYBAR Method uses Pilates to help community members train their inner athlete by building strength and endurance in an intense yet balanced group workout experience.
BODYROK Birmingham
2805 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35233
bodyrok.com/studio/birmingham
Located at Pepper Place, BODYROK Birmingham offers a 45-minute workout that challenges participants to plank, lunge, twist, jump and push their limits. The workout is a dynamic, muscle sculpting sequence of hybrid Pilates movements.
Club Pilates
1920 28th Avenue South, Homewood, AL 35209
3159 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243
1839 Montgomery Hwy, Ste. D, Hoover, AL 35244
The full-body, low impact Reformer based group Pilates classes offered at Club Pilates are complemented by TriggerPoint, TRX® springboard, EXO-chair and other equipment designed to build strength, mobility and stability.
MPower Pilates
2419 Canterbury Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223
1117 Dunston Avenue, Suite 1103, Birmingham, AL 35213
2008 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35223
Using an apparatus called a “Megaformer,” MPower Pilates offers full-body, low-impact classes that combine Pilates, cardio and stability training. With slow, controlled movements, patented equipment, and thoughtfully curated classes, the workouts are designed to build strength, tone muscles, enhance endurance, and jumpstart metabolism.
Pala
310 Richard Arrington Blvd. North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Pala Pilates is a classical Pilates studio located in the heart of Downtown Birmingham that offers a variety of classes suitable for all fitness levels and led by certified instructors – including Kenyele Harrison of Kenetic Wellness.
The Pilates Dwelling
212 20th St N Suite 203, Birmingham, AL 35203
A Black, female-owned studio based in Downtown Birmingham, The Pilates Dwelling offers cultivated Reformer Pilates classes.
Provision Studio
3017 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233
1665 28th Ave S Homewood, AL 35209
Provision Studio is a contemporary Reformer studio that honors the core principles of Pilates, while also offering signature Fusion classes that blend Pilates with cardio, weights, and more.
Rise + Refine
300 Old Towne Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Rise + Refine may be best known for its hot yoga classes, but the studio also offers Hot Pilates, which blends traditional Pilates and high-intensity interval training in a room heated to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
Steel City Pilates
1000 Chestnut Street Suite 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
With a focus on private and semi-private classes, Steel City Pilates is fully equipped with all the apparatus Joseph Pilates created for the practice of Pilates. The movements and equipment are designed to promote flexibility, strength, balance and control.
Studio G Pilates by Genevieve
1745 Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, AL 35209
This boutique studio offers workouts founded on the seven core principles of Pilates: concentration, control, centering, breathing, flow, precision, and rhythm. Classes include Mat Pilates, Reformer Pilates, and more.
Solidcore
333 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35243
Solidcore offers a 50-minute-high intensity, low impact, resistance training workout using a custom machine with slow and purposeful movements targeting the core, lower and upper body.
Thrive Studio
6 Office Park Circle, Suite 119, Mountain Brook, AL 35223
Thrive Pilates offers a wide variety of classes taught on classical Pilates apparatus and small class sizes. There is a maximum of 3 per apparatus class and a maximum of 6 in mat class. The studio also offers yoga instruction.