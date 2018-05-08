Birmingham Celebrates Small Businesses Throughout The City
By Barnett Wright
The Birmingham Times
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
During National Small Business Celebration Week, Mayor Randall Woodfin’s administration conducted ribbon-cutting ceremonies designed to support small business growth in Birmingham.
A number of businesses were recognized in the city April 30-May 4. Those included Selena Rogers Dickerson and Sarcor, LLC in the Druid Hills community which provides civil engineering, transportation engineering, and project management services for the City of Birmingham. Founded in 2008 by Dickerson, the company began its growth in November 2010 after she went from working as a sub-consultant to pursuing her own contracts. Since then she has hired seven full-time employees in addition to employing two University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) year-round interns and three independent contractors.
Also acknowledged were Abra Barnes and Barnes & Associates in the Avondale community, the largest African American owned and operated full service real estate brokerage firm in the state of Alabama. The business provides real estate services with community and market knowledge and a high quality professional network. The firm was founded in 1989 by Anthony L. Barnes, and is currently owned by Abra Barnes. In 2016, the company increased the number of employees by 50 percent. In June 2018, Barnes & Associates will open an Alabama State Licensed Real Estate School teaching Pre License, Post License and Continuing Education to citizens of Birmingham.
Other businesses celebrated were Organically Yours in East Lake; Marino’s Market at Five Points West and Black Belt Technologies in North Birmingham.
Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration highlights outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others.