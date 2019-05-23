These HABD Sites Are Among Priorities For Renovations

Birmingham Times
Renovations are ongoing at numerous Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) sites that include demolitions; new windows, flooring and carpet; heating and cooling systems and increased green space.
Tom Brown Village
4165 5th Court North
Birmingham, AL. 35222
Neighborhood: North Avondale
Units: 248
Cost of renovations: N/A
Need to know: The property is in the HUD Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) Program and future redevelopment plans include the demolition of certain portions of the property to make way for a new mixed-income and mixed-use community. The community is situated in the Avondale neighborhood and is well positioned for major redevelopment. The redevelopment will consist of new constructions, rehabilitation of existing units and a proposed senior living facility.
Built In: 1961
Collegeville Center
3031 29th Avenue North
Birmingham, AL. 35207
Neighborhood: Mason City
Units: 394
Estimated cost of relocation: Unknown at this time
Need to know: HABD is working to develop a viable redevelopment plan for its Collegeville Center community that will include repositioning the site through transfer of assistance. HABD is working to identify offsite housing opportunities to transfer all units from the existing site in phases. HABD will release a RFP seeking Project Based Voucher developments in the comings weeks to provide families with replacement housings options.
Built In: 1964
Farrington Apartments Acquisition/Rehab
2935 Creek Lane NE
Birmingham AL 35215
Neighborhood: Center Point
Units: 104
Cost of acquisition/rehab: $19 million
Need to know: HABD is in the process of acquiring Farrington Apartments. The 104-unit community is in the Center Point community of Birmingham and received a 2018 Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) award valued at approximately $8.5 million. After site acquisition, renovations of the property began which is expected to be complete by summer of 2020.
Freedom Manor Renovation
1617 5th Avenue North
Birmingham, AL. 35203
Neighborhood: Fountain Heights
Units: 103
Cost: $8 million
Need to know: Renovation underway and close to 50 percent complete. Windows have been placed and work beginning on bricking the exterior as well as the siding. Cabinets are up; flooring placed in the interior and doors and bathrooms have been renovated. Construction began in October, 2018 and should be complete mid-November 2019.
Built In: 1986
Kimbrough Homes HVAC upgrades
2817 Wallace Covington Circle
Birmingham, AL. 35211
Neighborhood: Grasselli
Units: 231
Cost of upgrades: Budget being developed
Need to know: The community will undergo modernization funded through the Capital Fund Program that will include the installations of a new ductless heating and cooling systems in all units along with upgraded electrical panels to supports new systems.
Built In: 1975
Loveman Village Redevelopment
248 1st Avenue SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Neighborhood: North Titusville
Units: 500
Cost: $40 million (Estimated)
Need to know: Phase 1 is underway now that includes 100 units that are in different stages of construction right now and will be complete by the fall. Demolition underway to make way for Phase 2 which will include 64 new units that will be complete in the summer of 2020. Phase I of the development (Villas I – 100 units) received the largest award of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) in Alabama history in 2016.
Built In: 1952
Charles P. Marks Village
7527 66th Street South
Birmingham, AL. 35212
Neighborhood: Gate City
Units: 500
Cost of renovations: Budget being developed
Need to know: The community is participating in the HUD Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program and will utilize the Section 18 demolition process to demolish 204 units off the front end along Georgia road to increase green space and include intramural fields, outdoor areas for residents and families. Will keep 296 units out of 500 that will undergo a full renovation – interior and exterior. Will change the roof lines; more higher pitch roofs, giving families their own individual porches, larger patios for families who maybe want to get out and grill.
Built In: 1952
North Birmingham Homes
3127 43rd Avenue North
Birmingham, AL. 35207
Neighborhood: Fairmont
Units: 271
Estimated cost of relocation: Unknown at this time.
Need to know: HABD is working to develop a viable redevelopment plan for its North Birmingham Homes community that will include repositioning the site through transfer of assistance. HABD is working to identify offsite housing opportunities to transfer all units from the existing site in phases. HABD will release a RFP seeking Project Based Voucher developments in the coming weeks to provide families with replacement housings options.
Built In: 1972
2501 University Blvd.
Birmingham, AL. 35205
Neighborhood: Southside
Units: 455
Cost of redevelopment: Budget being developed
Need to know: Negotiating the master development agreement between The Housing Authority and Southside Development. Refining the master plan. Families will begin relocating next summer. Demolition of units to begin in August or September 2020. The redevelopment project, including housing units stores and a grocery store, is expected to be complete by 2024. The master plan will include affordable residential units for both families and seniors, inclusion of mixed-use and retail components, as well as large employment centers to be located on-site.
Built In: 1941
Morton Simpson Homes
4600 8th Court North
Birmingham, AL. 35212
Neighborhood: Kingston
Units: 456
Cost of renovations: Budget being developed
Need to know: The existing units will be rehabilitated which will include the renovations of interiors and exteriors. Interior site entrances will be realigned to improve site security. Redevelopment place include a new community center and recreational facility.
Built In: 1960
Source: Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD)