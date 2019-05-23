These HABD Sites Are Among Priorities For Renovations

Birmingham Times

Renovations are ongoing at numerous Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) sites that include demolitions; new windows, flooring and carpet; heating and cooling systems and increased green space.

Tom Brown Village

4165 5th Court North

Birmingham, AL. 35222

Neighborhood: North Avondale

Units: 248

Cost of renovations: N/A

Need to know: The property is in the HUD Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) Program and future redevelopment plans include the demolition of certain portions of the property to make way for a new mixed-income and mixed-use community. The community is situated in the Avondale neighborhood and is well positioned for major redevelopment. The redevelopment will consist of new constructions, rehabilitation of existing units and a proposed senior living facility.

Built In: 1961

Collegeville Center

3031 29th Avenue North

Birmingham, AL. 35207

Neighborhood: Mason City

Units: 394

Estimated cost of relocation: Unknown at this time

Need to know: HABD is working to develop a viable redevelopment plan for its Collegeville Center community that will include repositioning the site through transfer of assistance. HABD is working to identify offsite housing opportunities to transfer all units from the existing site in phases. HABD will release a RFP seeking Project Based Voucher developments in the comings weeks to provide families with replacement housings options.

Built In: 1964

Farrington Apartments Acquisition/Rehab

2935 Creek Lane NE

Birmingham AL 35215

Neighborhood: Center Point

Units: 104

Cost of acquisition/rehab: $19 million

Need to know: HABD is in the process of acquiring Farrington Apartments. The 104-unit community is in the Center Point community of Birmingham and received a 2018 Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) award valued at approximately $8.5 million. After site acquisition, renovations of the property began which is expected to be complete by summer of 2020.

Freedom Manor Renovation

1617 5th Avenue North

Birmingham, AL. 35203

Neighborhood: Fountain Heights

Units: 103

Cost: $8 million

Need to know: Renovation underway and close to 50 percent complete. Windows have been placed and work beginning on bricking the exterior as well as the siding. Cabinets are up; flooring placed in the interior and doors and bathrooms have been renovated. Construction began in October, 2018 and should be complete mid-November 2019.

Built In: 1986

Kimbrough Homes HVAC upgrades

2817 Wallace Covington Circle

Birmingham, AL. 35211

Neighborhood: Grasselli

Units: 231

Cost of upgrades: Budget being developed

Need to know: The community will undergo modernization funded through the Capital Fund Program that will include the installations of a new ductless heating and cooling systems in all units along with upgraded electrical panels to supports new systems.

Built In: 1975

Loveman Village Redevelopment

248 1st Avenue SW

Birmingham, AL 35211

Neighborhood: North Titusville

Units: 500

Cost: $40 million (Estimated)

Need to know: Phase 1 is underway now that includes 100 units that are in different stages of construction right now and will be complete by the fall. Demolition underway to make way for Phase 2 which will include 64 new units that will be complete in the summer of 2020. Phase I of the development (Villas I – 100 units) received the largest award of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) in Alabama history in 2016.

Built In: 1952

Charles P. Marks Village

7527 66th Street South

Birmingham, AL. 35212

Neighborhood: Gate City

Units: 500

Cost of renovations: Budget being developed

Need to know: The community is participating in the HUD Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program and will utilize the Section 18 demolition process to demolish 204 units off the front end along Georgia road to increase green space and include intramural fields, outdoor areas for residents and families. Will keep 296 units out of 500 that will undergo a full renovation – interior and exterior. Will change the roof lines; more higher pitch roofs, giving families their own individual porches, larger patios for families who maybe want to get out and grill.

Built In: 1952

North Birmingham Homes

3127 43rd Avenue North

Birmingham, AL. 35207

Neighborhood: Fairmont

Units: 271

Estimated cost of relocation: Unknown at this time.

Need to know: HABD is working to develop a viable redevelopment plan for its North Birmingham Homes community that will include repositioning the site through transfer of assistance. HABD is working to identify offsite housing opportunities to transfer all units from the existing site in phases. HABD will release a RFP seeking Project Based Voucher developments in the coming weeks to provide families with replacement housings options.

Built In: 1972

Southtown Court Redevelopment

2501 University Blvd.

Birmingham, AL. 35205

Neighborhood: Southside

Units: 455

Cost of redevelopment: Budget being developed

Need to know: Negotiating the master development agreement between The Housing Authority and Southside Development. Refining the master plan. Families will begin relocating next summer. Demolition of units to begin in August or September 2020. The redevelopment project, including housing units stores and a grocery store, is expected to be complete by 2024. The master plan will include affordable residential units for both families and seniors, inclusion of mixed-use and retail components, as well as large employment centers to be located on-site.

Built In: 1941

Morton Simpson Homes

4600 8th Court North

Birmingham, AL. 35212

Neighborhood: Kingston

Units: 456

Cost of renovations: Budget being developed

Need to know: The existing units will be rehabilitated which will include the renovations of interiors and exteriors. Interior site entrances will be realigned to improve site security. Redevelopment place include a new community center and recreational facility.

Built In: 1960

Source: Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD)

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

