Nearly 100 Birmingham Promise students matched with 60 local employers

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and Birmingham City School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring on Wednesday hosted the Birmingham Promise apprenticeship match and signing day at the Birmingham Museum of Art Auditorium.

Nearly 100 Birmingham City School students were matched with approximately 60 local employers as part of the next phase of the Birmingham Promise apprenticeship program.

“We, the adults in the room, we believe in you. Your city believes in you. Your school system believes in you,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in his address to apprenticeship students. “It is necessary for us to make a down payment into your future right now.”

Students were selected from nearly 300 applicants from across the school district and will be placed in semester-long apprenticeships starting in late January. During their apprenticeships, students will earn a living wage, high school academic credit, and have access to workplace and community mentors.

Students will start their apprenticeships on Jan. 21. The students will work 15 hours per week during school hours for 16 weeks.

Each student will earn $15 per hour and school credit. The employer pays $7.50 per hour and the Birmingham Promise pays $7.50 per hour.

This is the second phase of the initiative, which started in the summer with a 7-week apprenticeship program for 23 students and 22 employers. The City of Birmingham’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity (IEO) and Division of Youth Services (DYS) have worked in close partnership with the school district to adapt this model for the academic year.

Here are the final matches:

Aaliyah Wrenn-Sherrod, Woodlawn High School – Regions

Ahronimus Johnson, G.W. Carver High School –Shipt

Aislynn Thomas, Huffman High School – O’Neal Industries

Alejhundra Owens, G.W. Carver High School – Bama Health Foods

Aliciah Rashid, Huffman High School – Alabama Media Group

Amani Rice, G.W. Carver High School – StateServeHospice Link

Amarion Williams, A.H. Parker High School – Ascension Health

An’Darius Tartt, Wenonah High School – AT&T

Asia Glenn, Ramsay High School – Birmingham Zoo

Avant Claiborne – Jones Valley Teaching Farm

Ayiana Summers, G.W. Carver High School – Birmingham Business Journal

Blessyng Lewis – Jones Valley Teaching Farm

Calvin Hall, Wenonah High School, Regions

Cameron Calvin, Huffman High School – Altec

Ceci Jimenez, Huffman High School – PackHealth

Crystal Brown, G.W. Carver High School – HEAL Inc.

Darreyon Johnson, Huffman High School – Starnes, Davis, Florie

De’Anfernee Parker, Woodlawn High School – Protective Life

De’Quan Williams, Huffman High School – Goodwyn Mills Caywood

Deana Williams, Huffman High School – Birmingham Barons

Delani Rembert, G.W. Carver High School – Fleetio

Derrinique Price, Ramsay High School – AT&T

Destiny Grant, Woodlawn High School – UAB

Destiny Long, Woodlawn High School – UAB

Destiny Nelson-MIles – Jones Teaching Farm

Dyshania Taylor, P.D. Jackson-Olin High School – TMB Tax & Financial Services

Ean Mackie, G.W. Carver High School – Encompass Health

Edward Franklin, A.H. Parker High School – GBA Supply

Erin Harris, Huffman High School – Dante Jelks Funeral Home

Iyanla Chaney, A.H. Parker High School – Spire

Jacorrian Wrenn, P.D. Jackson-Olin High School, Regions

Jada Woods, Huffman High School – Jefferson Matthews Wealth Solution

Jade Cohen, Ramsay High School – Corporate Realty

Jalivia Winters, Huffman High School – BBVA Compass

Jamari Todd, A.H. Parker High School – Altec

James Williams, A.H. Parker High School – UAB

James Hood, Woodlawn High School – Alabama Power Company

Jamia Ellison, Ramsay High School – Shipt

JaTearanya Thompson, A.H. Parker High School – Spire

Jay’Lyn Shepherd, A.H. Parker High School – Alphagraphics

Jayla Lowery, P.D. Jackson-Olin High School – High Five Dental

Jeremy Smaw, A.H. Parker High School – INFLCR

Jermeria Jordon, A.H. Parker High School – Sloss Real Estate

Jirah McCall, Ramsay High School – O’Neal Industries

John Collins, Ramsay High School, Autotec

Johnane Robinson, Huffman High School – Morris Avenue Eyecare

Jordan King, G.W. Carver High School – Valent Group

Jordon Washington, Huffman High School – Harvest Market

Joseph Battle, Huffman High School – Goodwyn Mills Caywood

Josiah Tellis – Jones Valley Teaching Farm

Justin Williams, A.H. Parker High School – Fleetio

Jy’Mya Acoff, G.W. Carver High School – Bridgeworth Financial

Kamil Goodman, A.H. Parker High School – Alabama Power Company

Kateria Blevins – Jones Valley Teaching Farm

Kayla Seals, Ramsay High School – Blue Cross Blue Shield

Kelvin Ray, Huffman High School – Blue Cross Blue Shield

Kiara Williams, A.H. Parker High School – BBVA Compass

Kiara Hicks, A.H. Parker High School – Naughty but Nice

Kristian Williams, Ramsay High School – Medical Properties Trust

Leighanna Wydermyer, A.H. Parker High School – Therapy Brands

Lowntanetta Scurry-Smith, Wenonah High School – Harvest Market

Ma’Kale Abdullah, Huffman High School – O’Neal Industries

Malchezadok Cooper, A.H. Parker High School – Stewart Perry

Maria Murphy, A.H. Parker High School – Kinetic Communications

Mariyah MOses, Woodlawn High School – High Five Dental

Micah Phillips, Wenonah High School – Regions

Michael Pittman Jr., Woodlawn High School – Hare Wynn

Michael Herring, A.H. Parker High School – Fledging

Mya Brown, Woodlawn High School – BCS Communications

Na’phateria Bryant, Woodlawn High School – UAB

Reginald Carter, P.D. Jackson-Olin High School – Knight Eady

Nickiya White, Huffman High School – IMC Financial

Reginique Eaton, G.W. Carter High School – Arc Realty

Shaniyah Jackson, A.H. Parker High School – Alexander Shunnarah

Shelby Harmon, Ramsay High School – HOAR Construction

Shonderricka Hemphill, Woodlawn High School – O3 Solutions

Ta’Quan Patterson, G.W. Carver High School – Arc Realty

Terilyn Taylor, Woodlawn High School – Encompass Health

Tiunna Irby, Huffman High School – Burr &Forman

Toneya Lawson, G.W. Carver High School – Alabama Power Company

Tony Lott, Huffman High School – EBSCO

Tre’Von Finley, Huffman High School – Brasfield & Gorie

Tyrah Cooper, Huffman High School – Therpay Brands

Vardaijah Meeks, G.W. Carver High School – Birmingham Legion Football Club

Walter McCoy, P.D. Jackson-Olin High School – Naughty but Nice

Zahria Brewer, Huffman High School – Alabama Power Company

Zaria Robinson, A.H. Parker High School – UAB

AL.com contributed to this report.

