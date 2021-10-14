People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY…

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**R&B & KARAOKE THURSDAYS at 4 Seasons Sports Bar & Grill, Happy Hour 4-8 p.m. with DJ SLIP mixing Live and hosted by KURVY KERRI and Le’DARIUS HILLIARD.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH VOCALIST DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

SATURDAY…

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**TRIBUTE TO USHER featuring JEREMY FLYY at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

*WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**DAVID TALLEY on the 1s and 2s at Onyx.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**JAZZ GUITARIST ADAM HAWLEY at Perfect Note.

NEWS TO USE…

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL, TODAY through Sunday at Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

FOR GOLF LOVERS…

**COME GOLF WITH A PURPOSE – Alabama Lawyers Associations Inaugural Scholarship Golf Classic, FRIDAY, at Highland Park Golf Course with an 8 a.m. Shotgun Start. https://ala-lawyers.org/inaugural-scholarship-golf-classic/Inaugur

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**TITUSVILLE FREE SOCCER CLINIC – Boys and girls ages 7-17 are invited to the free soccer clinic, this TUESDAY. Clinics are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 526 6th Avenue South. Call Jay Hammond (205) 451-9895 for more.

**PHOTO CHALLENGE – For more info, go to: www.birminghamal.gov/photochallenge . Send entry agreement and photos to: photochalenge@birminghamal.gov

**THE COCA-COLA SCHOLARS PROGRAM SCHOLARSHIP – The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. With the 33rd class in 2021, the Foundation has provided over 6,450 Coca-Cola Scholars with more than $75 million in educational support. 150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive this $20,000 scholarship. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit the Coca-Cola Scholars Program

**SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS THEATRE PRESENTS ROMEO AND JULIET – The Alabama School of Fine Arts Theater Department will present Romeo and Juliet: “Iron Bowl Edition!” by William Shakespeare (mostly) and adapted by John Manzelli in the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Curtain time on Friday and Saturday is 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Two households battle it out for Shakespearean Supremacy in this classic story of love and rivalry. It’s Tigers versus Tide! Shakespeare’s classic story has been reimagined to take place in our own backyard between the House of the War Eagle and the House of the Crimson Tide. This production is performed in the original Shakespearean verse and is appropriate for young audiences (teen and up). Performed by the Theater Department of the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Directed by John Manzelli. Costume Design by Peggy Hammond. Lighting and Scenic Design by Laura Prim. Theater is not an extra-curricular activity at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. All theater students at the school spend three hours of each school day in theater study, practice and rehearsal and are graded on all their theater performances. Theater production performances will be presented in the large Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre. The theatre is located at 800 19th Street North in downtown Birmingham. The Alabama School of Fine Arts is a tuition-free, public school located at 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd. Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Admission to the school as a student is by audition only. For more information about the school please call 205-252-9241 or visit the school’s website at www.asfa.k12.al.us.com

**REGINA KING IN BIRMINGHAM FOR WOMEN’S FUND UNLEASHED- A PHILANTHROPARTY! -– Oscar winning actress REGINA KING will be in the state to champion a platform of gender equity and economic power for women. Unleash your power to move women and communities forward, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Red Mountain Theatre and Virtually. Most recently, Regina King’s directorial debut secured her place in film history. King’s big screen adaptation of the play “ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI” is the first film by a Black woman to ever premiere at the Venice Film Festival, according to reports. One Night in Miami centers around a fictional conversation between Muhammad Ali (Riverdale’s Eli Goree), Malcolm X (High Fidelity’s Kingsley Ben-Adir), Otis Redding (Hamilton’s Leslie Odom, Jr.) and Jim Brown (Underground‘s Aldis Hodge). The venerable men have gathered in Miami on February 25, 1964, in celebration of another big boxing win for Ali. They say, …There’s some truth on what happened that day in Miami: Muhammad Ali did beat Sonny Liston at the Convention Hall Arena and Malcolm X was in town. The two friends did attend a private party at a Miami Beach hotel. From there, playwright Kemp Powers imagined what the men—joined by Otis Redding and Jim Brown—would have discussed as they were in the thick of the Civil Rights Movement. For more about Unleashed, go to: womensfundbirmingham.us.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MOUNTAIN BROOK…

**FALL EDIT AT LANEPARKE – The Fall Edit will have live music from Southern Choice Band, local vendors, drinks and more on October 21, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m..

**BOOTASTIC CARNIVAL & MOVIE ON THE LAWN – Join the children’s department at O-Neal Library, October 22, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. for Bootastic Carnival & Movie on the Lawn with this year’s version of their Grimm Program.

**TRUNK OR TREAT – Join Mountain Brook Baptist Church October 24, 4-6 p.m. with the car trunks set-up on the lower parking lot handing out candy, with food and other treats. Wear your costumes and join them for an afternoon of fun.

**MYSTICS OF MOUNTAIN BROOK HALLOWEEN PARADE is October 31, 4-5 p.m. Calling all ghouls and ghosts to Crestline Village.

**MOUNTAIN BROOK FRATERNAL ORDER OF THE POLICE 5K RUN November 6, 8 a.m. For more, www.runsignup.com

**CHAMBER LUNCHEON FEATURING ALLYSON MOURON OF BLESSED BROKENNESS, November 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Allyson Mouron, a Mountain Brook resident is one of the founders of Blessed Brokenness who will share how her family’s surprising fertility journey led to “twiblings”.

FOR LOVERS OF HALLOWEEN…

**GRACE HOUSE PUMPKIN FESTIVAL, October 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Homewood Central Park.

**AVONDALE TRUNK OR TREAT, October 23 at the Avondale Gallery & Loft, 2- 5 p.m. with treats, games, food and give-a-ways.

**HARVEST FESTIVAL at Oak Mountain State Park AT OAK MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, October 23, 9 a.m. with crafts of all kinds.

**BESSEMER POLICE DEPARTMENT FALL FESTIVAL, October 28, 5-8 p.m. with hot dogs, popcorn, candy bars, inflatables, hay-ride, face painting and live DJ.

**FBC COMMUNITY WIDE TRUNK OR TREAT, October 31, 2-4 P.M. AT PINSON BICENTENNIAL PARK.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC WEEK…Is almost here!

**OCTOBER 17 – PRE CLASSIC – WE GOT THE CITY ON SHOP RETAIL THERAPY, Sunday, October 17th, 2 – 6 p.m. at Jazzy’s Birmingham, 2921 27th Street North. Interested? RSVP at: cityonshop.eventbrite.com. This is a Pre-Classic event featuring local vendors, signature cocktails, music, interactive showcase and plenty of networking.

**OCTOBER 24 – MASK ON- Muzik & Fashion Extravaganza Halloween Edition, 3 p.m. at Chaser’s Sports Bar and Grill with live muzik, fashion designers, best costume competition, COVID testing & vaccinations, food vendors and more. A Block Party you don’t want to miss.

**OCTOBER 30 – D-NICE is the Grand Marshal & Post Game Artist at the Magic City Classic on October 30 in Legion Field. The Magic City Classic is the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) football game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play in the game annually at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and the winner could potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship. Festivities surrounding the game include the Classic Kickoff, Magic City Classic Parade, Tailgate Party and the famed halftime show performed by the Mighty Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White.

FOR ART NEWS …AND LOVERS OF ART…Around the World… (Some taken from Black Art in America, ARTnews, ArtDaily.com, Art in America, New York Times and ArtinAmerica.com.)

FOR LOVERS OF ART…

**BLACK ART IN AMERICA – BLACK ART IN AMERICA (BAIA), congratulates artist Khalif Thompson, on the recent acquisition of one of his works by The Grant Hill Collection of African American Art. The piece, Eretz Zavat Chalav D’vash, is a 64 x 72 inch oil painting on handmade paper, papyrus, and newsprint on canvas. The artwork represents another significant acquisition by Hill, the former NBA star and longtime collector of African American Art.

**BLACK FINE ART FAIR OF OHIO, November 11-14, in Columbus, Ohio with artist work not limited to: CHARLY PALMER, NAJEE DORSEY, DAVID DRISKELL, RICHARD MAYHEW, GEORGE HUNT, RICHMOND BARTHE, JAMES DENMARK, SAM GILLIAM, KEVIN NANCE WEST and THOMAS E. LOCKHART, III. The fair is intended for you to be able to acquire and learn: fine art available for purchase, art education, appraisals and conservation, Black Art Gold Rush, art portfolio investment, art auction, portfolio development, legacy establishment and women in the Fine Art Movement. For more information, contact Keith A. Golden, Curator at (303) 907-8413 or email keithagolden@yahoo.com . FREE!

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through December 3. The Closing Reception is December 3, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.

AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN CELEBRATES 35 YEARS – Space One Eleven is celebrating the 35th Anniversary through October 29, 2407 Second Avenue North. During the 2021-2022 celebration Space One Eleven will host a series of group exhibitions featuring artists that have taught or shown art.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**SAM WEBER PERFORMS AT SATURN – Canadian-born, now Los Angeles-based musician Sam Weber will perform in Birmingham at Saturn on MONDAY in support of Bahamas. Sam Weber began playing guitar when he was 12 years old and joined his first band that year—a rock ‘n’ roll outfit featuring his father and brother, performing in the living room of their family home. In the 16 years that have passed, Weber has logged unparalleled hours as a gigging musician; he has collaborated with Grammy winners and embarked on extensive international tours. Weber’s music spans an eclectic range of roots, Americana, improvisational music and jazz influences. He has been hailed by fans and critics alike, including Guitar Player Magazine.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**VETERANS DAY SALUTE FEATURING OPERA BIRMINGHAM – Join the Southern Museum of Flight for the 15th Annual Veterans Day Salute featuring Opera Birmingham’s premier of UNKNOWN, by composer Shawn Okpebholo and poet Marcus Amaker, commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The event is free, but seating is limited and reservations are required at www.operabirmingham.org/unknown . This event will begin with an opening reception followed by a broadcast of the film premiere of UNKNOWN, a dramatic song cycle dedicated to the Tomb and its significance in the American story, the soldiers buried within, and the Guards who keep watch. UNKNOWN explores the ideas of war, honor, and memory through the eyes of soldiers, family members, and Tomb Guards who are connected to each other and the Tomb through their mutual service and sacrifice. The film incorporates footage of the world premiere performance of UNKNOWN with dramatic and historical scenes. In addition to the broadcast performance, the program will also include an opportunity to hear from Dr. Mark L. Arnold, a former member of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from 1978-1979, who was awarded Tomb Guard Badge #206. He was also a member of the Continental Color Guard and Presidential Joint-Service Color Guard (Color Sergeant/NCOIC, 181-82.) The event will honor and remember all the men and women who served in our armed forces, with the public invited to celebrate these special individuals with us.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY COMEDIAN LAVELL CRAWFORD… Lavell Maurice Crawford is an American comedian and actor. He is best known for playing Huell Babineaux, the bodyguard, assistant, and pickpocket for Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. Lavell also played the role of Gus Patch in the Netflix original movie The Ridiculous 6.

**NEXT FRIDAY… COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS… Lester Bibbs was discovered by Steve Harvey at a comedy club in Memphis called Sir Laugh Alot. Taking on topics related to life, his style is filled with polished appeal. Lester knows how to keep the crowd rolling. Lester’s recital of life’s events will paint a picture in such detail, which is apparent while Lester is performing;

SUNDAY…

COMING SOON…JJ WILLIAMSON, LIL DUVALL, DRAG BRUNCH, JOHN MORGAN, JAMES GREGORY, EARTHQUAKE, FUNNMAINE, LAUGHS WITH LEGENDS, BEN BRAINARD, RENO COLLIER, LUENELL and so many more next year.

COMING SOON…

**OCTOBER 30 – MAGIC CITY CLASSIC at Legion Field.

**OCTOBER 31 – CLAY FALL FESTIVAL at Clay-Chalkville High School Football Field.

**NOVEMBER 4-15 – FOOFOOFEST.COM in Pensacola, Fla.

**NOVEMBER 26 – GARDENS AGLOW at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

